Week 3 NFL picks straight up: Chargers shock Chiefs; Lions take down Falcons

Only eight teams got through the first two weeks of the season undefeated, not including the two teams (Dolphins and Buccaneers) that weren't able to play two games in the first two weeks. So consider yourselves lucky that two of those eight play each other in Week 3, the Falcons and Lions in Detroit, a couple teams that could very well still be around in January.

At the other end of the standings, the nine 0-2 teams will be sweating it out. And — oh joy — two of them face each other, too, the Browns and Colts. Four of those teams face opponents that haven’t lost yet: the Jets, Chargers, Bears and Saints. An 0-3 start is tough to sell, even for teams that aren't really trying to win, not to mention any AFC East teams based in East Rutherford, in particular.

Meanwhile, the first of five international games arrives, with the Ravens and Jaguars meeting in Wembley Stadium. Ready for the season’s first 15-hour viewing day?

Week 3 NFL picks, predictions

(All times ET)

Los Angeles Rams (1-1) at San Francisco 49ers (0-2), Thursday, 8:30 p.m., NBC

More marquee matchups for Thursday night. To be fair, an early NFC West showdown between former Washington offensive gurus — Sean McVay vs. Kyle Shanahan — has some intrigue. McVay has a head start on his franchise quarterback, at least, and not surprisingly, the Rams’ Jared Goff (103.2 passer rating, currently ahead of Drew Brees) is outperforming the 49ers’ Brian Hoyer (60.7 rating, fourth-worst among starters so far).

Prediction: Rams, 20–10

Baltimore Ravens (2-0) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) at London, Sunday, 9:30 a.m., CBS/Yahoo!





It's the Ravens' first international game ever — and as a bonus, they face their third straight subpar opposing quarterback in Blake Bortles. This is not the team the Jaguars need to see, the defense with 10 takeaways and eight sacks in two games. In the Jaguars’ favor, they don’t face All-Pro guard Marshal Yanda on the Ravens’ line. In the Ravens’ favor, the Jaguars’ defense didn't look as overwhelming against the Titans as they did against the Texans.

Prediction: Ravens, 29-16

Houston Texans (1-1) at New England Patriots (1-1), Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

This is a playoff rematch, for what that’s worth. The Texans didn't have J.J. Watt in the divisional round last year, or Deshaun Watson. The Patriots don't get to face the Saints’ defense this time, either — they get a Texans defense that hit Tom Brady more than a few times in that playoff game, plus Watt, who should have rounded into shape more. The Patriots will be looking to continue their latest vengeance tour, but it won’t be the breeze (see what we did there?) it was last week.

Prediction: Patriots, 28-24

Atlanta Falcons (2-0) at Detroit Lions (2-0), Sunday, 1 p.m., Fox





The Lions are in the position of having to prove themselves every week before anyone trusts them — heck, not that many trusted them last week against a weak Giants team with a hobbling Odell Beckham Jr. The Falcons will be a stiffer test after unleashing offensive hell on the Packers in Week 2. Teeing off on them the way they did against Eli Manning won’t be easy, but again, the Lions defense might be in need of a little more respect.

Prediction: Lions, 33-27

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) at Minnesota Vikings (1-1), Sunday, 1 p.m., Fox

The expectations the Vikings’ offense had created in their Monday night opener against the Saints were diluted when Sam Bradford went down. Case Keenum just won’t put the same fear into a defense, certainly not the Buccaneers. They're capable of making the Vikings look as bad as they made Mike Glennon and the Bears look last week.

Prediction: Buccaneers, 17-13

Denver Broncos (2-0) at Buffalo Bills (1-1), Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

A good ol’ cross-country trip early in the season can rattle good teams, and the Broncos have been very good so far. Trevor Siemian is playing out of his mind, and defense tends to travel well. Tremendous credit to the Bills for giving up just one touchdown in two games — none against the Panthers last week. But chances are the Broncos won’t need a lot of offense to take care of this.

Prediction: Broncos, 24-14

New York Giants (0-2) at Philadelphia Eagles (1-1), Sunday, 1 p.m., Fox





The Eagles can dig a nice hole for the Giants in the NFC East by winning … if the Giants don’t dig it themselves. They can’t protect Eli Manning, and Manning at this point is largely useless if he isn’t getting immaculate protection. Philly is catching heat for neglecting the run — shocking for a team coached by an Andy Reid protege. If they ease the run game into the offense and move the chains, the Giants can find themselves in trouble early.

