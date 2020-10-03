Week 4 Bears-Colts game reportedly moved into Patriots-Chiefs time slot

Cam Ellis

Report: Bears game moved to 3:25 kickoff originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It sounds like the Bears game on Sunday is going to kickoff a little later than expected. 

According to reports, Sunday's Week 4 game against the Colts has been moved into 3:25 time slot: 

Originally scheduled to start at noon, the game was moved into the 3:25 time slot after news broke that the Chiefs-Patriots game has been postponed due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests. There's currently no timetable for New England and Kansas City to make that game up, though it's believed that they're looking to play on either Monday or Tuesday night. 