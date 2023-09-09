Week 3 Roundup: Milton blanks Booker T. Washington while Catholic, Pine Forest, Jay stay perfect

A roundup of Week 3 games involving Pensacola-area teams from Friday, Sept. 8.

Milton 28, Booker T. Washington 0

Milton coach Kelly Gillis talks to his team following the Panthers' 28-0 win against Booker T. Washington on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 from Sherman L. Robinson Stadium.

A week after a rout, Milton High’s football team felt great again.

Following days of solid practices, the Panthers rebounded Friday night with quarterbacks Ethan Diamond and Tate Williams each throwing a pair of touchdown passes and the defense pitching a shutout to capture victory against the Booker T. Washington Wildcats from Sherman L. Robinson Stadium.

Milton’s overall performance quickly flushed a 42-7 loss last Friday at Niceville, as the Panthers now look ahead to their first time this season playing a home game next Friday.

“After playing in that environment last week (at Niceville) and facing what we did, (Milton players) know what we’re trying to build,” said Panthers' second-year coach Kelly Gillis, whose team now has a 2-1 record. “And the kids were upbeat after that. Because we did play good in spots and they came to work Monday (for practice) as hard as they could and we had a great week of practice.”

Senior receiver Rayvon Cottrell, younger brother of former Milton star Raymond Cottrell, now playing at Texas A&M, caught two touchdown passes – one leaping, the other diving – and set up scores with other catches in a showcase of his skills. Ra’shaun Elzy and Bryson Brown had the other TD catches.

“He’s got the same prowess his brother had,” Gillis said of Cottrell. “He’s athletic, he’s just needs to be able to cut loose and we got the football to him at the right times. We finally found him when we needed to find him.

“And we got some other guys out there (receivers) too. And that’s strength of our team. We're young up front, quarterbacks are young, but we got five skill guys who are great and if they all can touch it and spread the field around, it then makes the defense have to defend the whole field.”

Milton’s defense forced a trio of turnovers, including a first-quarter fumble that set up Williams’ 17-yard touchdown pass to Cottrell.

Diamond followed in the second with a 25-yard scoring pass to Ra’shaun Elzy. Williams then connected with Bryson Brown on a 10-yard pass, before Cottrell finished the scoring in the fourth with a diving, 12-yard touchdown reception.

“I think a win like this shows we can do it,” Williams said. “And now it’s just how much we put into it, and I think that will help us a lot.”

It was a tough night for Washington’s offense, which struggled to get anything going. The Wildcats deepest possession was their final one, but it ended with an interception.

Milton’s defense had an answer for just about anything the Wildcats tried.

“We shot ourselves in the foot too much,” Washington coach Ryan Onkka said. “One thing after another. It was a lack of execution at critical times and that will get you beat every time. And then our defense was on the field too long. If you’re not scoring points it makes it hard to play defense.”

The Wildcats (1-2) will get a well-time bye week next Friday.

“We’ve been banged up,” Onkka said. “We can’t stay healthy and so this bye week will be a good break.”

Both teams’ offenses had short stays on the first two possessions apiece. The Panthers pounced on an opportunity when defensive back Ricky Lewis pounced on a fumble at the Washington 32.

Four plays later, the Panthers had a 7-0 lead with Cottrell’s first scoring catch. The Panthers had a 14-0 halftime lead following a 73-yard drive, capped by Elzy’s TD catch with 4:39 left on a first-and-10 from the Washington 25.

In the second half, Milton’s offense used a 78-yard scoring drive to open a three touchdown lead.

Milton plays its home opener against Gulf Breeze at 7:30 p.m. from Haywood Hanna Panther Stadium. Washington will next play on Sept. 22 at Mobile-LeFlore (Ala.).

“I think the crowd is going to be excited, they’re going to fill the stands up and it’s going to motivate us a lot more,” Diamond said. “I hope we can build off what we did (Friday) and we just continue to move forward.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

Practice makes perfect

With school out on the holiday, the Panthers had an 8 a.m. workout on Labor Day Monday. That was the first sign to Gillis that his players had moved away from the loss at Niceville.

“Everybody was there at 8 o’clock, ready to go,” he said. “You knew everything was right. We said (among coaches) ‘Hey these guys are coming to work.' And we had a great week of practice.”

That day’s effort led to more good preparation on Tuesday and Wednesday to get Milton dialed in.

“I think everybody was ready to play,” Williams said. “Everybody was comfortable. We had watched the film, we had scouted (Washington) well. The scout team gave us a great look, so we were used to the speed and how they looked, so we came into it (Friday) very comfortable.”

Three-headed QB

Along with Ethan Diamond, a senior, and junior Tate Williams, the Panthers also have sophomore Brendan Farish, who is 6-foot-4, used in situational plays.

While this was not the original plan that Gillis for his offense, it has benefited all the quarterbacks.

“We were trying to let them battle it out and see who would start,” Gillis said. “And it’s wound up becoming a system, because no one will take the keys and just drive the car off. But it’s working right now.”

Said Diamond: “It gives one of us a break and then when the other one of us gets in, the competition factor kinda lights a fire under us. I think that helps our offense a lot.”

Both Diamond and Williams were effective when getting the protection from their offensive line and throwing to the team’s strength at wide receiver.

“I think Ethan and myself did a great job of recognizing their coverages, recognizing the one-on-one matchups and taking a shot and let our guys win. Those guys can win,” Williams said.

Much-needed rest

Besides trying to get several key players on his team in better health and ready for the rest of the season, Washington coach Ryan Onkka hopes the added week of practice can bring a smoother flow on offense.

“This bye week is coming at a great time,” he said. “We are a really, really young team. I try to remind the guys of that. There is a lot of growing pains within it, but still no excuse, we still have to win games and execute. We will do better.

“We have to find ways to move the ball consistently and get out of our own way. If we do that, we still have a lot to play for the rest of year, and a lot of stuff we can do to have a successful year.

“All I know is work and grinding and finding a way to fix it until it gets done.”

— Bill Vilona

Pine Forest 53, Pensacola 0

Pine Forest kept things rolling early in the season, besting Pensacola on Friday from Jim Scoggins Stadium.

After the Eagles’ Trevion Jones scored on a 44-yard rushing touchdown for the night’s opening score, the Tigers responded with a kick return to their 46-yard line, but failed to convert.

Then it was all Pine Forest.

The visitors returned the Tigers’ punt to the 50-yard line, and a long run by Travon Johnson moved the Eagles into striking distance. Quarterback James Clark tossed a 3-yard dime to Deveon Wilson for the score. Pensacola suffered two fumbles on its next two possessions, a snap slipping through the quarterback’s hands for an Eagles touchdown, followed by a muffing of the following kickoff.

After another passing score, the Eagles had taken a comfortable 27-0 lead with three minutes left in the first quarter, but that wasn't enough. Eagles defender Martin Humphery returned another fumble 49 yards to go up by 33-0 as the first quarter ended.

Tackling issues plagued Pensacola, with opposing ball carriers often making it through first and second contact. The visitors couldn’t be stopped, as their run game flashed dominance while their defense looked stout.

The beginning of the second quarter saw Johnson add to the scoreboard with a 41-yard scamper. Another rushing touchdown from the 1-yard line put the Eagles up 47-0 going into halftime.

“I think we did well in the first half. … Our defense came out here and really set the tone. … It’s always good when your defense can score,” Pine Forest head coach Tony Carter said. “I’m really proud of coach (Kadetrix) Marcus and our defensive staff. … I give them great kudos.”

The third quarter was quiet on the scoreboard, with the Tigers forcing and recovering a fumble with three minutes to go left in the period, but couldn't capitalize.

The opening of the fourth quarter saw Pine Forest’s Rashard Pane return a blocked punt 49 yards for a touchdown, the last score of the game. Maintaining possession and ball security were issues that reared its head for both teams, but it seemed to plague Pensacola more, especially on kick and punt returns

“If we don’t make those self-inflicted wounds, it’s a more competitive game. Our kids fought hard,” Pensacola head coach Cantrell Tyson said. “We gotta coach up a little bit more, play a little bit more.”

Pensacola (0-3) will search for its first win at bay at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bay.

Pine Forest (3-0), on the other hand, will look to stay the course as the Eagles play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Choctaw.

“Always looking forward to next week. Choctawhatchee is a very formidable opponent and super well-coached team,” Carter said after the game. “Kudos to these guys here at (Pensacola), those guys played to the end and didn’t quit. Coach Tyson got those guys … fighting, they played hard. … I gotta give them respect for what they did.”

— Josiah Mayberry

Navarre 45, Rickards 18

Behind four touchdowns from running back Connor Mathews, the Navarre football team stormed out to its first win of the season.

The Raiders gained some momentum heading into district play next week with a convincing victory over Rickards on Friday from Bennett C. Russell Stadium.

While Mathews had a standout night, Navarre head coach Jay Walls said the entire team “played well from start to finish,” with undoubted excitement after its first win of 2023.

“We played with more physicality at (offensive line), and that made a big difference. Defensively, I thought we also played physical and made some big plays early on,” Walls said. “We just played really, really good football in all three phases (of the game) in the first half.”

The offensive line’s punishing play led to some longer runs, including a 49-yard gain from Hunter Pfiester that ultimately resulted in Mathews’ first score of the night. And then one of those “big plays” on defense was a blocked punt from Andre Spence, and then Mathews converted on the turnover with a run from a yard out.

Pfiester found Nate Hanson early in the second quarter for a touchdown before Mathews kept up his scoring prowess minutes later with another running touchdown.

Terence Marshall, in his first game back for Navarre this season, got a receiving touchdown from Pfiester just before halftime, as well.

“That was also a big key,” Walls said of Marshall’s return. “Terence, just being injured in the spring, did a great job with his rehab and just preparing. Even though he was injured, he was at every practice and tried to do as much as he could do leading up to this week.”

Mathews put the icing on the cake with his fourth touchdown of the night in the third to round out the Raiders’ scoring.

“Connor ran really hard the whole night. I thought he did a great job on one of the touchdowns,” Walls said. “We ran an outside zone play, and he did a great job of reading the blocks and getting to where he needed to run. It was an outstanding run.”

Navarre (1-2) is host to Tate at 7:30 p.m. Friday to kick off district play.

“(The players) learned hard work really works,” Walls said. “We start that (district) race and we’re excited coming off the big win. We’re excited we came out of the game in good health. And we’re excited about the opportunity to go play.”

— Ben Grieco

Pensacola Catholic 24, Fairhope (Ala.) 10

Following two suspenseful road games that came down to the final moments, the Crusaders cruised to the finish line in their latest contest, picking up a two-score victory against the Pirates from W.C. Majors Field.

Pensacola Catholic has pulled off a 3-0 start for the second consecutive season.

"I was concerned, with it being our third-straight road game after two emotional games, that we would look flat, but (the players) weren't and came out ready to play," Crusaders head coach Matt Adams said. "The defense again played phenomenal, every night it shows up and is doing a great job and its fun to watch."

Defense got the visitors on the scoreboard first thanks to a interception return touchdown by Nigel Nelson in the opening period. The junior reached the end zone again, this time offensively with a run in the second quarter.

Following halftime, C.J. Nettles got in on the fun with a rushing touchdown before a field goal extended Catholic's advantage to 24-0 in the third.

Meanwhile, the Crusaders have allowed just 22 points over the last two weeks after relinquishing 27 in their regular-season opener.

Pensacola Catholic has a bye next week. The team next plays its home opener on Sept. 22 versus Prince Avenue Christian (Ala.) from Gorecki-LeBeau Stadium.

"It's been a physical three weeks," Adams remarked. "I don't normally like having bye weeks this early in the year, but I think it kind of sets us up well to get some rest and try and heal for another tough opponent."

— Patrick Bernadeau

Jay 41, Franklin County 18

Head coach Brian Watson and his Royals continue to climb back to prominence.

Following four losing seasons in a row, Jay looks poised to snap that stretch thanks to a great start to 2023. The programs remains perfect this year after throttling the Seahawks.

It's the first time the Royals have been 3-0 since 2013.

"I'm excited for the kids. The kids are starting to see the benefits of hard work," Watson said. "I'm happy for the kids, they're happy. "

Watson said he believed Jay's power attack would be favorable against Franklin County. And he was proven correct, thanks to three touchdowns from senior tailback Brock Stout.

The head coach also commended the defense following producing three three-and-outs to start the game. Hayden Morris provided the defense's best highlight with a 50-yard interception return touchdown.

Morris also tossed a pair of scores to Ethan McDonald and Brady Godwin.

Jay looks to snap another long streak when it plays at 7 p.m. Friday at Baker. The Gators have won 15 straight games against the Royals.

"I don't know if the kids know how long its been since we've been 3-0," Watson said. "But they know the schedule is about to get tougher. ... We're celebrating, but we know we have to have a great week of practice next week."

— Patrick Bernadeau

