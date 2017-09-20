Week 3 NFL DFS Strategy: Picks, advice, values for DraftKings, FanDuel

We’re on to Week 3, so it’s time to take a look at the top value plays for this Sunday’s NFL slate! Some late value opened up at the end of last week, and if your strategy led you to pairing them with the chalk picks, it was likely another good week for your NFL DFS bankroll on DraftKings and FanDuel.

It’s so important in DFS to take advantage of value when injuries force the next man up, as these are often some of the easiest price inefficiencies to exploit. I can’t stress enough how important it is to be checking up on the injury reports and revaluating your roster builds when cheaper players do come into consideration.

It's my hope that the values article will be used as another tool in your daily fantasy preparation, but not the only tool to work from.

RotoQL’s fantasy football packages laid the foundation for the picks you will find below. You can find all of the stats you need in one user-friendly platform, and you'll also find a suite of fantastic DFS tools to take your game to the next level.

Let's get to the picks!

Week 3 Daily Fantasy Football Advice: Quarterback picks, values

Kirk Cousins, Redskins vs. Raiders (DraftKings: $6,100; FanDuel: $ 7,600)

Cousins hasn’t played well for fantasy purposes, but this week’s matchup against the Raiders presents a great bounce-back opportunity at home. The Raiders have been playing good football the past two seasons, but people forget that their young secondary is still a liability. They currently rank 22nd in DVOA and just allowed two touchdowns to the Jets and Josh McCown. With a 54 implied point total, the matchup between the Raiders and Redskins is projected to be the highest scoring game on Sunday’s main slate, so Cousins is likely to find himself in a shoot-out.

Starting RB Rob Kelly suffered a rib injury in Week 2, and if he is declared out, the Redskins would be forced to use a combo of rookie Samaje Perine and pass-game specialist Chris Thompson. This bodes well for Cousins, as the Raiders strong front-seven could once again prove to be a funnel defense. If neither back finds early success, it wouldn’t surprise me to see the running game abandoned in order to stay in the game. I like the game script here for Cousins as a home underdog. The Raiders are expected to score and force the Redskins to play from behind. This should mean more passing opportunities in the second half against a worn down defense. I can easily see Kirk racking up some garbage time points if the game gets out of hand. Cousins is currently the top projected value at RotoQL and one of the top projected QBs in raw points, regardless of price. I expect Cousins to be popular choice for cash games this weekend and will likely be the foundation of my lineups.

Other Options: Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford

Daily Fantasy Football Week 3 Advice: Running back

C.J. Anderson, Broncos @ Bills (DraftKings: $5,800; FanDuel: $6,900)

Earlier this week, I wrote about Anderson in my Perfect Lineup Review, where I go over the top plays from each weekend’s NFL action, and Anderson is once again too cheap based on the amount of volume he is seeing. In my opinion, Trevor Siemian is probably playing better than his coaches expect, and the Denver game plan should still be to play defense and try to run the ball. The Broncos have no problem feeding Anderson, touching the ball 49 times through two weeks. With so much variance in the NFL, it’s hard to find this type of volume consistency, so when it exists at a cheap price, don't overlook it.

Buffalo presents a tougher run matchup than either defense Anderson has faced thus far, but that doesn’t faze me when the volume is locked at 20-plus carries a game. Additionally, as the clear lead back, Anderson will be one of the most likely candidates to get in the end zone every single week. I’m going back to the well at a fair price tag, knowing Anderson is guaranteed the opportunity to be on the field. It’s tough to find that consistency in other value RBs.

