Week 3 Weather Forecast

We saw a good amount of rain in the Thursday night matchup between the Titans and Jaguars but it didn’t impact the game much. We have a few more games that could see a some rain on the rest of the slate but before we dive in be sure to check out Pat Daugherty's Week 3 rankings.

Wet Weather Expected

Baltimore at Kansas City (1:00 PM ET): One of this week’s best games is expected to see rain and 12 MPH winds. The rain is expected to be continuous throughout the game and has a chance to impact both teams. Rain normally doesn’t do a whole lot besides potentially worsen field conditions, or in severe cases impact receiver’s ability to catch the ball. With an O/U of 54, it’s really tough for me to consider benching anyone from this game even with some tough weather conditions.

Wind Warning

NY Giants at Tampa Bay (1:00 PM ET): Daniel Jones draws his first start on the road against an overachieving Bucs defense this week. 89-degree temperatures -that feels like 94 degrees- could slow the pace down for both teams but wind speeds are where there may be concern. Wind isn’t a factor before it reaches 15 MPH but that’s what the forecast calls for in this one. Quarterback’s yards per attempt and completion rate historically dips with 15 MPH winds and more severely around 20 MPH. I’m still starting Jameis Winston in a peach matchup against the weak Giants secondary as long as wind speeds don’t climb into the 20’s. I would preach heavy caution with “Danny Dimes” though in his first start on the road in conditions that are far from ideal with the heat and wind.

Worry-Free Weather

Cincinnati at Buffalo (1:00 PM ET): The Bills are 2-0 and now host a Bengals team that was trounced by the 49ers last week. Josh Allen starting off 3-0 wasn’t something I was expected but certainly seems to be in play with another easy draw. 77-degree temperatures and partly cloudy skies are expected with 13 MPH winds. The wind is something to keep an eye on but nothing to worry about for the time being.

NY Jets at New England (1:00 PM ET): The Patriots are 22-point favorites against the Jets who will be without both their first and second-string quarterbacks. They’ll roll with Luke Falk against a Patriots Defense who could be historically good. 80-degree temperatures, partly cloudy skies and 8 MPH winds shouldn’t impact either side.

Denver at Green Bay (1:00 PM ET): Joe Flacco has led the Broncos to just 16 and 14 points through two games and now draws a green Bay defense which has allowed three and 16 points the past two weeks. Luckily weather isn’t expected to hinder any offensive firepower they have with 69-degree temperatures, overcast skies, and 13 MPH winds expected. The wind is something to keep an eye on if it get stronger.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco (4:25 PM ET): With Ben Roethlisberger out for the season we will see Mason Rudolph make his first start against the 49ers. 83 degree temperatures are expected with partly cloudy skies and a 7 MPH breeze.

New Orleans at Seattle (4:25 PM ET): Teddy Bridgewater or Taysom Hill will start against Seattle on the road, an environment that likely won’t be too friendly. There is a possibility of light rain, but nothing that should impact the game. 60-degree temperatures and 7 MPH winds are expected otherwise.

Houston at LA Chargers (4:25 PM ET): Both of these teams disappointed last week, with the Chargers losing to the lions and the Texans nearly losing to a Gardner Minshew-led Jaguars squad. 85 degree temperatures, 6 MPH winds and partly cloudy skies won’t make a difference in this one.

LA Rams at Cleveland (8:20 PM ET): The Browns may be without their entire starting secondary in this one as all of them either sat out of Friday’s practice or were heavily limited. Wind could be a factor in this one with 13 MPH gusts expected but for now I’m still playing all of the studs from this one as normal. 81 degree temperatures are less than desirable but something that shouldn’t impact the players.

Chicago at Washington (8:15 PM ET, Monday): The Bears nearly fell to 0-2 but kicker Eddy Pineiro seemingly became a folk hero by nailing a game-winner against the Broncos. Both teams will enjoy 78-degree temperatures and mild 7MPH winds. Start all fantasy options from this one as usual.

Home Teams are Dome Teams

Four games will be played indoors in Week 3 including a key road game for the Falcons at Indianapolis.

Oakland at Minnesota (1:00 PM ET)

Atlanta at Indianapolis (1:00 PM ET)

Miami at Dallas (1:00 PM ET)

Carolina at Arizona (1:00 PM ET)