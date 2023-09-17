Week 4 Big Ten Power Rankings: The East keeps rising

Nonconference play is now over. That was fun, folks. Bye FCS and MAC teams, hope to see you again soon! Don’t spend that “thank you for letting us whip your butts” money in one place!

Early in this one, it’s really becoming a tale of two divisions once again. Much has been made of the top-heavy nature of the East division, basically, the only one that can win the title game. Only one team in the division has a losing record, and you better believe they’ll be low in our rankings.

The West is once again looking like the goober division, looking as unserious as ever in their “pursuits” of a Big Ten Championship. There’s been a lot of horrendous quarterback play so far in the division.

How will the discrepancy between divisions translate in the Big Ten Power Rankings? Let’s find out. It’s time to rank ’em!

Note: All kickoff times are for next week are listed in CT.

Northwestern

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week’s Ranking: 13

Week 3 Result: Duke 38, Northwestern 14

Record: 1-2

Up Next: versus 2-1 Minnesota at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23

Welcome back to the bottom of the barrel, Northwestern! The Wildcats were abused by Duke, scoring a garbage-time touchdown to make it look close. In the past few years, Northwestern has been really bad, but they still annoyed teams and kept it close. They have been blown out in two games now this season.

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week’s Ranking: 12

Week 3 Result: Louisville 21, Indiana 14

Record: 1-2

Up Next: versus 1-2 Akron at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23

And there’s the Hoosiers that we know. Indiana had a chance to tie and possibly win this game. Instead, they were stuffed on the goal line to lose the game. The Hoosiers are now 1-2 and next week’s matchup against fellow 1-2 Akron will tell us a lot about Indiana. It’s a must-win game for Tom Allen.

Nebraska

(Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Last Week’s Ranking: 14

Week 3 Result: Nebraska 35, Northern Illinois 11

Record: 1-2

Up Next: versus 1-2 Louisiana Tech at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23

Matt Rhule’s first win at Nebraska, and it’s a good thing he did. There would have been some serious questions had the Cornhuskers lost to Northern Illinois. Nebraska is going to have to continue to lean on the run until they can figure out their quarterback situation. Unfortunately, that might not happen this season.

Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last Week’s Ranking: 11

Week 3 Result: Syracuse 35, Purdue 20

Record: 1-2

Up Next: versus 2-1 Wisconsin at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22

This is going to definitely be a rebuilding type of year for Purdue. They were outmatched by Syracuse, unable to run the football. Ryan Walters has his work cut out to fix this defense.

Illinois

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week’s Ranking: 10

Week 3 Result: Penn State 30, Illinois 13

Record: 1-2

Up Next: versus 1-1 Florida Atlantic at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23

Welp, Luke Altmyer just really might not be good. Penn State did not have a good game on offense as Illinois’ defensive line gave them troubles. Altmyer seemed determine to give the Nittany Lions the game with four interceptions. You can’t win with that many turnovers.

Michigan State

Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last Week’s Ranking: 6

Week 3 Result: Washington 41, Michigan State 7

Record: 2-1

Up Next: versus 3-0 Maryland at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23

Honestly, Michigan State might feel like the worst team in the Big Ten after today. They were taken behind the woodshed by Washington, the latest victim of the Huskies’ high-flying offense. The Mel Tucker scandal derailed the early-season momentum. This has the makings of a disastrous rest of the season for the Spartans unfortunately.

Minnesota

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week’s Ranking: 8

Week 3 Result: North Carolina 31, Minnesota 12

Record: 2-1

Up Next: at 2-1 Northwestern at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23

The Athan Kaliakmanis hype train has completely derailed. Many were excited to see what he could do this year, taking the reigns from longtime starter Tanner Morgan. He has a great arm, but that’s really it. He’s just not ready for this stage. The shame is that Minnesota really does have a good defense.

Wisconsin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week’s Ranking: 9

Week 3 Result: Wisconsin 35, Georgia Southern 14

Record: 2-1

Up Next: at 1-2 Purdue at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22

This one was close for a majority of the game. It was 14-14 in the third quarter, then Wisconsin really started to pull away. Georgia Southern turned the ball over, like a lot. Probably can’t count on the opposing quarterback turning the ball over six times to pull out a win.

Rutgers

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week’s Ranking: 7

Week 3 Result: Rutgers 35, Virginia Tech 16

Record: 3-0

Up Next: at 3-0 Michigan at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23

IT’S RUTGAZ! RUTGAZ IS UNDEFEATED! THREE AND OH BABY! It’s a dang good thing Jim Harbaugh is coming back next week, otherwise the Wolverines would get gabagooled next week.

Maryland

Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week’s Ranking: 5

Week 3 Result: Maryland 42, Virginia 12

Record: 3-0

Up Next: at 2-1 Michigan State at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23

Great performance on Friday by Maryland. They took care of a team that they were clearly better than and stayed undefeated. I wonder when Mike Locksley will be on the radar of a bigger school, because he’s doing a great job with this Maryland program.

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week’s Ranking: 4

Week 3 Result: Iowa 41, Western Michigan 10

Record: 3-0

Up Next: at 3-0 Penn State at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23rd

It wasn’t pretty and Iowa still can’t throw the ball, but Iowa has their first blowout victory of the year. Brian Ferentz is actually ahead of schedule on his quest for 325 points. How will they fare against Penn State next week, though?

Ohio State

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last Week’s Ranking: 3

Week 3 Result: Ohio State 63, Western Kentucky 10

Record: 3-0

Up Next: at 4-0 Notre Dame at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23

Finally, Ohio State looked like the team we all knew they could. They absolutely whooped Western Kentucky. This one was bad, especially if you had a bet on Western Kentucky to cover the spread. Next week’s the big one for the Buckeyes.

Penn State

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Last Week’s Ranking: 2

Week 3 Result: Penn State 30, Illinois 13

Record: 3-0

Up Next: versus 3-0 Iowa at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23rd

Saturday was the first real hiccup of the season for Penn State, which is saying something considering they won, 30-13. That’s the standard for Penn State. Drew Allar had his real “welcome to the Big Ten” moment against a strong Illinois defense. Penn State’s defense looks as elite as they come so far.

Michigan

Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last Week’s Ranking: 1

Week 3 Result: Michigan 31, Bowling Green 6

Record: 3-0

Up Next:versus 3-0 Rutgers at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23

Michigan hasn’t really blown anyone away this year, but have steadily won their first three games against lesser opponents. They aren’t hanging 60, but have eliminated their opponents on both sides of the ball. They are still playing Michigan football, and doing it relatively well without Coach Harbaugh. Now they have to worry about the undefeated Rutgers James Gandolfinis next week.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Jacob on Twitter: @Jacobkeppen

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Hawkeyes Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire