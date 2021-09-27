  • Oops!
Week 3 Recap: Josh Allen is great (again), Saquon Barkley is back and the Justin Fields era gets off to a rocky start

Liz Loza and Matt Harmon
·1 min read
In this article:
Liz Loza and Matt Harmon recap all of Sunday’s NFL games (except for Sunday Night Football) with an eye towards big fantasy performances, or disappointments, and explain what each one could mean for the future and for your fantasy team.

Among the topics discussed are…

  • Josh Allen looks like the 2020 version of himself again

  • The Bears did Justin Fields no favors

  • Mike Williams is a special player

  • A bad day for Mac Jones and the Patriots

  • We’re officially freaked out by the Atlanta offense

  • Ben Roethlisberger is holding back the Steelers

