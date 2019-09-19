Week 3 Rankings

His team’s RB2, Austin Ekeler is fantasy’s RB1. Ekeler is averaging nearly two more points per game than any other back in standard, and sees that number balloon to five in PPR. Clocking in with his position’s sixth-highest snap percentage, Ekeler has taken every one of the Chargers’ carries inside the five-yard line. Even with Justin Jackson involved for at least seven touches each of the past two weeks, Ekeler has the role fantasy dreams are made of. His hot start should continue against a Texans Defense allowing a league-worst 6.0 yards per carry.

Week 3 Quarterbacks

QB Notes: The latest thing not to matter in fantasy football? Tyreek Hill, apparently. Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman effortlessly slid into Hill’s role of getting behind the defense and chasing down perfectly-thrown Patrick Mahomes bombs. For Week 3, Mahomes gets a banged up Ravens pass D that allowed Kyler Murray to complete 25-of-40 passes and post an 8.7 YPA in his second career start. … As otherworldly as Mahomes has been, Week 3 opponent Lamar Jackson has been (slightly) better in fantasy. The Chiefs look every bit as rippable as they were in 2018. … Dak Prescott is playing with the difficulty set too low, completing 82.9 percent of his passes and averaging 10.9 yards per attempt. As was the case with Tom Brady last week, Prescott’s only concern is that the FCS Dolphins don’t keep the game competitive enough. Brady finished as the QB7 in Miami, and needed a hilariously pointless late TD to get there. … Coming off a quiet Week 2, Deshaun Watson gets a Chargers Defense that has contained Jacoby Brissett and Matthew Stafford. Bolts corners Casey Hayward and Desmond King both rank in Pro Football Focus’ top 20.

Tom Brady somehow finds himself as an even bigger favorite than he was against the Dolphins. 22 points as of Thursday. The Pats rarely take mercy — they didn’t in Week 2 — keeping Brady in the top five. Sony Michel’s early struggles don’t hurt, either. … Through two games, Matt Ryan is adhering to his deeply bizarre “bad every other year” philosophy. He has as many interceptions (five) as touchdowns. Bad or not, he’s still been the QB6. He’ll do just (fantasy) fine in Lucas Oil Stadium’s domed environs. … Kyler Murray’s late Week 1 rhythm carried over to a tough draw with the Ravens. The rookie attempted 40 passes and averaged 8.7 yards per throw. Although Murray’s offense keeps Garoppolo-ing and settling for field goals, positive regression is bound to hit. … Russell Wilson is so far repeating his supposedly unrepeatable 2018 efficiency. Passing game flow is a Week 3 concern. The Saints have struggled against the run and could have a hard time keeping it close on the road with Teddy Bridgewater (or Taysom Hill?....). … It only lasted for one quarter, but the “real” Aaron Rodgers did show up last Sunday in Green Bay. On paper, he has a tough assignment in the Broncos’ pass defense, though Vic Fangio’s unit has zero sacks through matchups with Derek Carr and Mitchell Trubisky. A bigger concern might be the Pack’s molasses pace. It’s not guaranteed Rodgers returns to every-week top-five status.

Josh Allen has flashed a little bit of everything through two weeks. That includes a pair of rushing touchdowns. The Bengals, who are allowing a jaw-dropping 11.0 yards per attempt, are a tissue-soft matchup. Devin Singletary’s (hamstring) possible absence also means Allen will have plenty of opportunities to use his legs. … With DeSean Jackson (abdomen), Alshon Jeffery (calf) and Dallas Goedert (calf) all expected to sit against the Lions, Carson Wentz finds himself back where he started before the Eagles’ skill corps upgrade. The Lions emerged from matchups with Kyler Murray and Philip Rivers relatively unscathed … Speaking of Rivers, his contemporaries may be dropping like flies, but he keeps on truckin’. He’s back home after a disappointing Detroit road trip. … You could see it on Jameis Winston’s face early in last Thursday’s game against the Panthers: Don’t screw up. As a result, Winston wasn’t doing much of anything. He finally started letting it fly near the end of the first half and ended up rebounding on his spectacular Week 1 failure. He was fingertips away from a bigger night, narrowly missing a Mike Evans touchdown while Breshad Perriman dropped another. Back to the Winston well. … Breakout candidate Baker Mayfield has been struggling. He’s getting walloped and has been confused by certain coverages. The sheer power of Odell Beckham is enough to keep Mayfield on the QB1 periphery as he works through his problems.

Jared Goff’s Weeks 1 and 2 burnished his reputation as a home warrior and road struggler. Headed to Cleveland to take on a defense with eight sacks through two games, Goff comes with a low Week 3 floor. … Coming off a three-touchdown performance, Jimmy Garoppolo gets a Steelers D that came away from matchups against Tom Brady and Russell Wilson surrendering a Dolphins-esque 75.0 completion percentage. … Matthew Stafford is nearly a quarter of the way to his 2018 touchdown total. Through two games, the Eagles’ pass defense has not been improved on last year’s injury-ruined group. … Andy Dalton is the QB7 by average points. It would be fun to get him higher in the ranks, but even in the Bengals’ new-look offense, it is hard to see Dalton having QB1 success in Buffalo. … Mike Zimmer has tried to tell anyone who will listen that Kirk Cousins is canceled. It was easy to see Zimmer’s point of view following Cousins’ mind-numbing Week 2 interceptions. The only reason he’s not lower in the ranks is the dystopian nature of the quarterbacks behind him.

Rehashing what I wrote on Monday: Teddy Bridgewater owns a lifetime 29:23 TD:INT ratio. He has attempted 904 career passes. Amongst the 36 active quarterbacks with at least that many throws, Bridgewater’s 3.2 touchdown percentage ranks 33rd. … Daniel Jones’ path to early career fantasy value is via his legs. The No. 6 overall pick averaged nearly 40 rushing yards per game in the ACC. “Diet Josh Allen” would be a best-case outcome. … Mason Rudolph is a statue in the pocket but aggressive down the field. He has some nice weapons at his disposal, though James Conner may not be amongst them for Week 3, necessitating a reliance on Rudolph’s arm. The Steelers clearly believe in the second-year pro, otherwise they would not have just traded their 2020 first-round pick for a safety. Rudolph does get a 49ers defense that has been strong through the air. … Mitchell Trubisky is bad and getting worse. … Kyle Allen did not embarrass himself in a spot appearance last Week 17. Arizona is the right opponent for a former UDFA making his second career start. … You so badly wish Derek Carr and Case Keenum could be Week 3 streamers, but their matchups are just that bad.

Week 3 Running Backs

RB Notes: Backup quarterbacks are almost never good news for running backs, but it is hard to see Christian McCaffrey do anything less than gut the Arizona Cardinals. … Dalvin Cook has somehow looked even better via the “eye test” than his gaudy numbers. The third-year pro has been an absolute monster. The Raiders have eliminated a pair of shaky running games but won’t have any answers for the centerpiece of the Vikings’ offense. … The Giants finally did something to make Saquon Barkley’s life easier when they benched Eli Manning. The quarterback upgrade comes at the same time Barkley faces a Bucs run D that has been surprisingly frisky. … The Cowboys have spoken of the importance of easing Ezekiel Elliott into the season after his protracted holdout. It is unlikely to be Zeke closing out the pathetic Dolphins in the fourth quarter. … JJ Zachariason hit the nail on the head with regards to running backs playing with backup quarterbacks: “Not only is there less of a chance for positive game scripts, but we know the touchdown potential drops.” That’s the key. With McCaffrey, it stings less because he plays 100 percent of the Panthers’ snaps. With Alvin Kamara? @SEA will be an immediate game flow challenge.

Nick Chubb has cleared 17 carries and three receptions in back-to-back games. He’s the best thing the Browns Offense has going right now. … David Johnson has emerged from a pair of tough matchups without great numbers. The Panthers have been softer on the ground despite one of their two opponents being the Bucs. As expected, Johnson’s 52 pass routes run are eighth amongst running backs. … Playing nearly 100 percent of the Jaguars’ snaps and gobbling up passing-game looks, it is a matter of when, not if, Leonard Fournette comes alive. … Aaron Jones was the best non-Dalvin Cook back in fantasy last week. That did not stop unimpressive rookie coach Matt LaFleur from saying he would like to keep Jones in a committee with Jamaal Williams. That’s tough to take seriously, of course. Week 3 opponent Denver is more permissive on the ground than through the air. … We have been talking about running backs and backup quarterbacks. Le'Veon Bell remains in the RB1 mix because it is quite possible he will be the Jets’ only means of moving the ball in New England.

Chris Carson’s fumbles are keeping the door propped open for Rashaad Penny. His usage keeps him RB1 afloat for now. As promised, Carson’s pass-game involvement has increased. He ran 17 routes in each of his first two games. … Even though he’s yet to have a 20-carry day, Derrick Henry has been as advertised, steamrolling defenders en route to back-to-back 80-yard performances. Game script won’t be a problem vs. the Jags. … Todd Gurley received a goal-line carry in Week 2 and saw his targets spike from one to four. He still ceded entire drives to Malcolm Brown. We don’t have a clear picture of what Gurley’s 2019 usage is really going to look like. … Tied for second for carries inside the five-yard line? Gus Edwards, with three. Teammate Mark Ingram is tied for fifth with two. On the whole, Edwards was barely involved in Week 2 even though Ingram missed time with injury. There are red flags but also plenty of reasons for Ingram optimism … There have been mixed signals on Marlon Mack’s (calf) Week 3 availability. If he goes, it will be for a not-particularly-appealing date with the Falcons.

Sony Michel is ticketed for another week of closing duties. Averaging an abysmal 2.8 yards per carry, Michel has yet to break a tackle. He won’t be long for his golden role if that keeps up. … James Conner (knee) isn’t practicing but has claimed he will be good to go in San Francisco. The 49ers erased the Bucs’ weak rushing attack before containing the Bengals’ injured one. Pittsburgh’s has been both. … Bad game flow bit Josh Jacobs in Week 2. At least early, the fire-and-brimstone Vikings are unlikely to pull away from the Raiders the way Kansas City did. … Matt Breida rotated with Raheem Mostert in Week 2 while Jeff Wilson operated as the goal-line back. Concerning! Breida lost the overall touch battle to Mostert but only because he rested late. He looked like the 49ers’ best back. He will be ranked as such at least one more week. Mostert is a fine FLEX play, especially in PPR. … Neither Damien Williams (knee) nor LeSean McCoy (ankle) practiced Wednesday. Keep Darwin Thompson holstered. Add Darrel Williams if you are already truly desperate in a deeper league. McCoy seems closer than Williams to suiting up.

Kerryon Johnson’s snap percentage somehow declined in Week 2. In theory, C.J. Anderson’s release is good news. It could also mean intriguing rookie Ty Johnson will get more run on passing downs. … There is no way to spin what has thus far been a disastrous year for Joe Mixon. The Bills are more vulnerable on the ground than through the air. … The fantasy back they told you not to worry about, Carlos Hyde, is the Texans’ early-down runner and gobbling up yards after contact. Duke Johnson is winning the snap war Hyde 66-62, though Hyde won the Week 2 battle 39-25. Hyde is looking like the play. … Sometimes you just need to grin and bear it. Peyton Barber and Adrian Peterson should both experience solid game flow. … It’s tempting to believe the Eagles’ receiver injuries will mean more touches for Miles Sanders. In reality, they will probably mean more for Darren Sproles. … The Packers have allowed a league-worst 18 running back receptions. That gives Phillip Lindsay a narrow advantage over Royce Freeman. … Devin Singletary is battling a hamstring issue. His absence would vault Frank Gore into the top 32. … Devonta Freeman has been bad enough that Ito Smith is emerging on the PPR radar. Smith has run 36 routes, good for 21st amongst RBs.

Week 3 Receivers

WR Notes: Julio Jones has more touchdowns than games played. And you thought you would never see the day. … How is Odell Beckham’s hip feeling? His 21.70 miles per hour on his 89-yard touchdown against the Jets was the fastest top speed by a touchdown scorer through Weeks 1 and 2. … Teddy Bridgewater struggled against the Rams, but he did one thing right: Lock onto Michael Thomas. The Seahawks’ pass defense has been less than impressive despite facing Andy Dalton and Mason Rudolph. … Keenan Allen’s 25 targets are second only to Thomas’ 26. Gutted for a 72.4 completion percentage by Drew Brees and Gardner Minshew, the Texans are offering little resistance to high-efficiency wideouts like Allen. … On the surface, “vs. MIA” looks like a dream spot for Amari Cooper. Dig a little deeper and you spot a few obstacles. Cooper will be shadowed by one of the Dolphins’ few good players, Xavien Howard. The Cowboys also won’t have to pass much after halftime. Trips into the slot will free Cooper up for some cleaner looks. With Michael Gallup — who is currently fifth in receiving — sidelined, ex-Jets bust Devin Smith offers some DFS tournament intrigue.

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are both WR1s for Week 3. Despite his slow start, Evans maintains the rankings benefit of the doubt. 17th in air yards, Evans was also fingertips away from a much bigger game in Week 2. As Rotoworld’s Ian Hartitz points out, he has a massive size advantage over Giants shadow Janoris Jenkins. Godwin, meanwhile, is doing a little bit of everything. Solid targets, solid air yards, solid YAC. There is strong reason to believe he will remain a top-18 wideout all year. …It’s never easy with Sammy Watkins. We know this, and yet. Watkins’ less-heralded teammates Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman stole the Week 2 limelight, but he still led the Chiefs with 13 targets. He also spent much of the game posted up in the slot, where he will vacuum up easy looks he can potentially turn into big plays. All three are easy starts against the Ravens’ Jimmy Smith-less secondary, which allowed a number of big plays to the Cardinals. Hardman’s statline (4/61/1) would have been almost as insane as Robinson’s (6/172/2) if not for holding negating a 72-yard score. Of note: Tyreek Hill (collarbone) appears to be making a quick recovery.

One of the top memes of the week: James Washington had quite the connection with Mason Rudolph at Oklahoma State. Washington, who is taking over for Donte Moncrief as the Steelers’ No. 2 receiver, is an interesting season-long buy. A better Week 3 focus? JuJu Smith-Schuster, who will be seeing no shortage of unimposing 49ers slot corner K'Waun Williams. … Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs both bounced back in their own unique ways last week — very unique in Diggs’ case — but with increased Vikings passing volume came increased Kirk Cousins mistakes. That means coach Mike Zimmer will be more determined than ever to #EstablishIt vs. the Raiders. These are ceiling rankings. Thielen/Diggs’ floor odds keep going down. … Tyler Lockett feasted in Week 2 following his Week 1 famine. Saints slot CB P.J. Williams will try to help him keep eating. … Despite low yardage/fantasy points against, the Falcons’ pass defense is not one to avoid. The Vikings didn’t pass in Week 1, and every Eagle got injured in Week 2. T.Y. Hilton maintains upside. … D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel are co-existing in the Panthers’ offense. Moore is doing YAC damage with high-percentage targets, while Samuel is gobbling up air yardage that will soon lead to big plays. Both had strong days with Cam Newton fill-in Kyle Allen last Week 17.

Robert Woods has been a lower-ceiling version of his 2018 self. The same is true of Brandin Cooks. Cooper Kupp? He’s been Cooper Kupp. It’s Kupp who has the best setup for the Rams’ trip to Cleveland. … Has any receiver duo complemented itself better than John Ross and Tyler Boyd? Boyd has owned the short-to-intermediate areas of the field like he’s supposed to, while Ross has dominated down field like he never has before. Ross has 23 more yards than any other wideout. The Bills do represent something of a no-fly zone but how could you not get Ross into the top 30 after his first two games? … Larry Fitzgerald is already up to four 40-plus yard grabs after posting zero from 2016-18. 36-year-old Fitz is sixth in air yards. Christian Kirk is 24th. Even KeeSean Johnson is ahead of many other notable names. You can either accept that the Cardinals Offense is conducting business in a fundamentally different way, or you can get left behind. … Do tell, Kenny Golladay. The Eagles’ secondary has yet to slow anybody. … It’s amazing that it took a Josh Allen-led offense to finally get John Brown back up to speed, but here we are. This kind of volume/big-play potential is what you look for in fantasy.

Obviously Marquise Brown has a low floor, but he has a clear-cut 200-yard ceiling against the Chiefs. … For as long as Antonio Brown remains off the commissioner’s exempt list, it’s back to the bad old days of low-ceiling WR3 value for Julian Edelman. … Allen Robinson has a bad quarterback but a pristine matchup in a Redskins D coughing up the most receiver fantasy points on the young season. … It’s a shame Terry McLaurin has such a brutal Week 3 spot, because he should already be in the top 24. Drawing looks both deep down the field and in the red zone, McLaurin looks like a legitimate No. 1 receiver. … Miraculously, neither the recovery from a torn Achilles nor Joe Flacco have caused Emmanuel Sanders to miss a beat. Courtland Sutton still offers more ceiling, but Sanders is the preferred WR3 play. … We know Nelson Agholor giveths then takeths away. This ranking is probably too low based on his likely usage. … Their moderate volume combined with big-play ability makes DK Metcalf and D.J. Chark ideal WR4s. … Put on a blindfold with the Jets’ receivers.

Week 3 Tight Ends

TE Notes: Travis Kelce predictably went bonkers in Week 2. The Ravens have been stout up the seam but have only had to contend with Mike Gesicki and Maxx Williams. … George Kittle has frustratingly been held to 54 yards in back-to-back games. His Week 2 dud was thanks for the 49ers dialing up 42 rushes compared to 25 passes. The blowup is coming. … We knew Zach Ertz was going to regress this season because the Eagles’ skill corps was deeper and healthier. Sunday night in Atlanta took care of that. Ertz saw 16 targets with DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery and Dallas Goedert all sidelined. All three players are expected to miss Week 3. … Mark Andrews is seventh in the NFL in receiving (220). Headed into a likely shootout with the Chiefs, he gets a defense that has permitted 145 yards up the seam through two games.

Evan Engram’s Week 2 would have been a lost cause without garbage time. He has a nice setup for a Week 5 bounce back. Eli Manning has been benched, and the Bucs have been getting thrashed up the seam. George Kittle had two Week 1 touchdowns called back, and Bruce Arians’ defense straight up didn’t cover Greg Olsen in Week 2. … Rarely does offseason hype deliver as thoroughly as Darren Waller’s. Oakland’s most targeted player through two weeks, Waller has gone at least 6/60 each time out. … As mentioned earlier, the Bucs neglected to cover Greg Olsen on Thursday Night Football. His 110 yards were second only to Andrews in Week 2. Unfortunately, Cam Newton (foot) is looking doubtful. This might not be Olsen’s final rank. … If you want some Austin Hooper perspective, he has as many targets as Darren Waller. He should stick in the TE10-12 range. … Ben Roethlisberger’s loss hurts Vance McDonald, though Mason Rudolph looked his way for a pair of red zone touchdowns vs. the Seahawks. That’s far from nothing.

“The balls will come,” Bucs coach Bruce Arians said of O.J. Howard on Tuesday. Arians then blamed Howard’s slow start on defensive coverage. Reading between the lines of Arians’ tough-love public comments over the past week, there is an undercurrent of the squeaky wheel being about to get some grease. … Jared Cook was more heavily targeted by Teddy Bridgewater than Drew Brees. It is certainly plausible that a backup quarterback will look for a seam safety valve more often than Hall-of-Famer Brees. … T.J. Hockenson has quickly demonstrated both his upside and downside. The Eagles got torched by Vernon Davis in Week 1. … Tyler Eifert is 14th in tight end targets (nine) through two weeks. … Vernon Davis is tied for 11th (10). Jordan Reed’s (concussion) status remains unclear. … Things can change quickly, but tight end zone is already looking like a fall-out zone beyond the TE12-14 range. The Seahawks seem intent on re-establishing Will Dissly as a thing. Noah Fant has been targeted four times in each of his first two games. Gerald Everett could see increased run in Tyler Higbee’s (chest) absence.

