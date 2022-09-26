Week 3 Sunday Night Freestyle: Broncos win ugly (again), Tua stays undefeated, Chiefs, Bucs & Chargers stumble

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab kick off the Sunday night podcast with a heated discussion of the 11-10 Denver Broncos win over the San Francisco 49ers. It was an ugly game with a boatload of punting & some encouraging signs from Nathaniel Hackett's coaching, but a game where one can't help but ask what is wrong with the Broncos offense?

Later, Charles & Frank discuss Miami holding on to stay undefeated against Buffalo, Lamar Jackson shredding the Patriots defense, Indianapolis earning their first win of the season against the Chiefs, the Jaguars' dominance over the Chargers and the rest of the games from Week 3.

0:20 San Francisco @ Denver

16:10 Buffalo @ Miami

25:05 Green Bay @ Tampa Bay

30:30 Kansas City @ Indianapolis

35:00 Baltimore @ New England

40:20 Jacksonville @ LA Chargers

46:00 Detroit @ Minnesota

48:55 Las Vegas @ Tennessee

52:05 LA Rams @ Arizona

54:35 Cincinnati @ NY Jets

57:35 Philadelphia @ Washington

62:10 Atlanta @ Seattle

63:30 Houston @ Chicago

66:55 New Orleans @ Carolina

Denver Broncos RB Melvin Gordon celebrates after scoring a touchdown in Sunday night's win over the San Francisco 49ers. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

