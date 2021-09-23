Week 3 Preview, Pt 1: The Justin Fields Line









Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat), John Daigle (@notJDaigle), Kyle Dvorchak (@kyletweetshere) and Patrick Kerrane (@PatKerrane) break down six of Week 3’s biggest games on the first of NBC Sports EDGE’s preview shows, talking where to rank Justin Fields in his NFL debut, Panthers/Texans, Colts/Titans, Seahawks/Vikings and much more. They also return to their most tilting players of Week 2, while Kerrane hands out his “stat of the week” on the Texans.

Listen at the link below, on Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.