Week 3 Throwing Darts: Will Cowboys cover vs. Eagles?

We clicked on three of five picks last week, now sitting at 5-5 ATS for the year. It's a long season. Here is this week's order; all lines from BetMGM as of Thursday night, when this article was composed.

Giants -3 versus Falcons

I'm surprised this line stayed at three all week. The Giants did enough to win at Washington, but ultimately lost in strange fashion, and that sways the narrative. Rather than focusing on Daniel Jones improving, the cheap punchline becomes "LOL, Giants." Atlanta has been soundly beaten twice, though last week's loss was competitive for a while. At least I can see some optimism on the New York sideline.

Vikings +2 versus Seahawks

Minnesota is probably two plays away from being 2-0. Seattle's not a bad team, but its win was over a broken Colts team, and then it found a way to blow a big lead against Tennessee. I don't see a significant difference between the squads, so give me the home underdog.

Eagles +4 at Cowboys

I generally like taking the points in divisional games — the foes see each other every year, so the visiting clubs know what the road experience is like in each specific venue. The Eagles' defensive front has looked outstanding for two weeks, and although Philly has a knuckleball offense, there are enough playmakers there to keep this competitive, even if it doesn't spring the upset.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles should do enough to keep things close against the Cowboys. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Patriots -3 versus Saints

The best chance for New Orleans might be to unleash Taysom Hill, but if Sean Payton sticks with Jameis Winston, this is going to end badly. Bill Belichick has a defense he likes again.

Football Team +9 versus Bills

The WFT defense has been a notable disappointment, while the Bills' offense has left us cold. Last week's Buffalo win was misleading on the scoreboard; the offensive metrics were below average and Miami basically gave that game away. I can't guarantee the Washington defense will come around, but I suspect Taylor Heinicke can push WFT to 20 or more points, and that should be enough to grab the money.