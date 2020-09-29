Week 3 win lifts the Browns up in NFL power poll

Say goodbye to the bottom third, Browns fans! Sunday’s win over the Washington Football Team elevated the Browns well out of the 20s in the latest NFL power poll from our friends at Touchdown Wire.

Cleveland now sits at No. 18 after Week 3. That’s up from 22nd a week ago and comes thanks in part to an impressive showing by the defense, which demonstrated the ability to get the ball back. The Browns picked off Washington QB Dwayne Haskins three times, the first three INTs of the year for a banged-up Browns secondary.

It’s still a long climb upwards, but the Browns have proven they can now comfortably win the games they are expected to win. The upward mobility gets a test in Week 4 with a visit to Dallas, which sits one spot above the Browns at No. 17 with its 1-2 record.