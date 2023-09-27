Week 3 slimelights 'NFL Slimetime'
Nate Burleson and Young Dylan break down the highlights from Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
Watch Fantasy Football Live on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET for sit-start advice to help get your Week 4 lineup ready for victory.
There has been a debate about the Eagles' signature play.
"I continue leaving trails but it won’t be for the Blazers."
Dolphins vs. Bills in Week 4 might be the biggest game of the NFL season.
The No. 1-overall pick was back on the field for the first time in more than a week, and the signs point to him starting against the Vikings.
With the NFL season heading into the last week of September, Scott Pianowski revisits his fantasy power rankings.
It's a desperate time in Chicago, and it should be. The Bears keep bringing in saviors, but nothing ever gets saved.
You read that right. Jalon Daniels & Co. could pose some problems for the Longhorns.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Dan Devine for a quick reaction to the surprise 3-team trade that sent longtime Portland Trail Blazer Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić played in just 16 games together last season after Irving was traded from the Nets in February.
The Braves are singularly positioned to dominate MLB for years to come, thanks to a core of players signed to early-career, long-term deals.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The Phillies secured the NL's top wild card Tuesday, joining the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles, Rays, Twins and Brewers in the 2023 playoffs.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to pull back the curtain and give an insider's perspective on the latest news around the NFL. The trio start with the Los Angeles Chargers and Mike Williams, who is out for the season with a torn ACL. Next, they discuss C.J. Stroud's breakout game and the future of the Houston Texans. Davante Adams has hinted that he'll potentially want out of Las Vegas if they continue losing, and Charles breaks down how it could happen. In other news, the Caleb Williams sweepstakes are on, and the hosts discuss whether or not Williams would actually go back to school another year. The Chicago Bears appear to be the odds-on favorite through three weeks. Later, Jason, Jori and Charles pull back the curtain on the latest stories around the NFL and how they're being handled in NFL front offices. The rumor that owners were upset about the Miami Dolphins running up the score last weekend was just that: a rumor, but on the other side of the field, the Denver Broncos are changing their mentality in the locker room after the historic loss. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has stayed consistent in his belief in Zach Wilson, but Charles is worried this could become a repeat of last season, when the defense began to turn on leadership for not holding Wilson accountable.
Sample sizes are tricky three weeks in, but there's no denying that Dallas has been deficient so far in one key area. And Zeke helped them solve that in the past.
The point spread for Broncos vs. Bears is telling.
Lillard is reportedly headed to Milwaukee in a three-team deal with the Suns.
The Trail Blazers dealt Damian Lillard to the Bucks — not the Miami Heat — on Wednesday.
Brian Harman dominated the British Open earlier this year in what was just his third career win in more than 300 starts on the PGA Tour.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!