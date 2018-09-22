Week 3 NFL picks: Over 90 percent of experts pick Bears to defeat Cardinals

Over 90 percent of experts pick the Bears to defeat the Cardinals this Sunday, according to NFL Pick Watch.

The Bears aren't going to take the Arizona Cardinals lightly on Sunday, but Chicago isn't expected to have too much trouble with their Week 3 opponent.

The Cardinals have scored six points through two games, shutout last week against the Los Angeles Rams. Quarterback Sam Bradford has struggled and his offensive line has been a big reason for it, making another favorable matchup for Khalil Mack to continue his strong start.

Few experts expect the Cardinals to pull off the upset, with over 90 percent of NFL prognosticators picking the Bears to win, according to NFL Pick Watch.

Analysts from CBS and MMQB as well as the analytics from FiveThirtyEight are picking against Chicago this week, while every Pro Football Focus analyst picked the Bears across the board.

The Cardinals are nearly touchdown underdogs by Las Vegas betting lines, and sportsbooks see the game as one of the lowest-scoring matchups of the weekend.

Arizona hasn't had much offensive success this season, but with talent like David Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald, an upset is only ever a few plays away. The Cardinals defense has done well in spite of the team's struggles, and this game won't be a walk in the park for the Bears on the road.