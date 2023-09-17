Week 3 overreaction: Colorado duels with Colorado State & Florida shocks Tennessee in The Swamp

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde recap all of the action that took place this weekend in college football.

Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes won a shootout against in-state rival Colorado State. The podcast dives into the pre-game chippiness along with the impact that Shedeur Sanders makes on the Buffaloes offense.

The Tennessee Volunteers left Florida with a bad taste in their mouth after getting upset by the Florida Gators. The sloppy Tennessee offense couldn’t keep up with Billy Napier’s squad and gave Napier his first signature win as the Florida coach.

Alabama beat USF this weekend, but did not look very good doing it. The QB rotation of Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson could not score or move the ball very effectively, leading the show to question what the best move going forward is for the Crimson Tide.

In other games, the Georgia Bulldogs looked a bit more human this week vs South Carolina. The departure of Todd Monken and Stetson Bennett seems to be taking more of an impact than expected. Also, the West Virginia Mountaineers defended their home turf this week against Pitt in the Backward Brawl. Next, Fresno State receives praise from the guys after beating Arizona State 29-0. The Bulldogs are now the only team to have two wins against ranked teams on the road this season.

Back in Iowa, Brian Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes put up big numbers against Western Michigan. After the 41-point performance, Iowa’s offense is averaging over 25 points per game and Ferentz’ much-publicized contract incentives appear to be on-track.

To close out the podcast, the guys give their Innovative Play of the Week, dole out their Small Sample Heisman candidates & play a around of Say Something Nice.

1:00 Colorado edges past Colorado State in double overtime

14:51 Florida stuns Tennessee in the swamp

23:30 Alabama’s QB woes

28:55 Georgia comes out victorious vs South Carolina

31:03 West Virginia wins the backyard brawl

34:08 Fresno State needs to be ranked high

37:36 Iowa and Brian Ferentz put 41 points on Western Michigan

41:14 Fascinating scores in week 3

43:55 Innovative Plays of the Week

46:18 Standout performances from the weekend

49:16 Small Sample Heisman

52:54 Say Something Nice

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. ETFs are subject to risks similar to those of stocks. Investments focus in a particular sector, such as technology, are subject to greater risks and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments. Before investing carefully read and consider fund investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses and more in prospectus at invesco.com.