Week 3 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em

Happy Week 3, everyone. Start 'Em or Sit 'Em is geared toward season-long leagues but can also be used for daily fantasy purposes, as these are players I'll likely have some exposure to over the weekend.



QUARTERBACK



Start of the Week: Cam Newton vs. Saints: Newton hasn’t looked quite right in his two games since offseason shoulder surgery with QB16 and QB21 finishes against the 49ers and Bills. He has missed a number of throws, and it’s fair to wonder if he’s still knocking the rust off after attempting just two passes this preseason. If there is any spot to get “right,” this is it. The Saints are dead last in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks and have surrendered the most passing yards and touchdowns through two weeks. Sam Bradford was the QB3 in Week 1 and Tom Brady the QB1 last week. Both players won their respective conference’s Offensive Player of the Week awards. Newton had mixed results against the Saints last season, going for 322 yards and two scores in Week 6 before managing just 192 yards and one touchdown in Week 11. If Newton can’t do it this week, it might be time to consider cutting bait until he gets everything together. Saints-Panthers has the third-highest total on the board at 47 points. Carolina’s 26.26 team total is the fifth-highest of Week 3.



Starts



Jay Cutler at Jets: There aren’t many enticing streaming options on the board this week. Cutler qualifies as one of the better ones. In his Dolphins debut last week, Cutler completed 72.7% of his passes at a 7.0 YPA clip while tossing one touchdown and no picks. The Fins head back out on the road again, but the Jets haven’t posed much of a threat through two weeks. They’ve surrendered the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, including the QB6 (Tyrod Taylor) and QB5 (Derek Carr) finishes. Miami is a healthy 6.5-point favorite, so we are sure to see a ton of Jay Ajayi on the ground again, but there should be enough red-zone and big-play chances to give Cutler a shot at a top-12 week. The Dolphins’ implied team total of 24 is one of the better numbers on the board.



Matthew Stafford vs. Falcons: Stafford lit up the Cardinals for the QB2 finish in Week 1 and was well on his way to another big game last Monday night against the Giants before Jamal Agnew returned a punt 88 yards for a touchdown, giving Detroit a two-touchdown lead to squat on in the second half. Stafford only threw the ball 21 times total and four times after the half. Detroit now gets a potential shootout against Atlanta at home at Ford Field. This game’s 50-point total is the second-highest on the board, and the Falcons are just three-point favorites. Mike Glennon looked at least serviceable in the Week 1 loss to the Falcons before cratering last week in Tampa Bay. And Aaron Rodgers was held in check for part of the night but could’ve had a much bigger Week 2 if Jordy Nelson didn’t get hurt and Martellus Bennett didn’t commit several drops. Boosting Stafford’s stock for Week 3 is the Falcons will be without top sack man Vic Beasley after he strained his hamstring last Sunday night. Not only will this one likely be high scoring, the pace figures to be rather fast.



Derek Carr at Redskins: The yards haven’t been there for Carr through two games, but that mostly has to do with the Raiders nursing comfortable leads in the second half and running the ball. Oakland heads back out on the road for Sunday Night Football in D.C. against a Redskins defense that got shredded by Carson Wentz for 307 yards and two scores in Week 1 to finish as the QB5 before Washington kept Jared Goff at bay in Week 2. Carr is far more likely to have a Wentz performance than a Goff one. Raiders-Redskins has the highest total of the week at 54.5 points, while Oakland’s implied team total of 29 is the highest on the board. There’s a good chance the Raiders are going to be able to move the ball down the field with relative ease. Carr is a top-notch QB1.



Sits



Trevor Siemian at Bills: Siemian has been dynamite through two games and is the current overall QB2 behind Alex Smith and just ahead of Carson Wentz. (Not sure anybody could have guessed that.) Siemian’s performances have him getting plenty of national love. But the truth of the matter so far is that he’s been doing this with incredible success in the red zone. He’s only attempted five passes inside the 10-yard line, yet has four touchdowns. That number is bound to regress to the mean. The Bills have quietly stood tall against the pass after two weeks, shutting down Josh McCown and Cam Newton in Weeks 1 and 2. The competition may not be stiff, but that’s what Buffalo has done. Also working in Buffalo’s favor is new Bills OC Rick Dennison was Siemian’s OC in Denver last season and surely knows all of his strengths and weaknesses. Much like Mike Glennon going back to Tampa to face old coach Dirk Koetter, I’m expecting Siemian to be knocked back down a peg or two. Buffalo and Carolina are the only two clubs yet to allow a passing score. Siemian faced Bills coach Sean McDermott’s defense in Carolina last year and threw for just 178 yards with a 1:2 TD:INT mark. Albeit this Buffalo squad is completely different, but don’t expect another QB1 finish this week. The 40-point over-under for Broncos-Bills is the lowest total of the Sunday-Monday main slate.



Tyrod Taylor vs. Broncos: Dating back to last year, Taylor has been so much better at home than on the road, and this time he’s coming back to New Era Field after a brutal QB24 finish at Carolina last week. Denver’s pass defense has surprisingly been picked apart a bit through two weeks, but Philip Rivers, despite throwing three touchdowns, only passed for 192 yards in Week 1. And Dak Prescott needed 50 passes last week to manage 218 yards and two scores, while tossing two picks. Denver was destroying Dallas, allowing Prescott plenty of garbage time. This Broncos-Bills game has a three-point spread and minuscule 40-point total. Buffalo’s team total of 18.5 is one of the lowest of the week. I’m not expecting any of Jordan Matthews, Zay Jones, Andre Holmes, etc. to be able to create enough space to make anything happen. If the Bills are going to pull this one out, it’s going to be on LeSean McCoy and possibly some Taylor runs. He may be able to eek out 50 rushing yards or so due to the Broncos playing a ton of man coverage, but it won’t be enough to make Taylor usable as a confident QB1. He’s a decent 2-QB league option as a top-18 or -20 QB.



Jameis Winston at Vikings: Before the season, Winston was being mentioned as a possible MVP candidate with the Bucs looking to take the next step in the NFC. In his first game of the season, Winston finished as the QB19 at home against the Bears. The Bucs destroyed Chicago 29-7, so there was no need for Winston to uncork many throws in the second half, but he still completed just 60% of his passes. Winston is loaded with all the talent in the world, but he hasn’t yet consistently put it all together for long stretches. It’s too hard to trust him going up to Minnesota against a pass defense that absolutely shut down Drew Brees (as much as one can) in Week 1 and then performed well enough in Week 2 against Ben Roethlisberger. Winston is a notch below those two among quarterbacks. Expect there to be some big plays on the field for DeSean Jackson, but Mike Evans is going to have to deal with shutdown CB Xavier Rhodes all afternoon. Rhodes essentially takes away one part of the field and just held Antonio Brown to a 3-28 line for much of Week 2. Plus, the Vikings’ pass rush is one of the best in the league. Leave Winston on benches this Sunday.



Read More





RUNNING BACK



Start of the Week: Christian McCaffrey vs. Saints: McCaffrey looked borderline-great at times in the preseason, but results have been up and down through two real games. The truth of it is he’s struggled to run between the tackles from 11 personnel, but he should also have a touchdown to his name. Cam Newton badly sailed what should have been a two-yard touchdown over McCaffrey’s head last week against the Bills. Jonathan Stewart is dominating much of the early-down work, with McCaffrey handling all of the passing-game action. According to Pro Football Focus, McCaffrey has ran the fourth-most pass routes among running backs through two weeks. A date with the Saints’ nonexistent defense may be just what this entire Carolina offense needs. The Saints have allowed the most pass receptions and receiving yards to running backs through two games. James White was torching them last week, while Rex Burkhead caught a touchdown. Dalvin Cook also did solid work in the pass game in Week 1. An early-round fantasy pick, McCaffrey should finally be able to reward his owners this Sunday. Carolina’s 26.25-point implied total is one of the highest on the board. Both McCaffrey and Stewart are RB2 plays, though Stewart’s floor is considerably lower.



Starts



Tarik Cohen vs. Steelers: Cohen leads all running backs in targets with 21 of them, and it’s not particularly close. He has reeled in eight passes each of the first two weeks. Meanwhile, Jordan Howard has remained dreadful in passing situations and isn’t running the ball well on top of it with a 2.7 YPC average and just 59 rushing yards. Howard left last week’s loss to the Bucs with his shoulder in a sling. He practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, suggesting Howard will be ready for Sunday. But with the Bears as 7.5-point underdogs, game script screams in Cohen’s favor. He and Kendall Wright have clearly become Mike Glennon’s two favorites targets. Isaiah Crowell took a couple receptions for 33 yards against the Steelers in Week 1, and Pittsburgh has allowed 11 catches total to running backs thus far. The Steelers’ defense has played well, but Cohen and Wright are squarely in play as RB2 and WR3/4 plays, respectively. They’re the only Bears worth putting in lineups.



Mark Ingram at Panthers: The Saints have been using a three-back committee, with Ingram, rookie Alvin Kamara, and Adrian Peterson. Kamara was the hot name after Week 1, but played just 17 snaps last week against the Patriots. Ingram seems to be the only reliable back in this rotation. He has touched the ball 11 and 12 times each game, producing a pair of top-25 finishes in PPR. Obviously, we’d like to see Ingram touch the ball closer to 15 times a week, but his combination of ground work and passing-game usage makes him a solid RB3/FLEX play week in and week out. The on-paper matchup with Carolina is really tough, as the Panthers have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to running backs and just stonewalled LeSean McCoy in Week 2, but this Saints-Panthers game has a nice total of 47 points. While the Panthers have second-fewest rushing yards per game, they have given up the fourth-most receptions to running backs. Ingram could easily have a touchdown to his name but was stuffed inside the five-yard line Week 1.



Theo Riddick vs. Falcons: Matthew Stafford threw the ball just 21 times last week, which obviously had a negative effect on Riddick’s stat line, as he relies almost solely on catching passes for his production. (He only saw nine carries in Week 2 because Ameer Adbullah hurt his ankle late in the fourth quarter, allowing Riddick to get the clock-killing work.) This one sets up really well for Riddick to have success. Since coach Dan Quinn took over in Atlanta, the Falcons were dead-last in receptions allowed to running backs in both 2015 and 2016. Through two weeks, the Falcons are tied with the Saints for the most catches allowed to running backs. They’ve also allowed two receiving touchdowns to the position. Riddick’s usage in the red zone makes him even more attractive. With a shootout likely on our hands in Detroit, Riddick should have a floor of five catches.



Sits



Jacquizz Rodgers at Vikings: Rodgers did his owners a solid last week, getting 19 carries and scoring a touchdown before taking most of the second half off with the Bucs smashing the Bears 26-0 at the break. His 3.5 YPC average, however, leaves a lot to be desired, and if he didn’t score a touchdown, the line would have looked much worse. (The same can be said for everyone if you take a touchdown away.) Rodgers will remain the lead back on early downs again this week, but the matchup gets much tougher. The Vikings have yet to allow a rushing touchdown on 49 carries and are holding opposing backs to a 3.1 YPC average. The health of DT Linval Joseph has played a huge role. Last week, even at home, Le’Veon Bell was unable to get anything going on the ground against Minnesota, managing a long run of 11 yards. Rodgers is going on the road and has no role in the pass game, leaving his floor extremely low. Rodgers is more of a low-end RB3/FLEX.



Frank Gore vs. Browns: Gore has played just over 42% of the snaps through two games. What made him reliable in his previous seasons with the Colts was the bankable volume. With rookie Marlon Mack in the fold and Robert Turbin seeing an expanded role as the third-down back, Gore’s role has been decreased, as he’s seen just 11 and 14 touches the first two games. Cleveland doesn’t present an especially stiff challenge for Gore, but he simply isn’t reliable enough, and the Colts offense still can’t be trusted with Andrew Luck (shoulder) still out. Owners playing Gore will simply be praying for a touchdown, but Mack and Gore have alternated red-zone work. The 40.5-point total for Browns-Colts is the second-lowest of the week, while Indy has a disgusting 19.75 implied total.



Bilal Powell vs. Dolphins: Powell was out-snapped 35-30 by Matt Forte in Week 1, and the Jets threw another wrench into the mix by inserting rookie Elijah McGuire into the offensive game plan last week at the Raiders. Powell played just 18 snaps in Week 2. The massive blowout may have played a role, but with three backs getting snaps in the league’s worst offense, it’s impossible to use any of them for the time being. Powell should really be the lead guy here, but the tanking Jets don’t really seem to have a plan. The Jets’ 17.5-point implied total is the second-lowest of Week 3.







WIDE RECEIVER



Start of the Week: Adam Thielen vs. Bucs: Thielen had a monster 9-157 Week 1 against the Saints and followed it up with a 5-44 line last week against the Steelers. Sam Bradford was under center for the first one, while Case Keenum quarterbacked the Vikings in Pittsburgh. Keenum averaged just 4.5 YPA and simply couldn’t move the ball. None of the Vikings’ pass catchers had big days. Bradford (knee) was back at practice Wednesday and is expected to return this week as long as he avoids setbacks. Of the Vikings pass catchers, Thielen by far has the best individual matchups. As the Vikings’ slot man, Thielen will run the vast majority of his routes at Bucs nickel CB Robert McClain. McClain was flamed for a 130.7 passer rating in Carolina last season and was Pro Football Focus’ Np. 106 cover corner out of 120 qualifiers in 2016. He picked up right where he left off last week against Kendall Wright and the Bears. McClain allowed a 6-61-1 line on eight passes in his coverage; Mike Glennon should have thrown at him every play. In total, Bears slot wideout Wright caught 7-of-10 targets for 69 yards. Thielen is big and fast and poses a difficult matchup inside.



Starts



Kenny Golladay vs. Falcons: After his big 4-69-2 season opener against the Cardinals, Golladay came back down to Earth in Week 2 against the Giants, catching just 1-of-3 targets for eight yards. Box-score viewers will chalk it up as a down game, but reality is Matthew Stafford only had to throw the ball 21 times, and that simply isn’t enough to get any receiver big counting stats. Stafford, however, was not shy to keep going to his 6’4/200 rookie receiver; he threw Golladay a couple of jump balls that Golladay was unable to come down with. With Atlanta coming to town and a 50-point total and likely shootout, Golladay should be much more involved, especially if the Lions have to chase points. Golladay has the No. 3 job pretty locked up, as he’s doubled T.J. Jones up in snaps in back-to-back games. Marvin Jones is expected to see a lot of Desmond Trufant, so Golladay should run a lot of routes against 5’10/186 CB Robert Alford. Alford was smoked last week, giving up a touchdown to Davante Adams and allowing 8-of-9 passes completed in his coverage.



DeSean Jackson at Vikings: It was mentioned earlier that Bucs No. 1 Mike Evans is very likely to draw shadow coverage from Vikings shutdown CB Xavier Rhodes. Rhodes essentially eliminated Antonio Brown in Week 2. That left Martavis Bryant open to do damage deep against the combo of Trae Waynes and Terence Newman. Braynt whooped Newman on a shallow cross for a 27-yard touchdown and ran right by Waynes on a couple deep balls, catching a 51-yarder and drawing a long pass interference call on another. It’s Jackson’s turn, and he’s still one of the elite burners at the position. He and Jameis Winston came so close to putting a number of big plays on the board in Week 2, but Jackson couldn’t stay in bounds on one potential touchdown while Winston missed him on another deep shot. The two should have plenty of opportunities to make up for it in this one.



DeVante Parker at Jets: Parker drew possibly the most offseason hype of any player in the NFL. And he lived up to it when the cameras came on in both the preseason and the Dolphins’ opener last week against the Chargers. The 4-85 stat line doesn’t jump off the page, but Jay Cutler was giving Parker opportunities to make plays downfield. Parker came down with a jump ball over the top of CB Casey Hayward on what looked like a likely interception. The Dolphins also featured Parker in the screen game to use his big frame and speed. While Jarvis Landry saw a whopping 15 targets, Parked still out-gained him 85-78 on nine fewer catches. Hayward is a tough corner, so it’s possible his coverage forced Cutler to throw to Landry so often. The Jets don’t have any corners nearly as imposing as Hayward, so Parker figures to get even better looks Sunday, especially using his size in the red zone after Michael Crabtree torched this secondary for three touchdowns last week. The Jets have surrendered the most touchdowns and third-most fantasy points to receivers.



Sits



Rishard Matthews vs. Seahawks: All three of Matthews, Eric Decker, and Corey Davis have seen a team-high 13 targets through two games, but Decker (104) and Matthews (101) are leading the way in snaps, while Matthews is crushing in yards with 114 to Davis’ 73 and Decker’s 42. It’s pretty evident Matthews and Marcus Mariota have a connection after playing last season together, while Decker and Davis are fresh newcomers. Matthews is one of the more underrated WR3/4 plays on a weekly basis, but he gets a tough draw this week as the one likely to see the most of Richard Sherman. Though Sherman is no longer as lockdown as he’s been in years past, he’s still not someone to actively seek out and pick on. Especially with Davis (hamstring) out, Matthews may see even more of Sherman than originally thought. Decker has the better matchup out of the slot against CB Jeremy Lane, and the Titans figure to try and run the ball hard with Derrick Henry after Carlos Hyde tore up this Seattle run defense in Week 2. Matthews is more of a WR4/5 this week.



Jordan Matthews vs. Broncos: Matthews is playing really heavy snaps as the Bills’ No. 1 wideout, having been in on 117-of-130 snaps through two games. But the volume simply hasn’t been there. Matthews has seen just six targets compared to 13 for LeSean McCoy, 12 for Charles Clay, and 10 for rookie Zay Jones. Matthews has seen just one more pass than Andre Holmes. Matthews simply can’t separate, and Tyrod Taylor has more of a connection with Clay in the middle area of the field. As the Bills’ slot man, Matthews will see a ton of All-Pro CB Chris Harris on Sunday. No thanks.



T.Y. Hilton vs. Browns: This is now three weeks in a row Hilton has made this list. Scott Tolzien and Jacoby Brissett have given me no reason to remove Hilton and consider him usable. Hilton has receiving lines of 3-57 and 4-49 to open the year and has finished as the WR62, WR54, and WR45 in his last three games without Andrew Luck (shoulder) under center. The matchup against the Browns is extremely tempting, especially Cleveland’s vulnerability to the big play, but Hilton’s floor is just too low to trust. He won’t be worth starting until Luck gets back. Whenever that will be.







TIGHT END



Start of the Week: Jared Cook at Redskins: Cook has played nearly 75% of the snaps through two games with his new team and is easily third on the Raiders in targets with 11, behind only Amari Cooper (18) and Michael Crabtree (13). With Cooper and Crabtree drawing so much attention, Cook has been able to work the middle of the field against single coverage. He’s reeled in nine passes for 81 yards. A breakout Week 3 could be in the works, especially if Redskins CB Josh Norman is able to contain one of Cooper or Crabtree much of the night. The Redskins have been getting shredded by tight ends this month, allowing the most yards and eighth-most fantasy points to the position. Zach Ertz caught all eight of his targets for 93 yards against Washington in Week 1, and Rams rookie Gerald Everett turned in a 3-95 line before leaving with a thigh injury last week. The Redskins really miss hybrid S/LB Su’a Cravens and his ability to handle tight ends. Cook is one of the elite streamers of the week in a game with a massive 54.5-point total.



Starts



Jack Doyle vs. Browns: Even after just a handful of practices with the team, Jacoby Brissett was able to at least make Doyle a useful fantasy piece last week against the Cardinals. Doyle reeled in all eight of his targets for 79 yards a week after catching just two balls for 41 yards from Scott Tolzien against the Rams. Doyle is one of the most efficient tight ends and normally catches anything in his vicinity. The sorry state of the Colts’ offense as a whole limits Doyle’s upside a bit, but he’s a strong streamer against a Cleveland defense that allowed two touchdowns to Steelers TE Jesse James in Week 1 before surrendering an 8-91 line to 36-year-old Ben Watson in Week 2.



Zach Ertz vs. Giants: Ertz is probably reaching the point where he’s becoming an automatic start as an elite TE1, especially with guys like Greg Olsen and Jimmy Graham nursing injuries. But it doesn’t hurt mentioning just how good Ertz has been through two weeks, picking up right where he left off last season. Ertz has toasted the Redskins (8-93) and Chiefs (5-97) in back-to-back games and now gets a tasty date with a Giants defense that couldn’t cover Eric Ebron last week (5-42-1 in the first half) or Jason Witten (7-59-1) in the opener. Carson Wentz is going to have to throw the ball a ton again this season, and with Jordan Matthews gone, Ertz has turned into Wentz’s favorite target.



Jordan Reed vs. Raiders: Or Vernon Davis. Whoever gets the start for the Redskins on Sunday night. Reed is battling a bruised chest to go along with his broken big toe. He didn’t practice Wednesday, leading to coach Jay Gruden admitting Reed “isn’t healthy right now.” Those are scary words if you’re a Reed owner, but ultimately he should be able to play through a bruised chest. Unless the Redskins just want to give him a week to rest. Either Reed or Davis is going to be in a good spot against Oakland’s defense that lacks linebacker and good safety play. Delanie Walker hung a 7-76 line on the Raiders in Week 1 before Oakland’s defense got the day off against the Jets last Sunday. Reed has opened against two tough opponents in the Eagles and Rams. The Raiders present a get-right spot for Reed. If Reed sits, Davis is worth a punt as a near-every down player.



Sits



Ed Dickson vs. Saints: Dickson has been mentioned as one of the hot names to pick up among tight ends this week in the wake of Greg Olsen’s broken foot. Olsen hasn’t missed a game before now in nearly a decade, so we don’t have any Dickson/Olsen splits to go off ahead of Sunday. All we know is Dickson hasn’t been a factor in the passing game since 2011 with the Ravens. He quickly flamed out in Baltimore and has been used primarily as a blocker in Carolina the past few years. He isn’t going to just come in and take Olsen’s role. Most likely, Kelvin Benjamin, Devin Funchess, and Christian McCaffrey will have more added to their plates. I’m not even wasting FAAB or waiver priorities on Dickson this week. There are far better streaming options despite the tasty home matchup with the Saints.



Jason Witten at Cardinals: Witten is known as a strong starter and has kept that up in 2017 with touchdowns in both games so far this season. He leads all tight ends with 22 targets, but his 13 last week is a bit misleading since Dak Prescott threw the ball a career-high 50 times in the blowout loss. The Cardinals present a tough on-paper matchup for Witten after Arizona was No. 1 in DVOA against tight ends in 2016 and locked down Eric Ebron in Week 1, holding him to just nine yards. Jack Doyle was able to work an 8-79 line against the Cardinals last week, but Witten isn’t going to run away from anybody, and the Cardinals’ linebackers and safeties have a distinct athleticism advantage. Look for the Cowboys to get back to running the ball with Ezekiel Elliott Monday night.



Charles Clay vs. Broncos: As mentioned above, Jason Witten shredded the Broncos for a 10-97-1 line on 13 targets last week, but the Cowboys threw the ball 50 times in that game as they were getting steamrolled on the scoreboard. Tyrod Taylor may not even throw it 30 times this Sunday, especially with the game being played in Buffalo and only a three-point spread. There’s no doubt Clay has the best individual matchup of the Bills’ pass catchers, but that doesn’t mean it’s necessarily a good one. If the Bills are going to move the ball, it’s very likely going to be with LeSean McCoy.