Week 3 Fantasy Tight End Rankings: George Kittle can't be ignored

The Kansas City Chiefs defense allowed 28 points in Week 1 and 37 points in Week 2. Sure, Patrick Mahomes and the offense scored more points than their opponents, but the Chiefs defense has been as generous as they come. They get to tangle with the San Francisco 49ers offense in Week 3, which just scored 30 on the Lions in Week 2. But these are tight end rankings we’re getting into here, and we all saw what Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jesse James did to the Chiefs in Week 2: five catches, 138 yards and a touchdown. 49ers tight end George Kittle will get an opportunity to do something similar in Week 3.

Kittle looks to definitely be a beneficiary of that upcoming matchup with our experts ranking him in the top-10 tight ends for Week 3:

