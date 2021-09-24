Week 4 CFB DFS Optimizer Lineups

NBC Sports Edge Draft Kings Optimizer Lineup

QB - Gerry Bohanon, Baylor | $6,000 | 30.1 Points = 5.02 Points Per Thousand

RB - Tyler Badie, Mizzou | $6,900 | 31.1 Points = 4.51 PPT

RB - Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M | $5,900 | 29.6 Points = 5.02 PPT

WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU | $7,700 | 22.4 Points = 2.91 PPT

WR - Cam Johnson, Vandy | $4,700 | 16.1 Points = 3.43 PPT

WR - Braden Smith, Louisville | $5,900 | 16.6 Points = 2.81 PPT

Flex - Breece Hall, Iowa State | $7,000 | 30.3 Points = 4.33 PPT

S-Flex -Dennis Grosel, BC | $5,900 | 26.2 Points = 4.44 PPT

$50,000/$50,000

NBC Sports Edge FanDuel Optimizer Lineup

QB - Gerry Bohanon, Baylor | $7,200 | 30.1 Points = 4.18 PPT

RB - Tyler Badie, Missouri | $10,600 | 26.2 Points = 2.47 PPT

RB - Breece Hall, Iowa State | $9,900 | 25.7 Points = 2.60 PPT

WR - Kayson Boutte, LSU | $9,700 | 18.9 Points = 1.95 PPT

WR - Danny Gray, SMU | $8,200 | 18 Points = 2.20 PPT

WR - Zay Flowers, BC| | $5,900 | 13.6 Points = 2.31 PPT

S-Flex - Dennis Grosel, BC | $7,600 | 26.2 Points = 3.45 PPT

$59,100/$60,000

On Draft Kings, the Optimizer is predicting a big game out of Gerry Bohanon despite Iowa State’s defense’s penchant for suppressing big plays, as the Cyclones rank second in the country in defensive EPA/Play. His $6K price tag is so low it’s practically daring you to roster him.....Tyler Badie’s $4,600 price tag last week was shameful. He has been right-sized this week, but still projects to be a potent option against BC.....Arkansas stifled Texas star-RB Bijan Robinson to just 69 rushing yards, but he still scored 14.3 points despite Arkansas’ best efforts. It will be interesting to see what Spiller can do with a backup QB in Zach Calzada and Devon Achane siphoning carries from him. I’m skeptical.....Louisville WR Smith has scored exactly 16.6 PPR points in three games, which is the same number The Optimizer predicts for him this week alone against Florida State. At $5,900, he needs to produce at that level to be relevant.....The “Big Bad Boutte Daddy” is poised for a monster day against a Mississippi State defense that is rated 113th nationally in suppressing explosiveness.....Which Dennis Grosel will we see this week against Missouri? The one who threw for 520 yards and 4 TDs (along with 3 INTs) last year against UVA, or the version that completed just 5-of-13 passes for 34 yards against AAC basement dweller, Temple?.....Danny Gray has been as consistent as anyone in the country, posting scores of 25.9, 19.7 and 21.2 over the first three weeks. However, TCU will be the Mustangs’ toughest test yet. Gray slots in as the eighth most expensive wideout on the FanDuel slate, but i’d rather have him than Xavier Hutchinson, Erik Ezukanma or teammate Rashee Rice due to his high-floor and consistent weekly production.....I realize that Jurkovec is out for a while, but Zay Flowers should never be the 58th priced wide receiver, regardless of who is distributing the ball to him. FanDuel has him priced the same as Daniel Imatorbhebhe, Taquan Thornton, Trey Cleveland and Xavier Henderson. Unacceptably low.

Froton Adjusted Draft Kings Optimizer Lineup

QB - Casey Thompson, Texas | $7,200 | 22.3 Points = 3.10 PPT

RB - Will Shipley, Clemson | $5,700 | 18.3 Points = 3.45 PPT

RB - Corey Kiner, LSU | $4,900 | 31.1 Points = 6.76 PPT

WR - Cornelius Johnson, Michigan | $5,000 | 15.9 Points = 3.18 PPT

WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU | $5,500 | 18.3 Points = 3.33 PPT

WR - Khalil Shakir, Boise State | | $7,200 | 22.5 Points = 3.13 PPT

S-Flex - Logan Bonner, | $5,600 | 19.3 Points = 2.61 PPT

$50,000/$50,000

Froton Adjusted FanDuel Optimizer Lineup

QB - Max Johnson, LSU | $10,800 | 24.4 Points = 2.26 PPT

RB - Zach Evans, TCU | $8,500 | 16.2 Points = 1.91 PPT

RB - Jahmyr Gibbs, GT | $6,400 | 15.9 Points = 2.48 PPT

WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU | $9,700 | 18.9 Points = 1.95 PPT

WR - Josh Downs, UNC | $10,000 | 16.5 Points = 1.65 PPT

WR - Zay Flowers, BC| | $5,900 | 13.9 Points = 2.31 PPT

S-Flex - D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson | $8,200 | 20.2 Points = 2.46 PPT

$59,500/$60,000

I went bargain shopping at the QB thrift store for my Draft Kings quarterback plays with Casey Thompson taking on a Texas Tech team that allowed 343 passing yards to Stone Cold Stephen F. Austin signal caller Trey Self in a narrow 28-22 victory over the FCS opponent.....Logan Bonner’s $5,600 price tag on Draft Kings is one of the best values on the DK main slate this week. My NBC Edge colleague Zach Krueger breaks down why in his Value Plays column. https://edit-edge.nbcsports.com/article/college-fantasy-rankings/cfb-dfs-week-4-value-plays-targe t .....Though the writing has been on the wall since spring, Dabo Swinney finally anointed Will Shipley as Clemson’s RB1. He was leaned on heavily last week in a bowling-shoe-ugly 14-8 win over Georgia Tech last week, and will be relied upon again against NC State this Saturday. I’m in at his current RB13 acquisition cost.....Give me all the Corey Kiner shares at his current RB29 cost. I simply cannot envision Tyrion Davis-Price cutting into his workload too drastically considering he has been banged up this week and ineffective even when healthy, gaining just four yards on six carries last week against a Central Michigan defense that is allowing 6.28 yards per play, which ranks 107th nationally.....Michigan wideout Cornelius Johnson is the team’s preferred field-stretching wideout now that Ronnie Bell is out for the year. Last week against NIU he had an average target depth of 26.4 yards on five looks, catching three for 117 yards and a touchdown. He has caused four missed tackles on his last four receptions as well, showcasing his exceptional elusiveness. He won’t need to catch many passes to have a major impact as the 39th priced receiver on DK this week.....Khalil Shakir ranks 22nd in the country with 28 targets and sports PFF’s second-highest receiving rating behind only Coastal Carolina star Javon Heiligh. With a matchup against HC Blake Anderson’s air-it-out Utah State team, expect to see fireworks from both sides.

On the FanDuel side I was dying to try and fit in Sam Howell’s lofty $11,500 price tag coming off two consecutive games with 300 passing yards and 100 rushing yards in each. However with LSU and Mississippi State set to reprieve their 44-34 offensive eruption from last year when MSU threw for 623 yards and LSU put up 345 yards through the air, I took the slightly discounted Max Johnson and instead rostered Howell’s favorite target, Josh Downs, who caught 8-of-9 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns against UVA last week.....I’m riding with Jahmyr Gibbs and his RB29 status on FD this week. If he can’t get it going against the shootout-ready UNC defense that is ranked 105th nationally in suppressing explosive plays and 70th in yards per play (5.25), then it might be time to bail on one of the most sought after Devy League assets in the country heading into the season.....TCU is quietly averaging 225 YPG rushing, which ranks 20th overall, while averaging 5.1 yards per carry. Though the Horned Frogs had utilized a committee approach in recent years, Zach Evans received 22 of the backfield’s 27 carries for 190 yards and a touchdowns in a close 34-32 win over Cal last weekend. They are playing a SMU team that has scored 39, 35 and 56 points in their three games, so TCU will not have the luxury of resting Evans in a game where they will need to score to keep the Mustangs at bay.....This is it, my last gasp for D.J. Uiagalelei to be a roster-worthy DFS quarterback. The preseason consensus top-5 CFF signal caller has been relegated to value-play status at his QB16 investment level in the wake of a dreadful 19-37, 178 yard, 0-to-1 TD/INT ratio showing against Georgia Tech last week. His cost has plummeted from $11,500 in Week 2 against lowly FCS opponent South Carolina State to just $8,200 this week against NC State. I simply cannot believe Clemson’s talent-laden offense will continue to be this ineffective, and it may be the demise of my FanDuel roster. YOLO.