Week 3 Pickups: Mostert, rookie WRs & Jared Goff

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens discuss the best options for fantasy teams that need to use the waiver wire for help this week.

Find out why Raheem Mostert is the best available RB, why you should be picking up one of the two breakout rookie WRs (Jahan Dotson & Garrett Wilson), and why Jared Goff in 2022 looks like he’s back on the 2018 Rams.

00:00 INTRO / avoid the early freak out

06:10 Packers 27, Bears 10

13:30 WAIVER PICKUPS / Running Backs

22:05 WAIVER PICKUPS / Wide Receivers

45:55 WAIVER PICKUPS / Tight Ends

37:25 WAIVER PICKUPS / Quarterbacks

50:45 Getting in early

53:00 Drops

59:35 Hold on loosely

66:00 Matt’s mom’s fantasy league

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts