These Week 3 Prep Football Top Performers helped put their teams in position to win

HILLSDALE — Week 3 brought the first touchdowns of the season for some teams and impact performances for county football players that helped earn their teams victories.

This is who we thought stood out from the crowd from this past week of prep football.

Brayden Miller leads quiet night at Camden-Frontier

Camden-Frontier student-athlete Brayden Miller was one of the few bright spots on offense for his team when they took on division foe Adrian Lenawee Christian at home. LCS won 44-8, but Miller was able to chip away for 108 rushing yards. He had seven tackles and one TFL.

Teammate Kaiden Conroy had 10 tackles to try and help hold back the Cougar offense from reaching 50-plus points on the night.

Stephen Petersen earns 14 tackles in game against Hudson

Hillsdale senior Stephen Petersen led a Hillsdale football defensive effort that was the biggest standout effort of the night against the Hudson Tigers. Hudson won 16-0. The Hornet defense was able to keep them in the game heading into the fourth quarter, with Petersen leading the way with 14 tackles and a sack.

Teammate Jace Lennox also had 14 tackles. Both players tallied 11 solo tackles.

Jonesville football RB Carson Playford runs for 180 against Gras Lake

Jonesville football running back Carson Playford had his biggest game of the season against the Grass Lake Warriors. His 180 yards and three touchdowns on the ground helped keep his team in the fight against the Warriors.

Playford would also have five tackles and one interception for the Comets in the 32-40 final.

Miguel Pedroza has 181 total yards in rivalry win

Litchfield would eventually run away with a 48-6 win over rival North Adams-Jerome. Senior athlete Miguel Pedroza kept his team's offense clicking even as penalties pushed them back early in the first half.

Pedroza had 60 rushing yards and seven receptions for 121 yards. He hauled in two of those catches for big-time touchdowns. On defense, he added seven tackles.

Will Thielen hauls in an INT and scores first TD of the season

Junior athlete Will Thielen was one of the North Adams-Jerome Rams' biggest contributors to their best night of football yet this season. Thielen was a standout performer on defense for the Rams, earning several tackles in the first half that helped keep the Terrier offense out of the end zone. Thielen would haul in an interception after an end zone shot from Litchfield QB Tyler Bills.

In the second half, teammate Nolan Paradine helped set up the first Rams touchdown of the season with a 40 yard kick return. Now in the red zone, the Rams would punch it in for their first points of the season on a rush from Will Thielen. It was the second play of the second half.

Pittsford senior Legend Gore scores 4 times for the Wildcats

Pittsford senior Legend Gore had his best offensive game of the season in the Wildcats' 46-8 trampling of Tekonsha.

Gore had 40 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground. He also had two receptions for 20 yards and a touchdown. He led the defensive effort, along with teammate Jake Drawe, with seven tackles.

Sam Williams leads Spartans in rushing and tackles

Waldron football made a comeback and defeated Burr Oak 24-20. One of the major offensive and defensive standouts for the Spartans was Sam Williams. The senior linebacker and running back led his team in tackles and in rushing yards.

He had 19 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown. Williams also caught three receptions for 47 yards. He was tied for total tackles on the night with teammate Collin Williams. They each had 17 tackles and a forced fumble that turned into a fumble recovery.

