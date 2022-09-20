Week 3 Pickups: Mostert, rookie WRs & Jared Goff
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens discuss the best options for fantasy teams that need to use the waiver wire for help this week.
Find out why Raheem Mostert is the best available RB, why you should be picking up one of the two breakout rookie WRs (Jahan Dotson & Garrett Wilson), and why Jared Goff in 2022 looks like he’s back on the 2018 Rams.
00:00 INTRO / avoid the early freak out
06:10 Packers 27, Bears 10
13:30 WAIVER PICKUPS / Running Backs
22:05 WAIVER PICKUPS / Wide Receivers
45:55 WAIVER PICKUPS / Tight Ends
37:25 WAIVER PICKUPS / Quarterbacks
50:45 Getting in early
53:00 Drops
59:35 Hold on loosely
66:00 Matt’s mom’s fantasy league
