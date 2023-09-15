Week 3 predictions for Rutgers football against Virginia Tech

After defeating the Temple Owls, 36-7, Rutgers football (2-0,1-0 Big Ten) started preparing for their week three matchup against Virginia Tech (1-1).

Heading into their week three game, the Scarlet Knights have yet to surrender a point in the first half in both of their first two games, allowing just 14 points total. Also, Rutgers is seeking their third-straight 3-0 start since 1959-61.

Their matchup against the Hokies is a non-conference game, in which the Scarlet Knights have won their past eight non-conference games in the regular season.

For the second week in a row, Rutgers football has taken a big jump in ESPN’s Football Power Index rankings, according to 247Sports. The Scarlet Knights are ranked No. 54, moving 11 spots from last week and 22 spots since the season began.

As the Scarlet Knights prepare for the Hokies, below are the five predictions for Saturday’s showdown.

Rutgers' defense to put pressure on Hokies' quarterback Grant Wells

The Dark Side🪓

2 interceptions

2 forced fumbles

13 PBUs

7 points allowed pic.twitter.com/CAftxSogfE

— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) September 10, 2023

Rutgers’ defense has been solid against Northwestern and Temple, registering a ton of pressure on the opposing quarterback. The Scarlet Knights’ defense has recorded ten tackles for loss, six sacks, and eight quarterback hits. Against Purdue, VT registered a third-down efficiency of 16.6 percent, struggling to move the chains throughout the game. Look for Rutgers to pressure Virginia Tech’s quarterback, Grant Wells, forcing him into bad decisions. Wells threw two interceptions last week against Purdue and will continue that trend against the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt to stay consistent

In his first two games, quarterback Wimsatt hasn’t produced a turnover. He looks relaxed and calm under pressure, throwing the ball away when a play can’t be made. After his first two games, the junior quarterback recorded 27 completions on 50 attempts for 361 yards and two touchdowns. He has registered a 54 percent completion rating, averaging 180.50 yards throwing per game. The Rutgers’ offensive line has only allowed one sack through two games, which has helped with Wimsatt’s consistent play. Wimsatt will continue this trend against the Hokies, throwing another touchdown and producing zero turnovers.

Rutgers' defense to slow-down Virginia Tech's rushing attack

The Scarlet Knights’ rushing defense has been outstanding through the first two games, holding their opponents to only 142 rushing yards on 46 attempts. The Rutgers’ defense has held Northwestern and Temple to an average of 1.7 yards per carry with no touchdowns. Also, the Rutgers’ defense has only allowed ten first downs on the ground through week two. Junior linebacker Tyreem Powell has anchored the Rutgers defense, totaling 18 tackles. Look for Powell and senior linebacker Deion Jennings to lead the team in tackles against the Hokies. VT’s Malachi Thomas was the rushing leader for the Hokies against Purdue, with six carries for 18 yards, averaging three yards per carry.

Rutgers junior running back Kyle Monangai to continue his high-level of play

Have a day, running backs ‼️ 2️⃣9️⃣5️⃣ yards

4️⃣ touchdowns pic.twitter.com/BkywMQhCg9 — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) September 10, 2023

Junior running back Kyle Monangai is the lead running back for the Scarlet Knights, recording 42 carries for 214 yards and two touchdowns. The New Jersey native has 17 more carriers than the second-leading running back, Ja’shon Benjamin. The former Don Bosco Prep running back has averaged 5.1 yards per carry and 107 yards per game through week two. Even with the Scarlet Knights fully healthy in the backfield, Monangai is the workhorse for the extended future. Look for Monangai to find the endzone on the ground against Virginia Tech. Against Purdue, VT had an issue stopping the run, allowing 179 yards on 46 attempts.

Wide receiver JaQuae Jackson will be an x-factor for the Rutgers offense

Rutgers’ receiver group still doesn’t have a clear number-one wideout, but JaQuae Jackson is slowly taking on that role. Through week two, Jackson has recorded five receptions for 99 yards. He’s averaged 19.8 yards per catch and is second behind Isaiah Washington (6 rec.) in receptions. Jackson is turning into Wimsatt’s favorite deep threat, recording the team’s longest receptions (61 yards) through week two. Look for Jackson to find the endzone in week three as he continues to connect with Wimsatt on big plays against the Hokies. Virginia Tech’s defense surrendered 23 pass completions on 34 attempts for 248 yards and a completion percentage of 67.6% against Purdue.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire