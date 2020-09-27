Week 4 CFB Breakout Performers

Week 4 Breakout Performers

Kyle Trask - Florida

Florida HC Dan Mullen left Mississippi State for Gainesville in 2018 and proceeded to run an almost perfectly balanced offense for the first season. His offense rushed for 213 yards per game and threw for 214 yards per game behind dual-threat QB Felipe Franks. What is important to remember about that season is that Kyle Trask was outplaying the more heralded recruit Franks in fall camp before sustaining a season-ending injury in practice. The incumbent Franks retained the starting job in 2019 until he went down for the year with a knee injury in the third game against Kentucky. Mullen then turned the starting job over to D’Eriq King’s high school backup, Kyle Trask, and he never looked back.

Under Trask the offense morphed from a run-heavy approach in 2018 to a pass-first air assault that averaged 301 passing yards to only 130 rushing. His accuracy and poise allowed Mullen to open up the playbook and embrace an aggressive approach that challenged secondaries to cover Florida’s elite athletes across the formation. With weapons like Kyle Pitts, Trevon Grimes and Kadarius Toney, Trask has the weapons at his disposal to make a serious run at Georgia in the SEC East. In fact the SEC writers voted Florida as their East favorite in 2020, giving rise to the belief that it might be Florida who is the next team to make a LSU-like leap this season. Trask is certainly doing his part so far, completing 30-of-42 passes for 416 yards and six touchdowns in their 51-35 victory over Ole Miss. His six touchdown performance could put the talented signal-caller on a short-list of potential Heisman contenders should these six-touchdown outings become a habit.

K.J. Costello - Mississippi State

Costello isn’t your everyday grad transfer searching for one last shot at greener pastures before calling it a career. In fact he is a former 2018 Second-Team All Pac-12 selection from Stanford who posted eight 300-yard games and 49 touchdowns over the course of his distinguished Cardinal playing career. So when new HC Mike Leach got the gig in Starkville, Costello saw the opportunity to be the next Gardner Minshew or Anthony Gordon to rise from an unheralded prospect into a NFL draft selection.

Starting his first game for the Bulldogs and only having the short training camp period to familiarize himself with HC Leach’s air-raid system, Costello completed 36 passes for 623 yards and a 5-2 ratio, orchestrating the upset of the day over defending national champion LSU. It’s a pattern we saw previously with Alabama and Johnny Manziel’s Texas A&M where the gun-slinging air-raid offenses can be a real headache to deal with. Even in the SEC. Costello has a pretty big arm and made some throws that really stood out on tape. He’s one of the most-talented QB’s Leach has ever coached so hopefully the two can keep making SEC West magic together until Costello rides off into the NFL sunset.

Deuce Vaughn - Kansas State

A diminutive all-purpose running back prospect, Vaughn is the son of a NFL scout and a dogged student of the game. HC Chris Klieman and OC Courtney Messingham both gushed about his maturity and understanding of the playbook as an incoming freshman. While senior Harry Trotter got the starting nod on KSU’s initial depth chart, it was Deuce Vaughn who ended up getting the lion’s share of work against Oklahoma on Saturday, as he led KSU with 8 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown to go with four receptions for 129 yards in a dynamic receiving performance.

Vaughn paired with Kansas State QB Skylar Thompson, who completed 18-of-25 passes for 334 yards and a touchdown while also punching in three touchdowns on the ground to orchestrate the signature Kansas State upset of Big-12 powerhouse Oklahoma. The inspirational victory was in stark contrast to the Wildcats’ 35-31 opening game loss to Arkansas State. In his first career game, Deuce rushed 12 times for 47 yards and a touchdown to go with a catch for 24 yards against ASU as he jumped both Trotter and Tyler Burns on the depth chart.

Where there’s smoke there’s fire. And when HC Klieman’s coaching staff pounded the drum for Vaughn to contribute from day-one, they clearly weren’t just posturing. He has clearly taken control of the running back room here and will be a consistent weekly threat for the next four years in Manhattan, KS.

