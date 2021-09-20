Week 3 Overreactions: Bama outlasts Florida, PSU beats Auburn, can BYU & Cincinnati crash CFP?

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde recap all the action from around the college football landscape. The trio begins with the massive SEC tilt in Florida as the Alabama Crimson Tide held off the Gators in a classic. Can the Gators force a rematch in Atlanta and win the East?

Penn State notched a huge win over SEC foe Auburn. Are the Nittany Lions now the favorites in the Big Ten?

The guys also debate the likelihood of BYU and Cincinnati making a run and crashing the College Football Playoff.

