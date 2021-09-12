Week 3 USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Dan Harralson
·1 min read

Tennessee (1-1) lost to Pittsburgh (2-0) in the Johnny Majors Classic on Saturday.

The Vols will host Tennessee Tech in Week 3 at Neyland Stadium. Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and ESPN+ will televise the matchup.

Below is the Week 3 USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Rank

Team

Points

Change

1

Alabama

1,624

2

Georgia

1,558

3

Oklahoma

1,454

+1

4

Oregon

1,356

+7

5

Texas A&M

1,307

6

Clemson

1,279

7

Iowa

1,165

+5

8

Cincinnati

1,114

9

Florida

1,095

10

Notre Dame

1,059

-3

11

Ohio State

1,041

-8

12

Penn State

995

+1

13

UCLA

787

+3

14

Iowa State

611

-4

15

Virginia Tech

591

+6

16

Ole Miss

546

+4

17

Wisconsin

537

18

Coastal Carolina

492

+1

19

North Carolina

300

+3

20

Auburn

264

+6

21

Arizona State

246

+4

22

Oklahoma State

222

+1

23

BYU

213

+8

24

Arkansas

196

+20

25

Michigan

180

+2

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 14 Southern California; No. 15 Texas; No. 18 Utah; No. 24 Miami.

Others receiving votes:

Miami 137; Southern California 99; Central Florida 65; Michigan State 63; Liberty 63; Texas Christian 57; Pittsburgh 52; Kentucky 50; Utah 41; Texas 36; Kansas State 28; Indiana 28; Louisiana State 26; Boston College 22; Nevada 18; Fresno State 13; Southern Methodist 10; Rutgers 10; UL Lafayette 9; San Diego State 9; Mississippi State 9; Army 9; Tulane 6; Maryland 6; San Jose State 5; NC State 5; Virginia 4; Marshall 4; Stanford 3; Air Force 3; Texas-San Antonio 1; Memphis 1; Boise State 1.

Stream college football games from the SEC, Big 12, The American, and more on ESPN

Recommended Stories