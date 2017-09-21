Week 3 Rankings

Is the fourth time the charm for C.J. Anderson? Anderson has eclipsed 20 carries in each of his first two games, and is averaging 121 yards from scrimmage. He looks as healthy as he’s been since he first started cooking for the Broncos in mid-2014. Per Pro Football Focus — who has rated CJA as the league’s second best back thus far — he leads the NFL in yards after contact.

For Week 3, Anderson is headed on the road against a Bills defense that’s yet to be challenged on the ground, and will probably be missing Marcell Dareus (ankle). Anderson will be without LT Garett Bolles, but the Broncos should dominate time of possession and dictate the script against one of the league’s worst offenses.

Health will always be the concern for Anderson. Right now, along with guaranteed workload, he has it. Fire him up as a low-end RB1.

Week 3 Quarterbacks

QB Notes: Tom Brady had as many touchdowns as healthy receivers in Week 2 (three). His 447 yards were 79 more than anyone else has managed so far in 2017. Headed home with Danny Amendola returning, Brady should light up a Texans defense dealing with an injured Johnathan Joseph (shoulder) and missing Kevin Johnson (knee). … Aaron Rodgers seems to have dodged a bullet, with both Jordy Nelson (quad) and Randall Cobb (shoulder) appearing likely to suit up against the Bengals. Only Brady has more yards through the season’s first two games. … Regression candidate Matt Ryan has instead improved on his gaudiest 2016 statistic, upping his 9.26 YPA to 9.88. The Lions’ defense did an admirable job of bending instead of breaking against Stonehenges Carson Palmer and Eli Manning, but Ryan isn’t going to be slowed in the Motor City. … It’s a two-game sample size, but Derek Carr is posting by far the best rate stats of his career (8.20 YPA, 75.0 completion percentage, 126.5 QB rating). A Redskins team so far allowing 8.6 yards per pass is going to have a hard time keeping Carr in check. ... Matthew Stafford has just 414 yards through two starts, but has piled up six touchdowns while completing an eye-popping 71 percent of his passes. The yardage has nowhere to go but up in a likely home shootout with the Falcons.

Cam Newton is the QB22 by average points. He has 399 yards passing and two total touchdowns. If the Saints’ laughably bad defense — 389 passing yards per game, 11.2 yards per attempt — can’t get Newton going at home, we could have a problem on our hands. … It’s been a sleepy start for Ben Roethlisberger, who will be more of a floor (250 yards, two touchdowns) than ceiling play in Chicago. … Kirk Cousins’ 419 yards are his fewest in a two-game span since Weeks 5 and 6 in 2015. Injuries (Jordan Reed and Jamison Crowder are banged up) and drops — hello, Terrelle Pryor — have been an issue, but Cousins also played conservatively against tough Eagles and Rams defenses. He should open it up against the Raiders, who have allowed the ninth-most quarterback fantasy points despite an ordinary slate (Marcus Mariota and Josh McCown). It helps that the Redskins will be hosting the cross-country trekking Silver and Black in D.C. … Off to a quiet start by his lofty standards, Drew Brees is headed on the road against a defense that’s allowed six points in two games. The Panthers have feasted on awful competition (Brian Hoyer and Tyrod Taylor), but have also held Brees in check in Carolina during the Ron Rivera era (seven touchdowns in five games).

For his first start, Philip Rivers tossed three touchdowns in Denver. For the second, he completed 31-of-39 passes (79.5 percent) against the Dolphins. He’ll find a way to have a day against the Chiefs. … Usual suspects Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees lead the league in passing. Fourth? Carson Wentz, who has 640 yards and four scores. Wentz has two things working in his favor for this week’s tough matchup with the Giants. 1. The Eagles have no running game and will be throwing all afternoon. 2. The Giants’ offense is such an abomination that the Eagles should spend most of the game possessing the ball. … Alex Smith was a little more #OldAlex than #NewAlex against the Eagles, but still owns a sparkling 9.83 YPA and 77.8 completion percentage through two games. Allowing the fifth most quarterback fantasy points and missing top cornerback Jason Verrett (knee), the Chargers are not a stay-away *road matchup. (There will be no “road” games at StubHub Soccer Fortress). … A stat you can’t ignore from Evan Silva: Since the Bucs committed to a more run-heavy offense last Week 4, Jameis Winston is the QB18. The Vikings are a tough matchup.

Maybe you think Carson Palmer is done. All I know is, I'm ranking the QB13 through two weeks as the QB13 this week because the Cardinals are finally headed home, have no choice but to pass and are facing a Cowboys defense sorely lacking impact talent. ... Dak Prescott is coming off easily the worst two-game stretch of his career. Headed to Arizona, it will be hard to get a hot streak going with Patrick Peterson likely to eliminate Dez Bryant. … The Seahawks' defense has remained as potent as ever even as the offense goes off the rails. The Titans will probably dominate time of possession, but that might not be enough for Marcus Mariota. … Eased in to 2017, Jay Cutler nevertheless struck up instant connections with DeVante Parker and Jarvis Landry. It's hard to imagine Smokin' Jay won't have a two-touchdown day against the Jets. … Russell Wilson is the QB26 by average points. The Seahawks have 21 total points. As Rich Hribar points out in his phenomenal Worksheet (via PFF), Wilson has been pressured on a truly absurd 43.6 percent of his snaps. To top it all off, the Seahawks are headed on the road, where they haven't been a functional offense in over a year. Wilson is little more than a name right now.





Sam Bradford (knee) is hard to evaluate. How healthy will he be? Whatever the answer is, he’ll be doing battle with a Bucs defense that could end up as one of the league’s best. … Trevor Siemian is the QB2 by average points through two starts. He’s road tripping against a Bills D that shut down Cam Newton in Week 2, but using Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders to buttress his floor and raise his ceiling. … The Bengals will supposedly unveil a whole new offense. Andy Dalton’s offensive line won’t be getting better any time soon, but we’re going to see better football from a proven quarterback with a ton of weapons at his disposal. … Jared Goff predictably came back down to earth in Week 2, though he still generated 219 yards on just 24 attempts (9.13 YPA). Wiz kid coach Sean McVay will manage and manipulate some nice performances out of his sophomore quarterback. … DeShone Kizer is a boom/bust play who has yet to establish a ceiling to go with his bottomless floor. … Eli Manning’s play gradually improved last Monday night. It’s just hard to believe he won’t spend Week 3 running for his life behind LT Ereck Flowers. .. Either Blake Bortles or Tyrod Taylor will be the first quarterback to be benched this season.





Week 3 Running Backs

Rank Player Name Opponent Notes 1 Le'Veon Bell at CHI - 2 Kareem Hunt at LAC - 3 Jay Ajayi at NYJ Questionable (knee) 4 Ezekiel Elliott at ARZ - 5 Ty Montgomery vs. CIN - 6 Todd Gurley at SF - 7 Devonta Freeman at DET - 8 Melvin Gordon vs. KC - 9 LeSean McCoy vs. DEN - 10 C.J. Anderson at BUF - 11 Carlos Hyde vs. LAR - 12 Marshawn Lynch at WAS - 13 Dalvin Cook vs. TB - 14 Leonard Fournette vs. BAL - 15 Mike Gillislee vs. HOU - 16 Isaiah Crowell at IND - 17 Buck Allen at JAC - 18 Christian McCaffrey vs. NO - 19 Jacquizz Rodgers at MIN - 20 Tarik Cohen vs. PIT - 21 Jonathan Stewart vs. NO - 22 Derrick Henry vs. SEA - 23 Lamar Miller at NE - 24 Chris Carson at TEN - 25 Ameer Abdullah vs. ATL - 26 Joe Mixon at GB - 27 Mark Ingram at CAR - 28 Frank Gore vs. CLE - 29 Tevin Coleman at DET - 30 Jordan Howard vs. PIT Questionable (shoulder) 31 Darren Sproles vs. NYG - 32 James White vs. HOU - 33 Chris Thompson vs. OAK - 34 Matt Forte vs. MIA - 35 Theo Riddick vs. ATL - 36 Rob Kelley vs. OAK Questionable (ribs) 37 Chris Johnson vs. DAL - 38 Bilal Powell vs. MIA - 39 Alvin Kamara at CAR - 40 Orleans Darkwa at PHI - 41 Jamaal Charles at BUF - 42 Duke Johnson at IND - 43 Shane Vereen at PHI - 44 Kerwynn Williams vs. DAL - 45 D'Onta Foreman at NE - 46 Samaje Perine vs. OAK - 47 Giovani Bernard at GB - 48 Rex Burkhead vs. HOU Sidelined (ribs) 49 Paul Perkins at PHI - 50 Jalen Richard at WAS - 51 Marlon Mack vs. CLE Questionable (shoulder) 52 Adrian Peterson at CAR - 53 Thomas Rawls at TEN - 54 Mike Tolbert vs. DEN - 55 LeGarrette Blount vs. NYG - 56 C.J. Prosise at TEN -





RB Notes: Coming off a 31-touch effort, Le'Veon Bell should finally get rolling against a Bears defense already down to its third-stringer at right inside linebacker. … Kareem Hunt has 24.3 more fantasy points than any other running back. That gap alone would make him the RB11. Matchups don’t matter for workhorse big-play backs with three-down roles. … Running behind his healthiest offensive line in ages, Jay Ajayi had a 122-yard opener. Now he gets a Jets D allowing the second most running back fantasy points. … Ezekiel Elliott had by far the worst game of his career in Week 2. Allowing 2.8 yards per carry, the Cardinals have yet to face a functional rushing attack, but are annually stout on the ground. … Ty Montgomery is averaging just 3.06 yards through 29 carries, but finished as the RB3 in Week 2 because of his receiving prowess. With both Jordy Nelson (quad) and Randall Cobb (shoulder) banged up, TyMont should remain heavily involved through the air. Montgomery has played 139 of the Packers’ 158 snaps. … Todd Gurley’s 136 yards from scrimmage last week were his most since Week 14, 2015. Gurley’s boffo usage is so far making up for his mediocre efficiency. The 49ers are a delightful short-week matchup.





Devonta Freeman hasn’t had a roaring start and is still the RB7 through two weeks. … Per Pro Football Focus, the Chargers have had the league’s second-worst run blocking. Melvin Gordon’s workloads aren’t going to waver — his backups have nine total touches — but he could be a rollercoaster. Week 3 opponent Kansas City lacks a shutdown run defense. … The issues are mounting for LeSean McCoy. He has touches to spare — 45 through two games — but a daunting Week 3 setup. Already presenting near zero passing threat, the Bills could be missing LT Cordy Glenn (ankle, foot) against the Broncos’ menacing defense. Will Tyrod Taylor be able to set up any pins for McCoy to knock down? … Typically a load after contact, Carlos Hyde is averaging 3.90 yards before contact. (Thanks, Graham Barfield.) He’s being schemed into space by run-game maestro Kyle Shanahan. The lack of talent around Hyde is a major concern. His own skill and workload are not. … Marshawn Lynch’s numbers aren’t popping off the page, but he looks as good as he has since 2014. He’ll have workload and goal-line opportunities in what should be a high-scoring affair with the Redskins.





Dalvin Cook has out-touched Latavius Murray 39-5 through two games. He’s averaging 5.61 yards through his first 34 NFL carries. The Bucs are a daunting matchup, but Cook seems to have “it.” … Leonard Fournette has a whopping 45 touches through his first two NFL contests. He also has an anchor at quarterback, and a Week 3 date with the Ravens’ run-erasing defense. … Mike Gillislee has indeed been LeGarrette Blount 2.0. … Jacquizz Rodgers has averaged 23 touches as a starter over the past two seasons. With that much opportunity, even tough matchups like the Vikings don’t really matter. … Erased by the Steelers and Ravens, Isaiah Crowell is begging for the ball. He should get it early and often against the Colts’ talent-bereft defense. … Christian McCaffrey hasn’t gotten in gear on the ground, but has been doing his job as a receiver (9/72). He would have had a passing score against the Bills had Cam Newton not inexplicably thrown the ball 40 feet over his head. For Week 3, the No. 8 overall pick gets a Saints defense that has already been dismantled for 19/185/1 by pass-catching running backs.





Buck Allen out-touched Terrance West 19-10 in Week 2, out-gaining him 101-45. That’s because West checked out early with a calf injury. West missed Wednesday's practice, meaning Allen could be in for an every-down role against the Jaguars. … Jordan Howard (shoulder) is tentatively on track to play against the Steelers, but even in standard leagues, “New and Improved Theo Riddick” Tarik Cohen will be the preferred fantasy play. Cohen’s 16 receptions are tied for second in the league with Antonio Brown. He’s the Bears’ de facto No. 1 receiver. … Coming off the best game of his young career, Derrick Henry is looking set for bell-cow duties against the Seahawks. DeMarco Murray is on the wrong side of questionable with a hamstring injury. Carlos Hyde ripped holes in the Seahawks’ normally dominant run defense in Week 2, but it will still be tough sledding for Henry, impressive though he’s been. … Touchdown-or-bust Jonathan Stewart failed to convert two goal-line carries against the Bills. … D'Onta Foreman was the Texans’ best running back against the Bengals. Lamar Miller will continue to get the first crack at establishing the hot hand, but coach Bill O’Brien could grow increasingly open to Foreman. He will be involved against the Patriots.





It’s too early to say Chris Carson is officially the Seahawks’ starter — Thomas Rawls was just trying to get his legs underneath him last week — though it’s certainly looking that way. … Ameer Abdullah was raining two- and three-yard carries on the Giants last Monday, but mixed in 24- and 34-yard totes in the second half to save his day. Getting subbed out for Dwayne Washington a concerning amount, Abdullah’s RB2 status is on shaky ground. … The Bengals fired OC Ken Zampese. You can expect everything to change, starting with a clear commitment to Joe Mixon. A team that has nine points through two games seems unlikely to keep trying to pound it between the tackles with Jeremy Hill. Hopefully this isn’t wishcasting. … Things are sorting themselves out in the Saints’ backfield, even if coach Sean Payton tries to delay the inevitable. Mark Ingram is slowly reasserting himself as Alvin Kamara emerges as the change of pace. … We’ll see how much Danny Amendola’s return affects James White’s target count. … Rob Kelley (ribs) is practicing. Samaje Perine struggled in his place against the Rams, while Chris Thompson isn’t a between-the-tackles option. If Kelley is active, he will be starting. … Chris Johnson will get the first shot at developing the hot hand for the Cardinals. … It appears Orleans Darkwa has supplanted Paul Perkins.





Week 3 Receivers

Rank Player Name Opponent Notes 1 Antonio Brown at CHI - 2 Julio Jones at DET - 3 A.J. Green at GB - 4 Odell Beckham at PHI Questionable (ankle) 5 Mike Evans at MIN - 6 Jordy Nelson vs. CIN Questionable (quadriceps) 7 Michael Thomas at CAR - 8 Michael Crabtree at WAS - 9 Keenan Allen vs. KC - 10 Brandin Cooks vs. HOU - 11 Amari Cooper at WAS Questionable (knee) 12 Demaryius Thomas at BUF Questionable (hamstring) 13 Kelvin Benjamin vs. NO Questionable (ribs) 14 Davante Adams vs. CIN - 15 Golden Tate vs. ATL - 16 Tyreek Hill at LAC - 17 Martavis Bryant at CHI - 18 DeVante Parker at NYJ Questionable (ankle) 19 Doug Baldwin at TEN - 20 DeAndre Hopkins at NE - 21 Alshon Jeffery vs. NYG - 22 Emmanuel Sanders at BUF - 23 Dez Bryant at ARZ - 24 Stefon Diggs vs. TB - 25 Terrelle Pryor vs. OAK - 26 Jarvis Landry at NYJ Sidelined (knee) 27 Larry Fitzgerald vs. DAL - 28 Adam Thielen vs. TB - 29 Pierre Garcon vs. LAR - 30 T.Y. Hilton vs. CLE - 31 Randall Cobb vs. CIN Questionable (chest) 32 Chris Hogan vs. HOU Questionable (knee) 33 J.J. Nelson vs. DAL - 34 Tyrell Williams vs. KC - 35 Sammy Watkins at SF - 36 DeSean Jackson at MIN - 37 Jamison Crowder vs. OAK - 38 Marqise Lee vs. BAL - 39 Jeremy Maclin at JAC - 40 Rashard Higgins at IND - 41 Jermaine Kearse vs. MIA - 42 Allen Hurns vs. BAL Questionable (shoulder) 43 Rishard Matthews vs. SEA - 44 Cooper Kupp at SF - 45 Marvin Jones vs. ATL - 46 Kendall Wright vs. PIT - 47 Eric Decker vs. SEA - 48 Ted Ginn at CAR - 49 Mohamed Sanu at DET - 50 Devin Funchess vs. NO - 51 Tyler Lockett at TEN - 52 Danny Amendola vs. HOU Questionable (concussion) 53 Kenny Stills at NYJ - 54 Kenny Golladay vs. ATL - 55 Jaron Brown vs. DAL - 56 Paul Richardson at TEN Questionable (finger) 57 Mike Wallace at JAC - 58 Cole Beasley at ARZ - 59 Sterling Shepard at PHI - 60 Robby Anderson vs. MIA Questionable (knee) 61 Terrance Williams at ARZ Questionable (ankle) 62 Donte Moncrief vs. CLE - 63 Brandon Marshall at PHI - 64 John Ross at GB Questionable (knee) 65 Jordan Matthews vs. DEN - 66 Taylor Gabriel at DET - 67 Brandon Coleman at CAR - 68 Marquise Goodwin vs. LAR - 69 Nelson Agholor vs. NYG - 70 Markus Wheaton vs. PIT Questionable (finger) 71 Kenny Britt at IND - 72 Zay Jones vs. DEN - 73 Travis Benjamin vs. KC -





WR Notes: Ripped from Lord Reebs’ Worksheet: “Julio Jones has gone over 100-yards receiving in 44.4 percent (36-of-81) of his career games played, the highest rate of all active players." … A.J. Green was one of the leaders of the Bengals’ “near mutiny” against deposed OC Ken Zampese. Replacement Bill Lazor probably has a few ideas for Week 3. … Odell Beckham was eased in against the Lions. The desperate Giants will take the training wheels off against the Eagles. Quick hitters to OBJ would be a great way to counteract Ereck Flowers ruining all but the fastest-developing plays. … Mike Evans has a tough draw in the Vikings, though the Bears had also been a tough draw for WR1s until Evans easily went 7/93/1 last week. … Michael Thomas has 10 catches on 18 targets and is averaging 13.4 yards per grab. It’s a matter of time. … Jordy Nelson (quad) is practicing in full. Even if he’s less than 100 percent, he can’t be faded at home. … Through the first two weeks of the season, Michael Crabtree is averaging 1.9 more points than any other wideout. Even with Crabtree’s hot start, Josh Norman seems more likely to follow Amari Cooper.





Keenan Allen is slashing and burning out of his breaks like nothing ever happened to his knee. He won’t be shadowed by Marcus Peters. … Amari Cooper … it’s been the same old story so far. His five drops are three more than anyone else in the NFL. As you can see, I’m continuing to bet on Cooper’s upside, but it would be nice to see that faith rewarded some time soon. … Maybe it seems like a quiet start, but Demaryius Thomas is 10th in wide receiver yardage, and 14th overall. … Kelvin Benjamin has a way of thwarting even the best-laid fantasy arguments. The latest is that, with Greg Olsen on the shelf, the Panthers have essentially no choice but to target KB at least 10 times per game. He will never have a better matchup than the Saints at home. … Jordy Nelson (quad) and Randall Cobb (shoulder) are both going to play, but coming off an 8/99/1 game in “Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” Davante Adams is the healthiest Pack WR. … DeVante Parker looked ready to turn hype into reality against the Chargers. The pathetic Jets are allowing the third most receiver fantasy points even though they faced the lowly Bills in Week 1.





It’s hard to envision Golden Tate not going at least 6/75 at home against the Falcons. … There will be ups and downs, but Tyreek Hill can produce a WR1 day on 1-2 catches. He’s fourth in yardage through two weeks. … Essentially Tyreek Hill’s much larger uncle, Martavis Bryant caught three passes in Week 2 and was the WR6. … This looks a bit drastic for Doug Baldwin, but do you have a better idea? The Seahawks have been unwatchable through two games, and Baldwin averaged a pedestrian 5/47 away from home in 2016. The Seahawks’ offense is in prove it mode at this point, especially on the road. … DeAndre Hopkins’ 29 targets lead the NFL by four. The Patriots’ coverage has been surprisingly shaky through two games. The only reason Hopkins is this low is … well you know. … Second in targets behind Hopkins? Dez Bryant, who is still only the WR28 thanks to matchups with the Giants and Broncos. Things are somehow getting tougher, as Bryant must do battle with the premier corner in the game right now, Patrick Peterson. Peterson has allowed 22 yards through two games.





Alshon Jeffery did his thing in Week 2, but the Giants are allowing just 191 passing yards per contest even after facing Dak Prescott and Matthew Stafford. Janoris Jenkins (ankle) is expected to be back for the G-Men. … Emmanuel Sanders and Stefon Diggs are similar fantasy commodities. Both have already posted a two-touchdown game and sub-30 yard effort. Diggs’ volume feels a little more reliable, but he has the more difficult Week 3 matchup in the Bucs. There’s also the matter of Sam Bradford’s (knee) health. … Terrelle Pryor has stunk through two games, flunking both the eye and analytics tests. Committing catastrophic drops, he’s graded out as a bottom-five receiver in Pro Football Focus’ ratings. He needs to show something against the Raiders’ Swiss cheese secondary on Sunday Night Football. … Jarvis Landry turned 13 Week 2 catches into 78 yards. Tavon Austin would be proud. That’s a low blow, but Landry was essentially an extension of the running game against the Chargers. The Jets are a gorgeous matchup, just expect floor instead of ceiling. … Larry Fitzgerald has been a massive dud through two games. Nevertheless, the Week 3 matchup is right in the Orlando Scandrick-less Cowboys.





Jacoby Brissett breathed a little life into the Colts’ passing attack, and the Browns are not a stay-away defense. T.Y. Hilton offers some bang for his WR3 Week 3 buck. … Danny Amendola is back, but it should be to a smaller role after he once again proved in Week 1 he cannot stay healthy if treated like an every-down player. Chris Hogan’s WR3 status is safe for now. … J.J. Nelson feels a bit inexplicable, but can’t stop having big games. … Marqise Lee met his low-end WR3 destiny in Week 2, while Allen Hurns was a solid WR4. Both will remain useful going forward. … On paper, Rashard Higgins is the Browns’ new No. 1 receiver. Not bad since he was just promoted from the practice squad five days ago. Maybe last week was a fluke. Either way, 11-target games are worth chasing. … With Corey Davis (hamstring) sidelined, Rishard Matthews and Eric Decker’s WR4 cases both improve considerably. … Greg Olsen (foot) is out. Stay tuned for episode 36 of “Will Devin Funchess Happen?” … Fade Markus Wheaton (finger). … With the Bengals re-tooling on offense, add first-rounder John Ross. … Jermaine Kearse has more touchdowns than the Seahawks.





Week 3 Tight Ends

Rank Player Name Opponent Notes 1 Rob Gronkowski vs. HOU Questionable (groin) 2 Travis Kelce at LAC - 3 Zach Ertz vs. NYG - 4 Jordan Reed vs. OAK Questionable (chest) 5 Kyle Rudolph vs. TB - 6 Delanie Walker vs. SEA - 7 Martellus Bennett vs. CIN - 8 Jason Witten at ARZ - 9 Coby Fleener at CAR - 10 Hunter Henry vs. KC - 11 Eric Ebron vs. ATL - 12 Jared Cook at WAS Questionable (shoulder) 13 Jimmy Graham at TEN Questionable (ankle) 14 Jack Doyle vs. CLE - 15 Zach Miller vs. PIT - 16 Evan Engram at PHI Questionable (concussion) 17 Austin Hooper at DET - 18 Charles Clay vs. DEN Questionable (knee) 19 Julius Thomas at NYJ - 20 Jesse James at CHI Questionable (ankle) 21 Cameron Brate at MIN - 22 Ben Watson at JAC - 23 Antonio Gates vs. KC - 24 Ed Dickson vs. NO - 25 Seth DeValve at IND - 26 George Kittle vs. LAR Questionable (hip) 27 David Njoku at IND - 28 Gerald Everett at SF Questionable (thigh) 29 Austin Seferian-Jenkins vs. MIA - 30 O.J. Howard at MIN - 31 Jermaine Gresham vs. DAL Questionable (ribs) 32 AJ Derby at BUF - 33 Dwayne Allen vs. HOU - 34 Maxx Williams at JAC -





TE Notes: Rob Gronkowski (groin) is trending toward suiting up. Mercifully, the Patriots are playing at 1ET. … Travis Kelce’s 8/100 effort against the Eagles was his fourth in seven games since last Thanksgiving. … Zach Ertz’s 18 targets are tied for 10th in the league, and second amongst tight ends. The Giants have already surrendered nice days to Jason Witten and Eric Ebron. … In the words of his coach, Jordan Reed (toe, chest) is “not healthy right now.” If he’s out there breathing Sunday, he’ll have a wonderful matchup in the Raiders’ LB/S-less defense. … So far, Kyle Rudolph’s stat lines have resembled his pre-2016 numbers. That will almost certainly remain the case if Sam Bradford (knee) misses another game. I’ll likely move Rudolph down if Sam sits … The Seahawks aren’t a great matchup, but Corey Davis’ (hamstring) absence should help ensure Delanie Walker has a typical day at the office.





Martellus Bennett soaked up 11 targets in Week 2. With Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb banged up, there should be more where that came from. … Jason Witten is currently the TE1 by both average and total points, and has been the best-functioning part of the Cowboys’ offense. He’ll find the seams against the Cardinals’ tough tight end defense. … Currently the TE3, Coby Fleener is locked into volume against a Panthers defense that struggles to guard the seam. … Hunter Henry bounced back nicely in Week 2. Sunday he gets the Chiefs, who coughed up 5/97 to Zach Ertz in their first game without Eric Berry. … The Falcons have allowed 13 tight end receptions in two games. It’s a nice matchup for Eric Ebron, who got going against the Giants. … Raymond Summerlin has talked me into Jared Cook this week. As Ray points out, Cook has an 18 percent target share thus far, and the Redskins have managed to allow over 100 yards to tight ends in each of their first two games.





Always-injured Tyler Eifert (knee, back) appears poised to sit. … Jimmy Graham, who is off to a rough start, doesn’t seem close to healthy as he battles an ankle injury. … Jacoby Brissett revived Jack Doyle against the Cardinals. The Browns are an attackable matchup. … Zach Miller has 15 targets in two games for the receiver-desperate Bears. … Off to a nice start, Evan Engram is expected to clear the concussion protocol. … Austin Hooper has four catches through two games. He’s a risk/reward TE2 who can change a week with one or two grabs. … Jesse James (ankle) might not suit up. … Ben Watson was back from the dead against the Browns. I’m still skeptical he’ll be a consistent TE2 option, but there are targets for the taking in Baltimore. … It seems highly unlikely that Ed Dickson stays on the fantasy radar in Greg Olsen’s (foot) absence. … Austin Seferian-Jenkins apparently isn’t in shape. So much for that.





Week 3 Kickers

Rank Player Name Opponent Notes 1 Matt Bryant at DET - 2 Justin Tucker at JAC - 3 Giorgio Tavecchio at WAS - 4 Stephen Gostkowski vs. HOU - 5 Matt Prater vs. ATL - 6 Dan Bailey at ARZ - 7 Cairo Santos at LAC - 8 Mason Crosby vs. CIN - 9 Wil Lutz at CAR - 10 Chris Boswell at CHI - 11 Dustin Hopkins vs. OAK - 12 Phil Dawson vs. DAL - 13 Graham Gano vs. NO - 14 Cody Parkey at NYJ - 15 Brandon McManus at BUF - 16 Jake Elliott vs. NYG - 17 Kai Forbath vs. TB - 18 Ryan Succop vs. SEA - 19 Randy Bullock at GB - 20 Blair Walsh at TEN - 21 Nick Folk at MIN - 22 Greg Zuerlein at SF - 23 Adam Vinatieri vs. CLE - 24 Younghoe Koo vs. KC - 25 Zane Gonzalez at IND - 26 Ka'imi Fairbairn at NE - 27 Aldrick Rosas at PHI - 28 Robbie Gould vs. LAR - 29 Stephen Hauschka vs. DEN - 30 Chandler Catanzaro vs. MIA - 31 Connor Barth vs. PIT - 32 Jason Myers vs. BAL -





Week 3 Defense/Special Teams

Rank Player Name Opponent Notes 1 Ravens Def/Spec Team at JAC - 2 Broncos Def/Spec Team at BUF - 3 Steelers Def/Spec Team at CHI - 4 Patriots Def/Spec Team vs. HOU - 5 Dolphins Def/Spec Team at NYJ - 6 Rams Def/Spec Team at SF - 7 Jaguars Def/Spec Team vs. BAL - 8 Titans Def/Spec Team vs. SEA - 9 Packers Def/Spec Team vs. CIN - 10 Panthers Def/Spec Team vs. NO - 11 Eagles Def/Spec Team vs. NYG - 12 Chiefs Def/Spec Team at LAC - 13 Seahawks Def/Spec Team at TEN - 14 Buccaneers Def/Spec Team at MIN - 15 Vikings Def/Spec Team vs. TB - 16 Browns Def/Spec Team at IND - 17 Giants Def/Spec Team at PHI - 18 Colts Def/Spec Team vs. CLE - 19 Falcons Def/Spec Team at DET - 20 Bills Def/Spec Team vs. DEN - 21 Chargers Def/Spec Team vs. KC - 22 Fortyniners Def/Spec Team vs. LAR - 23 Cardinals Def/Spec Team vs. DAL - 24 Texans Def/Spec Team at NE - 25 Raiders Def/Spec Team at WAS - 26 Cowboys Def/Spec Team at ARZ - 27 Jets Def/Spec Team vs. MIA - 28 Redskins Def/Spec Team vs. OAK - 29 Bengals Def/Spec Team at GB - 30 Saints Def/Spec Team at CAR - 31 Bears Def/Spec Team vs. PIT - 32 Lions Def/Spec Team vs. ATL -



