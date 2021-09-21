Week 3 Pickups: Is Tony Pollard better than Zeke?

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski go over some of the injury news coming out of Sunday’s NFL games and give you some waiver wire pickups and drops that could help for fantasy football team this year.

Also, a recap of Sunday night’s exciting Ravens win over the Chiefs and answers to these questions:

Is Carolina underrated?

Are the Raiders actually good?

What’s going on with Buffalo’s offense?

Is Rondale Moore a flash in the pan?

