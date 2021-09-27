Week 3 Sunday Night Freestyle: Are Matthew Stafford and Derek Carr MVP candidates?

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

While the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, Derek Carr and Matthew Stafford kept the QB play at peak level this week, one might argue the key moments of Week 3 were all the results of field goal kicking.

Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab react to all fourteen games from Sunday Week 3 action, including Mason Crosby's game winner in San Francisco, Justin Tucker's NFL-record FG in Detroit and the amazing 109-yard return in Jacksonville, the result of a missed 68-yarder from Arizona's Matt Prater.

Charles & Frank also debate where the aforementioned Stafford and Carr fall in the MVP race, whether Big Ben Roethlisberger should be benched, if Kansas City and Seattle fans should be worried and the abysmal play from both New York franchises.

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford and Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr both have their teams 3-0 and are in the MVP conversation. (Photos by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images, Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

