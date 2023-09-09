Week 3 Rockford high school football roundup: Auburn, Forreston post big wins

Auburn continues to be the surprise team of the NIC-10, pounding Freeport 40-6 on Friday night in one of the many big wins for Rockford-area teams.

The Knights (2-1) lost 12-6 in their opener to Harlem, giving up three safeties, but have bounced back to beat Guilford and now rout Freeport.

“They play fast,” Freeport coach Anthony Dedmond said. “They really get to the ball. (Auburn coach) Willie (Tolon) is getting those kids to buy in. They come hard. They don’t do a lot, but what they do, they do well. Those are some tough kids he has.”

Auburn scored again on defense and quarterback Anthony Purifoy, who threw for 1,000 yards as a junior, helped Auburn control the ball.

“Purifoy did a great job of placing the ball in some great places,” Dedmond said, “allowing the guys to make plays and keep drives going.”

Here is a look at the other big games around the Rockford region Friday:

Forreston 30, Galena 16

The Cardinals stayed undefeated on the season with two unanswered touchdowns in the second quarter, one by Owen Mulder (17 carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns) early in the second quarter that kickstarted Forreston's big run.

"That was just a strong and convincing win," Forreston head coach Keynon Janicke said. "We showed them exactly who we are, and we capitalized on every mistake they made."

Galena fumbled seven times, and Forreston recovered four of them, turning three of them into scores. The Cardinals rushed for 463 yards in the game.

Hononegah 51, Guilford 12

Cole Warren completed 17 of 21 passes for 203 yards and 3 touchdowns as Hononegah (3-0) rolled over Guilford (1-2). Warren, the NIC-10’s leading passer, continues to power Hononegah, which ran for only 139 yards on 34 carries but dominated from start to finish, leading 51-6 after three quarters.

Stillman Valley 48, Lutheran 28

Stillman Valley's Kaenan McDevitt breaks up a pass intended for Rockford Lutheran's Trasean Lockhart in the third quarter of their game on Friday, Sep. 8, 2023, in Stillman Valley.

The Cardinals rushed for 510 yards, led by both Keaton Rauman and Michael Orlando who each rushed for 158 yards in the win. Stillman Valley never punted, and the defense came on late, led by Braden Rodgers with five tackles and Braden Engle with an interception.

East 56, Belvidere 14

Javius Catlin enjoyed his homecoming, leading East (1-2) to its first win.

“We ran the ball well,” East coach Gary Griffin said. “Catlin is in good shape. He ran tough tonight. He finished runs. If he can stay healthy, we will be OK.”

Catlin grew up in Belvidere before moving to Rockford before ninth grade. He is the third-leading rusher in E-Rabs history, coming into his senior season with 2,289 yards.

“Javius is hard to bring down,” Belvidere coach Tony Ambrogio said. “As a former Belvidere kid, he had something to prove.

“We played well in the first half (trailing 24-14), but they kind of overwhelmed us with what they do. Our kids are improving. They just have a long way to go.”

East also intercepted three passes on defense against the Bucs (0-3).

Harlem 23, Jefferson 0

Harlem ran for over 200 yards and scored on defense for the fourth and fifth times this season. The Huskies (2-1), who had three safeties in a season-opening 12-6 win over Auburn, had a safety and a defensive score against winless Jefferson.

“Our offense moved the ball up and down the field at will,” Harlem coach Bob Moynihan said. We didn’t get into the end zone, but we were moving the ball well. I told you we would fix (the running game) and we fixed it. Now we just have to get in the end zone.”

Rochelle 48, Johnsburg 0

Grant Gensler ran 13 times for 204 yards and three touchdowns and Dylan Manning had 102 yards and three scores on 10 carries as Rochelle (2-1) steamrolled Johnsburg. The Hubs never attempted a pass, running 47 times for 404 yards against a Johnsburg team that had won its first two games.

Fulton 14, E/PC 6

Eastland/Pearl City came close to knocking off NUIC foe Fulton, holding the Steamers to 176 yards rushing, but not mustering enough of their own.

Quarterback Jackson Corbin was 6-for-6 for 59 yards and Draven Zier had 72 yards and a 38-yard touchdown on the ground on just seven carries, but it wasn't quite enough to get E/PC its first win of the year. Jimmy Crimmins scored from three yards out early, and Dom Kramer's third-quarter touchdown pass was the difference for Fulton.

Byron 70, Rockford Christian 14

Byron has now scored 77, 64 and 70 in its three big wins to start the season, and this one was 54-6 at halftime. Rockford Christian scored first on a 59-yard touchdown pass from Jaden Williams to Easton Morehouse. That was it for a while. The Tigers had nine different players score touchdowns.

