Week 3 NFL picks against spread: Raiders rip Redskins, Steelers sting Bears

In our Week 3 NFL picks against the spread, Oakland and Washington put on a Sunday night show, with Marshawn Lynch being a little too much for the Redskins.

Weeks 1 and 2 have been brutal for the game picks. As teams are still forging identities, it takes about a month to gauge just how good or bad they are.

With some separation thanks to several 2-0 and 0-2 teams, it should get easier — in theory — to predict and prognosticate. In reality, the teams in the muddled middle make it a lot harder to make some calls.

Here are this week's 16 attempts at a perfect record.

Week 3 NFL picks against the spread

Game of the Week: Raiders (-3) at Redskins, Sunday 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC

Derek Carr and Kirk Cousins are well-paid leaders, and that will make for a compelling shootout as each QB throws it around the park to multiple receivers. The key, then, will be which team can run more effectively to open things up for deeper passes. Marshawn Lynch has shown his old powerful self, and Washington has shown some of that style with its own backfield. Carr also comes in totally in sync with familiar targets, while Cousins is dealing with a go-to guy change and a banged-up group of receivers. The Silver and Black puts on a good road show to plunder FedEx and turn Beast Mode into horse-trailer love.

PICK: Raiders win 33-24 and cover the spread.

NFC Game of the Week: Falcons (-3.5) at Lions, Sunday 1 p.m. ET, FOX





Matt Ryan and Matthew Stafford are well-paid friends because of their current and past ties to the state of Georgia. Ryan has already reached MVP level, and Stafford is making his case to get there — minus a playoff win and a better track record against good teams. Stafford will play well here, but the Falcons will player better around Ryan. Devonta Freeman will keep chugging at a high level, and Julio Jones is overdue to bust out and get the best of Darius Slay. The Lions can move the ball often with shorter throws to their backs and Golden Tate, but eventually, they won't be able to keep pace with how Ryan rolls on the road.

PICK: Falcons win 31-27 and cover the spread.

Game of Midweek: Rams (-2 1/2) at 49ers, Thursday 8:25 p.m. ET, NFL Network

The Rams can't stop the run. The 49ers can't stop the run. Both teams are equipped with some pretty good pass defense in relation, but this game is all about protecting QBs Jared Goff and Brian Hoyer, plus grounding and pounding as much as possible. While Carlos Hyde can match whatever Todd Gurley does, Goff has a few better and healthier weapons than the Hoyer, who's asking to be benched by Kyle Shanahan soon. The trip up the coast is successful for L.A.

PICK: Rams win 20-17 and cover the spread.

Rest of the Week

—

Ravens (-4) at Jaguars in London, Sunday 9:30 a.m. ET, Yahoo!





We have our first breakfast at Wembley of the season, and it's about to be a further feast for the ravenous Baltimore defense against Blake Bortles, after it bottles up Leonard Fournette. The Ravens aren't the pass-happy team of recent seasons and won't fall victim to the strength of the Jaguars' defense.

PICK: Ravens win 20-13 and cover the spread.

Steelers (-7 1/2) at Bears, Sunday 1 p.m. ET, CBS





Ben Roethlisberger and Pittsburgh in general don't play up to offensive expectations on the road, but here, the team gets another huge hand from its defense against an opposing QB it can overwhelm in Mike Glennon. Le'Veon Bell will use a trip to true Big Ten country to get going, and Antonio Brown and Martavis Bryant will deliver multiple big plays. The team will listen to Mike Tomlin, and Chicago will feel that wrath.

PICK: Steelers win 33-10 and cover the spread in the lock of the week.

Giants at Eagles (-6), Sunday 1 p.m. ET, FOX





New York's offensive line stinks. Philadelphia's defensive front is strong. Eli Manning isn't getting it done in a one-dimensional offense. Carson Wentz is. The Giants will be desperate on a short week, but the Eagles will fly past them in the NFC East pecking order.

PICK: Eagles win 24-14 and cover the spread.

Texans at Patriots (-13), Sunday 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Houston can hang around early because of its defense against a banged-up New England offense, but eventually, Tom Brady will be protected from J.J. Watt and friends and pick apart the visitors on the back end. Expect the Patriots to contain Deshaun Watson as a runner to limit the Texans' entire offense in its attempts to keep up and catch up.

PICK: Patriots win 31-17 and cover the spread.

