Week 3 USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
Tennessee (1-1) lost to Pittsburgh (2-0) in the Johnny Majors Classic on Saturday.
The Vols will host Tennessee Tech in Week 3 at Neyland Stadium. Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and ESPN+ will televise the matchup.
Below is the Week 3 USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
Rank
Team
Points
Change
1
Alabama
1,624
–
2
Georgia
1,558
–
3
Oklahoma
1,454
+1
4
Oregon
1,356
+7
5
Texas A&M
1,307
–
6
Clemson
1,279
–
7
Iowa
1,165
+5
8
Cincinnati
1,114
–
9
Florida
1,095
–
10
Notre Dame
1,059
-3
11
Ohio State
1,041
-8
12
Penn State
995
+1
13
UCLA
787
+3
14
Iowa State
611
-4
15
Virginia Tech
591
+6
16
Ole Miss
546
+4
17
Wisconsin
537
–
18
Coastal Carolina
492
+1
19
North Carolina
300
+3
20
Auburn
264
+6
21
Arizona State
246
+4
22
Oklahoma State
222
+1
23
BYU
213
+8
24
Arkansas
196
+20
25
Michigan
180
+2
Dropped from the rankings:
No. 14 Southern California; No. 15 Texas; No. 18 Utah; No. 24 Miami.
Others receiving votes:
Miami 137; Southern California 99; Central Florida 65; Michigan State 63; Liberty 63; Texas Christian 57; Pittsburgh 52; Kentucky 50; Utah 41; Texas 36; Kansas State 28; Indiana 28; Louisiana State 26; Boston College 22; Nevada 18; Fresno State 13; Southern Methodist 10; Rutgers 10; UL Lafayette 9; San Diego State 9; Mississippi State 9; Army 9; Tulane 6; Maryland 6; San Jose State 5; NC State 5; Virginia 4; Marshall 4; Stanford 3; Air Force 3; Texas-San Antonio 1; Memphis 1; Boise State 1.
