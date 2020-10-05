Week 4 Bears Overreactions: Can Nick Foles actually run this offense?

Week 4 Overreactions: Can the Bears count on Nick Foles? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's hard to describe, but losing to Philip Rivers has a distinct and unique feel to it. It's mesmerizing, in a way:

Philip Rivers’ trash talk remains undefeated



It feels especially surreal seeing it happen in a Colts jersey, though even that's going to pale in comparison to watching Tom Brady in pewter on Thursday night. Undefeated no more, the Bears Takes have returned on Monday with a little more of the usual panic you've grown accustomed to. This is where I'd like to also thank NBC Sports colleague Adam Hoge for willfully (?!) requesting the opinions from angry Bears fans on Twitter that I can then sneakily comb through the next day. It's teamwork, they say, that makes the dream work. Here's how we're feeling:

We look like the predicted 3-13 team. — Bruce Weldy (@tritchweldy) October 4, 2020

Verdict: This Is A Textbook Overreaction But They Scored 11 Points So Fair Play

Sunday's game felt straight out of 2019. It had everything: no run game, shoddy QB play, and a defense not getting the turnover breaks they did a year prior. It was also really boring. Even still, that was an 8-win team, and that's what the Bears played like on Sunday. 11 points is a red flag, but like Nagy said after the game, there's a good chance that Indianapolis ends up being the best defense they play all season. Most NFL teams are good for a dud or two every year. So congrats to Bears fans: you don't have a three win team. But you might have an eight win team!

Roquan got exposed HARD today. — Artūras Karnišovas Fan Club (@arturasfanclub) October 4, 2020

Verdict: It's Very Possible That This Tweet From An Anonymous Satirical Twitter Account May Not Be Truthful But If So It's Definitely An Overreaction

Smith finished the game with more tackles (13) than anyone on either team, and that pesky "boundary" kept him from making one of the more athletic plays of his NFL career. If you want to make a case that it's still underwhelming that Smith's ceiling may be more good than great, fine, but he's definitely improved this season and certainly wasn't exposed on Sunday.

Bears have no options to throw to after Robinson — tbone (@Thomas08G) October 4, 2020

Verdict: This Is Ultimately Still An Overreaction (Are You Sensing The Theme Yet) But It's An Interesting One To Keep An Eye On At Least

Nick Foles and Matt Nagy were both in agreement, at least publicly, that the interception he threw was more his fault than Anthony Miller, who got a hand on the ball before it fell into Julian Blackmon's lap. It won't go down as Miller's most egregious error of the season, but drops continued to be an issue on Sunday. It's hard to make a definitive claim for WR2 when you catch 3 balls for 16 yards and have a couple big drops. Darnell Mooney made a nice grab on his 33-yard reception, but his other four catches amounted to 19 yards; Cole Kmet was targeted once. Sunday's inefficiency felt like more of an indictment of the Bears' QB-WR relationship than it did the caliber of WRs they have, but they badly need someone to step up.

Is Khalil Mack still good? — Packers|Gators Above All Else (@Eazy_Cheezy_) October 4, 2020

Verdict: Well Eazy Cheezy I Can Actually Answer This For You Right Here Yes He Is Still Good And Your Implications Otherwise Are An Overreaction And If We're Being Honest Right Now Eazy Cheezy I Think We Both Know You're Just Trolling

Matt Nagy is probably the worst play caller in the nfl — Kevin Hartenberger (@kevinhartenberg) October 4, 2020

Verdict: This Is An Overreaction Yes But On A Macro Level It's Probably Not A Great Sign That These Tweets Haven't Gone Away Yet

I simply refuse to accept the possibility that Matt Nagy is the worst play caller in football while Bill O'Brien stands there on the sidelines in Houston, doing his absolute damnedest to keep the crown. But doubts about Matt Nagy's ability as a play caller have been growing, and the fact that the Bears have lost four times when holding their opponent to 19 or fewer, while the rest of the NFL wins those games at a 82% rate is eye-popping.

Hot take: The orange bears jerseys are the best in the league. — Vince (@VinceOrtenzio) October 4, 2020

Verdict: This Is Only An Overreaction In The Sense That It's Wrong In Every Conceivable Way

Be done with them. Just put them in a box and be done with them.