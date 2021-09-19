Week 3 SEC Power Rankings: Alabama loses top spot

There was some moving and shaking at the top of the SEC’s power rankings this week.

Alabama edged by Florida in the Swamp, whereas Georgia continues to dominate after taking care of SOut Carolina. The Auburn Tigers lost to Penn State, and Kentucky looked horrible against Chattanooga. Ole Miss has a Heisman contender in Matt Corral, Arkansas has a 2023 Heisman contender in KJ Jefferson, Mississippi State is back to being bad, and Vanderbilt continues to get worse.

We are getting more information about these teams every single week now that teams are playing tougher levels of compeition.

Here are my SEC power rankings after week three.