Week 3 NFL DFS Advice: Ownership percentage projections for daily fantasy football contests

If the public is on a player, that's fine -- just don't load up on too many high-owned players if you're looking to top the whole field in DraftKings GPPs/tournaments. That's a key strategy for all daily fantasy sports, and Week 3 NFL DFS fields are no exception.

We'll utilize Collective Ownership Report projections to identify some of the more interesting storylines that will impact ownership percentages this week.

For Sunday slate starting at 1 p.m. ET.

WEEK 3 DFS:

DK cash lineup | DK GPP | Yahoo GPP | Top values | Top stacks | DFS lineup builder







Week 3 NFL DFS Ownership Projections: Quarterback





Cam Newton ($6,600) gets the Saints bump, as their defense's reliable fountain of fantasy gold truly makes them America's team. UFCollective projects Newton to pace QB ownership in their Friday release, with only Matt Stafford ($6,200) joining the Panther in the double-digit percent club.

DeShone Kizer ($5,000) is priced super-low for a quarterback with rushing potential facing the Colts indoors, but Sunday's struggles (and migraines) against the Ravens will keep people off. ...Tom Brady ($7,700) could follow up a chalk week with medium ownership as two-tuddy favorites won't make for the tasty game script.





Week 3 NFL DFS Ownership Projections: Running Back





DraftKings jacked the price up a grand, but Ty Montgomery ($6,900) will still get the masses buying. ... Ditto for Kareem Hunt ($8,000) after another price raise. ... Devonta Freeman ($6,700) should also draw attention after dropping from $7,300 last week with the Falcons getting another favorable Vegas implied total.

Derrick Henry ($5,300) seized the Titans' backfield workload in Week 2 and actually saw his price drop $200, but a matchup with the Seahawks will cap that ownership. ... Tevin Coleman ($5,300) has seen an underwhelming backfield share through two weeks. Despite boasting a high weekly ceiling in 2016 and a nice matchup Week 3, this early season-sample should keep him far from double-digit ownership.





Week 3 NFL DFS Ownership Projections: Wide Receiver





Injuries rampant in the Packers WR corps will bring the chalk to Davante Adams ($5,600) for avoiding that bug and playing with Aaron Rodgers. UFCollective has him alone topping 20 percent ownership, though Julio Jones ($9,300) and Michael Crabtree ($7,400) could threaten that with their teams favored in games with the two highest Week 3 Vegas totals.

Michael Thomas ($7,000) recovered from a rough opener to post middling production in Week 2, and Carolina's defense has yet to allow a touchdown. He makes for a contrarian stud since he's still Drew Brees' most-targeted receiver since 2016, and Willie Snead serves one more game on suspension. ... Same for Odell Beckham ($8,600), who recovers while playing for a stilted Giants offense that gets a tough matchup at Philly, if you wanna get real nuts.





Week 3 NFL DFS Ownership Projections: Tight End





Eric Ebron ($3,300) caught his (yearly) touchdown (jk) and at such a cheap price will lure the shares in. ... Jack Doyle ($3,600) produced with new Colts QB Jacoby Brissett, while the price hasn't adjusted much with the Browns visiting.

Jordan Reed ($5,400) has crushed with nagging injuries in the past, but since 2017 started quiet many will shy away from the current ailments. ... Rob Gronkowski ($6,800) should go low-owned thanks to playing through injury and a projected Pats rout on Sunday. Even Gronk can get faded.