Week 4 Bears-Colts game reportedly moved into Patriots-Chiefs time slot

Report: Bears game moved to 3:25 kickoff originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It sounds like the Bears game on Sunday is going to kickoff a little later than expected.

According to reports, Sunday's Week 4 game against the Colts has been moved into 3:25 time slot:

Schedule changes for Sunday: pic.twitter.com/762GWBnWWv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020

Colts and Bears now being told their game will move to the late window that was supposed to be Patriots-Chiefs @@NFLONFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) October 3, 2020

The #Bears-Colts game is being moved to 3:15 pm tomorrow, I’m told. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) October 3, 2020

Originally scheduled to start at noon, the game was moved into the 3:25 time slot after news broke that the Chiefs-Patriots game has been postponed due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests. There's currently no timetable for New England and Kansas City to make that game up, though it's believed that they're looking to play on either Monday or Tuesday night.