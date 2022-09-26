Week 3 Sunday Night Freestyle: Broncos win ugly (again), Tua stays undefeated, Chiefs, Bucs & Chargers stumble
Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts
Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab kick off the Sunday night podcast with a heated discussion of the 11-10 Denver Broncos win over the San Francisco 49ers. It was an ugly game with a boatload of punting & some encouraging signs from Nathaniel Hackett's coaching, but a game where one can't help but ask what is wrong with the Broncos offense?
Later, Charles & Frank discuss Miami holding on to stay undefeated against Buffalo, Lamar Jackson shredding the Patriots defense, Indianapolis earning their first win of the season against the Chiefs, the Jaguars' dominance over the Chargers and the rest of the games from Week 3.
0:20 San Francisco @ Denver
16:10 Buffalo @ Miami
25:05 Green Bay @ Tampa Bay
30:30 Kansas City @ Indianapolis
35:00 Baltimore @ New England
40:20 Jacksonville @ LA Chargers
46:00 Detroit @ Minnesota
48:55 Las Vegas @ Tennessee
52:05 LA Rams @ Arizona
54:35 Cincinnati @ NY Jets
57:35 Philadelphia @ Washington
62:10 Atlanta @ Seattle
63:30 Houston @ Chicago
66:55 New Orleans @ Carolina
Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:
• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.
• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”
• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor
Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts