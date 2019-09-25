Week 3: NFC Targets & Touches

Fantasy football is, at its core, an exercise in risk analysis. Points are our currency and every article we digest, every podcast we engorge ourselves in, every box score we study is aimed at shining a light on safe, bankable volume we can rely on on a weekly basis. That’s the purpose served by Targets and Touches, a thorough and exhaustively researched window into which players are making their respective teams tick. This will remain a weekly fixture here at Rotoworld, informed by data from Airyards.com, Pro Football Focus and Pro-Football-Reference. Now let’s get to the good stuff.

Before we open Pandora’s box, please note that stat lines are arranged with the most recent game first while “X” signifies a player’s absence. To make the info more accessible, I also cut out much of the clutter, removing players averaging fewer than one target or carry, anyone slated to miss significant time (Derrius Guice will not make an appearance in this article) and other fluff (fullback and receiver carries, for instance) that doesn’t factor into our decision-making. Now let’s get to the good stuff.

Week 3: AFC Targets and Touches

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Christian Kirk (12, 8, 12), David Johnson (9, 1, 7), Larry Fitzgerald (7, 11, 13), Damiere Byrd (4, 7, 7), KeeSean Johnson (4, 2, 10), Chase Edmonds (2, 2, 1), Charles Clay (1, 2, 1)

Air Yards: Christian Kirk (60, 64, 139), Larry Fitzgerald (51, 117, 156), Damiere Byrd (47, 34, 72), KeeSean Johnson (25, 45, 113), Chase Edmonds (9, -4, 9), David Johnson (9, -5, 45), Charles Clay (4, 2, 5)

Receiving Yards: Christian Kirk (59, 114, 32), Larry Fitzgerald (36, 104, 113), David Johnson (28, 0, 55), KeeSean Johnson (13, 31, 46), Chase Edmonds (10, 15, 0), Damiere Byrd (9, 45, 42), Charles Clay (9, 6, 5)

Story continues

Carries: David Johnson (11, 7, 18), Kyler Murray (8, 3, 3), Chase Edmonds (3, 1, 1)

RZ Targets: David Johnson (2, 0, 0), Charles Clay (1, 1, 0), Larry Fitzgerald (1, 3, 2), Christian Kirk (1, 1, 1), Damiere Byrd (0, 1, 1), Chase Edmonds (0, 1, 0), KeeSean Johnson (0, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: David Johnson (1, 2, 3), Kyler Murray (1, 0, 1), Chase Edmonds (0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tramaine Brock (3-74-1, 4-73-0, 3-82-1), Byron Murphy (3-31-1, 1-11-0, 6-81-1), Chris Jones (0-0-0, 0-0-0, 3-44-0)

Observations: Sort of a good news/bad news deal with Kyler Murray. The good: after keeping the scrambling to a minimum in Weeks 1 and 2, the former A’s prospect finally unleashed his inner Michael Vick, chewing up 69 yards on eight carries in a loss to Carolina. The bad: just about everything else as the rookie turned the ball over twice, averaged a pathetic 4.02 yards per attempt and cost his team a combined 46 yards on eight sacks, all while being outplayed by Kyle Allen, an undrafted sophomore making his second career start. Halloween’s not for another month but that didn’t stop Christian Kirk from donning his best costume on Sunday. Dressing up as Jarvis Landry was an interesting choice, though his accurate portrayal definitely merits praise (5.9 yards per reception). Most attributed David Johnson’s down 2018 to a frustrating cocktail of backwards coaching and injury rust. So what’s his excuse now? Raheem Mostert, Peyton Barber and Frank Gore are just a sampling of players who have rushed for more yards than him in the early going. Not to be an alarmist, but is anyone else troubled by the fact second-round rookie Andy Isabella has been significantly less involved than Trent Sherfield (12 snaps to Isabella’s one) through three weeks?

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (9, 10, 11), Austin Hooper (7, 6, 9), Mohamed Sanu (6, 7, 6), Devonta Freeman (4, 4, 4), Luke Stocker (4, 1, 1), Justin Hardy (1, 1, 5), Calvin Ridley (1, 10, 6), Russell Gage (0, 1, 2), Ito Smith (0, 3, 1)

Air Yards: Julio Jones (135, 131, 107), Mohamed Sanu (61, 34, 37), Austin Hooper (48, 27, 45), Luke Stocker (32, 0, 3), Russell Gage (0, 7, 34), Calvin Ridley (6, 158, 79), Justin Hardy (5, 32, 28), Ito Smith (0, 4, 1), Devonta Freeman (-4, 6, 11)

Receiving Yards: Julio Jones (128, 106, 31), Mohamed Sanu (75, 16, 57), Austin Hooper (66, 34, 77), Luke Stocker (12, 4, 0), Devonta Freeman (7, 42, 12), Justin Hardy (6, 0, 41), Calvin Ridley (6, 105, 64), Russell Gage (0, 0, 13), Ito Smith (0, 13, 9)

Carries: Devonta Freeman (16, 11, 8), Matt Ryan (2, 2, 2), Ito Smith (1, 4, 6)

RZ Targets: Austin Hooper (3, 1, 0), Julio Jones (2, 1, 1), Luke Stocker (1, 0, 1), Calvin Ridley (0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Devonta Freeman (3, 1, 0), Ito Smith (0, 1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Isaiah Oliver (7-85-1, 3-32-0, 2-35-1), Desmond Trufant (2-30-1, 0-0-0, 1-6-0), Damontae Kazee (3-29-0, 6-52-0, 0-0-0)

Observations: Julio Jones is thriving and so is his growing touchdown streak, which stretched to seven games with his end-zone visit Sunday in Indianapolis. He waited longer than usual to do the deed (his touchdown came with 4:11 remaining in the fourth quarter), but like love, Julio isn’t always on time (just your run-of-the-mill Toto reference, nothing to see here). Austin Hooper delivered the first multi-touchdown effort of his career in Week 3, but at what cost? Take one look at his stat line (6-66-2) and tell me he didn’t make a deal with the devil. It’s a sad day when 27 qualifies you for “crafty veteran” status, but that’s where we’re at with Devonta Freeman, who handled a season-high 16 carries in Week 3, doing so out of necessity with Ito Smith in the concussion protocol. I’m heading the search party for Calvin Ridley (1-6-0 on 45 snaps against Indy). Where are you bud?

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Greg Olsen (7, 9, 9), Curtis Samuel (7, 13, 4), Christian McCaffrey (4, 6, 11), Chris Hogan (2, 1, 1), D.J. Moore (2, 14, 10), Jarius Wright (2, 6, 1)

Air Yards: Greg Olsen (77, 114, 62), Curtis Samuel (54, 234, 25), D.J. Moore (29, 119, 90), Chris Hogan (26, 10, 3), Jarius Wright (21, 76, 10), Christian McCaffrey (11, 2, 27)

Receiving Yards: Greg Olsen (75, 110, 36), Curtis Samuel (53, 91, 32), D.J. Moore (52, 89, 76), Jarius Wright (38, 15, 14), Christian McCaffrey (35, 16, 81), Chris Hogan (6, 12, 0)

Carries: Christian McCaffrey (24, 16, 19), Kyle Allen (3, X, X)

RZ Targets: Greg Olsen (3, 1, 0), Curtis Samuel (3, 0, 0), Christian McCaffrey (0, 1, 0), D.J. Moore (0, 3, 0)

RZ Carries: Christian McCaffrey (6, 2, 4)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Donte Jackson (5-21-1, 3-64-1, 4-48-0), Ross Cockrell (6-18-0, 0-0-0, 1-7-0), James Bradberry (1-6-0, 3-61-0, 1-11-0)

Observations: After stagnating in Weeks 1 and 2, Kyle Allen gave Carolina’s offense the jolt it needed on Sunday, turning the Cardinals into marionettes in his grand puppet show by slinging four touchdowns on electric 19-of-26 passing. If you’re into the whole “late-career renaissance” aesthetic, pull up a chair and watch what Greg Olsen is doing in Carolina. He’s put Father Time in a chokehold, demanding a seat at the TE1 table by gathering 12 grabs for 185 yards and a pair of touchdowns over his last two contests. Christian McCaffrey erased the stench of his tepid Week 2 with a bounce-back game for the ages, rolling to 188 yards (153 rushing, 35 receiving) on the strength of a career-long 76-yard touchdown dash in the win at Arizona. Hillary Clinton said it takes a village, but I don’t think she was referring to the Panthers’ backfield, which has essentially been a one-man enterprise this year. So far, McCaffrey has ceded just four snaps to scarcely-used backup Reggie Bonnafon.

Chicago Bears

Targets: Taylor Gabriel (7, 2, 5), Allen Robinson (7, 7, 13), Trey Burton (4, 3, X), Tarik Cohen (4, 5, 10), Anthony Miller (3, 1, 1), David Montgomery (3, 3, 1), Cordarrelle Patterson (1, 0, 3), Adam Shaheen (1, 3, 2), Javon Wims (1, 0, 2), Ben Braunecker (0, 3, 0), Mike Davis (0, 0, 7)

Air Yards: Taylor Gabriel (70, 19, 51), Allen Robinson (49, 67, 153), Tarik Cohen (18, 34, 42), Anthony Miller (14, -4, 29), Trey Burton (11, 2, X), Adam Shaheen (6, 7, 11), Cordarrelle Patterson (4, 0, 30), Javon Wims (4, 0, 27), Ben Braunecker (0, 22, 0), Mike Davis (0, 0, 3), David Montgomery (-9, 35, 20)

Receiving Yards: Taylor Gabriel (75, 11, 24), Allen Robinson (60, 41, 102), Tarik Cohen (26, 7, 49), Trey Burton (20, 5, X), Anthony Miller (15, 2, 0), David Montgomery (14, 6, 27), Javon Wims (8, 0, 0), Adam Shaheen (7, 24, 6), Cordarrelle Patterson (6, 0, 3), Ben Braunecker (0, 24, 0), Mike Davis (0, 0, 17)

Carries: David Montgomery (13, 18, 6), Tarik Cohen (4, 4, 0), Cordarrelle Patterson (4, 2, 1), Mike Davis (1, 3, 5), Mitchell Trubisky (1, 1, 3)

RZ Targets: Taylor Gabriel (2, 0, 0), Allen Robinson (1, 0, 1), Mike Davis (0, 0, 1), Adam Shaheen (0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: David Montgomery (1, 5, 0), Cordarrelle Patterson (1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kyle Fuller (6-52-0, 6-56-1, 5-54-0), Buster Skrine (5-44-1, 5-51-0, 3-6-0), Prince Amukamara (3-26-1, 3-41-0, 2-58-0)

Observations: Taylor Gabriel shined a light on Josh Norman’s precipitous decline Monday night, routinely dusting the fading veteran en route to a career-high three touchdowns, which is more than he scored all of last season. Gabriel’s career night came at a steep price, however, as the sixth-year sparkplug was concussed in the win over Washington. David Montgomery laid waste to the Redskins in Week 2, notching 81 yards from scrimmage (67 rushing, 14 receiving) while reducing Tarik Cohen (four carries for -2 yards) to afterthought status. Some worried the Bears would let their foot off the gas after losing defensive coordinator Vic Fangio to the head-coaching ranks this offseason, but that hasn’t been the case at all. Chicago’s vaunted defense looked as potent as ever in Week 3, hounding Washington for five turnovers including a 37-yard pick-six authored by Pro Bowl safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Amari Cooper (7, 5, 9), Devin Smith (5, 3, 0), Randall Cobb (4, 6, 5), Jason Witten (4, 4, 4), Ezekiel Elliott (3, 2, 2), Blake Jarwin (3, 1, 3), Tony Pollard (3, 1, 0), Michael Gallup (X, 8, 7)

Air Yards: Amari Cooper (89, 41, 106), Devin Smith (63, 56, 0), Randall Cobb (43, 20, 35), Jason Witten (32, 15, 3), Blake Jarwin (20, 16, 32), Ezekiel Elliott (12, -4, 0), Tony Pollard (-1, 2, 0), Michael Gallup (X, 111, 82)

Receiving Yards: Amari Cooper (88, 44, 106), Jason Witten (54, 25, 15), Devin Smith (39, 74, 0), Tony Pollard (25, 3, 0), Randall Cobb (23, 24, 69), Ezekiel Elliott (14, 9, 10), Blake Jarwin (3, 22, 39), Michael Gallup (X, 68, 158)

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (19, 23, 13), Tony Pollard (13, 4, 13), Dak Prescott (2, 5, 4)

RZ Targets: Amari Cooper (2, 1, 0), Devin Smith (1, 0, 0), Jason Witten (1, 2, 2), Randall Cobb (0, 1, 1), Tony Pollard (0, 1, 0), Michael Gallup (X, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (5, 5, 3), Tony Pollard (1, 1, 0), Dak Prescott (1, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Chidobe Awuzie (6-110-0, 0-0-0, 2-47-0), Jourdan Lewis (1-8-0, 0-0-0, 1-6-0), Byron Jones (1-6-0, 7-78-1, 0-0-0), Anthony Brown (0-0-0, 5-42-0, 3-37-0)

Observations: Dallas didn’t have to break out the big guns against the JV-level Dolphins, but even in a glorified scrimmage Amari Cooper went full throttle, dunking on All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard with 88 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’s cakewalk. Ezekiel Elliott predictably turned the Dolphins to ash (125 yards on 19 carries), as did rookie Tony Pollard, who submitted 103 yards on the ground to go with 25 receiving yards and his first career touchdown. Zeke and Pollard left Sunday’s game as the first Cowboys teammates to rush for 100 yards in the same game since Emmitt Smith and Chris Warren waged similar destruction in 1998. Dak Prescott also got in on the carnage, breaking the plane for his 19th career rushing touchdown as the Cowboys moved to 3-0 ahead of their Sunday night showdown against New Orleans.

Detroit Lions

Targets: Marvin Jones (9, 6, 4), Kenny Golladay (8, 10, 9), Danny Amendola (5, 1, 13), T.J. Hockenson (4, 3, 9), Ty Johnson (2, 2, 0), Jesse James (1, 4, 1), Kerryon Johnson (1, 3, 2)

Air Yards: Marvin Jones (130, 91, 52), Kenny Golladay (78, 148, 147), Danny Amendola (43, 6, 122), Jesse James (13, 26, 6), T.J. Hockenson (8, 20, 142), Kerryon Johnson (7, 9, 4), Ty Johnson (1, 5, 0)

Receiving Yards: Marvin Jones (101, 43, 56), Danny Amendola (37, 0, 104), Kenny Golladay (17, 117, 42), Jesse James (13, 18, 15), Kerryon Johnson (7, 47, 13), T.J. Hockenson (1, 7, 131), Ty Johnson (0, 6, 0)

Carries: Kerryon Johnson (20, 12, 16), Ty Johnson (4, 5, 1), Matthew Stafford (3, 4, 3), J.D. McKissic (1, 2, 0)

RZ Targets: T.J. Hockenson (2, 0, 1), Marvin Jones (2, 0, 0), Danny Amendola (1, 0, 0), Kenny Golladay (1, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Kerryon Johnson (4, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Darius Slay (2-59-0, 6-81-0, 1-6-0), Justin Coleman (6-42-2, 1-6-0, 7-39-1), Rashaan Melvin (2-34-0, 4-111-0, 4-44-0)

Observations: We knew Philly’s Scotch tape secondary was ripe for the picking, but most of us backed the wrong horse, rostering Kenny Golladay (2-17-0 on eight targets) in DFS instead of Marvin Jones, who sunk the Eagles with 101 yards and a touchdown on six catches. While Jones devoured the Eagles like a Geno’s cheesesteak, Sunday wasn’t quite as kind to T.J. Hockenson, who was outgained by fellow tight ends Logan Thomas and Jesse James. The waiver/FAAB chaos inspired by Hockenson’s blistering Week 1 (6-131-1 at Arizona) has not aged well. It’s no coincidence the largest workload of Kerryon Johnson’s fledgling career (21 touches at Philadelphia) came just days after C.J. Anderson was handed his walking papers. Darius Slay (hamstring) picked a bad time to get hurt with reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes visiting in Week 4.

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Marquez Valdes-Scantling (10, 6, 6), Davante Adams (4, 9, 8), Geronimo Allison (3, 5, 0), Robert Tonyan (3, 0, 1), Marcedes Lewis (2, 1, 3), Jamaal Williams (2, 4, 2), Jimmy Graham (1, 2, 6), Aaron Jones (1, 7, 1)

Air Yards: Marquez Valdes-Scantling (110, 62, 81), Robert Tonyan (49, 0, 19), Davante Adams (46, 127, 63), Geronimo Allison (19, 25, 0), Marcedes Lewis (5, 16, 21), Jimmy Graham (2, 24, 117), Aaron Jones (2, 26, -1), Jamaal Williams (-2, -12, -6)

Receiving Yards: Marquez Valdes-Scantling (99, 19, 52), Davante Adams (56, 106, 36), Jamaal Williams (27, 13, 15), Marcedes Lewis (19, 0, 14), Aaron Jones (4, 40, 0), Robert Tonyan (4, 0, 28), Jimmy Graham (0, 0, 30), Geronimo Allison (-1, 16, 0)

Carries: Jamaal Williams (12, 9, 5), Aaron Jones (10, 23, 13), Aaron Rodgers (1, 1, 3)

RZ Targets: Marquez Valdes-Scantling (1, 0, 0), Davante Adams (0, 1, 1), Geronimo Allison (0, 1, 0), Jimmy Graham (0, 0, 1), Aaron Jones (0, 2, 0), Jamaal Williams (0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Aaron Jones (3, 3, 0), Aaron Rodgers (0, 0, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kevin King (5-123-0, 1-45-1, 2-14-0), Jaire Alexander (3-20-0, 3-49-0, 3-37-0), Tramon Williams (0-0-0, 2-67-0, 6-42-0)

Observations: The Broncos woke a sleeping giant in Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who blew through Denver’s secondary for 99 yards and a touchdown Sunday. With Davante Adams attracting shadow coverage on a weekly basis (Chris Harris followed him in Week 3), MVS has sophomore breakout written all over him. Rookie head coach Matt LaFleur vowed to “even up” Green Bay’s backfield carries and put that plan into action by employing Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams in a near 50/50 split against Denver (Williams out-touched Jones 14-11). Williams was more effective—he led the backfield with 86 yards from scrimmage—but Jones got the glamour touches, earning three red-zone looks with two of those carries going for touchdowns. Stephon Gilmore, Jalen Ramsey, Casey Hayward and Xavier Rhodes are usually regarded as the league’s top corners, but 2018 first-rounder Jaire Alexander is playing better than any of them right now. He holds PFF’s top coverage grade out of 106 qualifiers at cornerback this year.

Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Brandin Cooks (12, 4, 6), Cooper Kupp (12, 9, 10), Robert Woods (8, 4, 13), Gerald Everett (2, 5, 1), Josh Reynolds (2, 0, 2), Todd Gurley (1, 4, 1), Tyler Higbee (X, 3, 5)

Air Yards: Brandin Cooks (138, 86, 80), Robert Woods (124, 5, 98), Cooper Kupp (94, 64, 50), Josh Reynolds (25, 0, 2), Gerald Everett (11, 51, 0), Todd Gurley (0, -9, 4), Tyler Higbee (X, 31, 23)

Receiving Yards: Brandin Cooks (112, 74, 39), Cooper Kupp (102, 120, 46), Robert Woods (40, 55, 70), Gerald Everett (15, 21, 7), Todd Gurley (0, 4, 4), Josh Reynolds (0, 0, 0), Tyler Higbee (X, 21, 20)

Carries: Todd Gurley (14, 16, 14), Jared Goff (4, 4, 4), Malcolm Brown (3, 6, 11)

RZ Targets: Cooper Kupp (3, 1, 0), Josh Reynolds (2, 0, 0), Brandin Cooks (0, 1, 1), Gerald Everett (0, 3, 0), Robert Woods (0, 0, 1), Tyler Higbee (X, 1, 2)

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (2, 4, 0), Malcolm Brown (1, 2, 5), Jared Goff (1, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Aqib Talib (3-34-0, 1-7-0, 2-29-0), Nickell Robey-Coleman (2-29-0, 3-13-0, 1-14-0), Marcus Peters (1-5-0, 0-0-0, 3-40-0)

Observations: After spending the first two weeks in deep hibernation, Brandin Cooks emerged from his slumber in Week 3, hammering Cleveland for 112 yards in a Sunday night victory. He was facing a depleted Browns secondary (Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams and Damarious Randall were all spectators), but Sunday still served as a worthy peace offering to the multitude of fantasy owners he let down in Weeks 1 and 2. Conspiracy Daigle, who is known to appear when whiskey’s been poured, recently theorized that Cooper Kupp’s torn ACL was a sham. I wouldn’t go that far down the rabbit hole, but to Daigle’s credit, Kupp has shown zero evidence of a player coming off major surgery, ranking ninth in catches (23) and 11th in receiving yards (268) through three weeks. It seems Todd Gurley’s receiving role has gone the way of Blockbuster Video, disappearing before our very eyes (4-8-0 on six targets).

Minnesota Vikings

Targets: Dalvin Cook (5, 3, 2), Adam Thielen (5, 8, 3), Stefon Diggs (3, 8, 2), Irv Smith (3, 2, 0), Kyle Rudolph (1, 5, 1), Chad Beebe (0, 2, 1)

Air Yards: Adam Thielen (59, 139, 25), Irv Smith (32, -3, 0), Stefon Diggs (13, 161, 29), Chad Beebe (-2, 6, 0), Kyle Rudolph (-3, 15, 4), Dalvin Cook (-11, -3, 2)

Receiving Yards: Irv Smith (60, -1, 0), Adam Thielen (55, 75, 43), Dalvin Cook (33, 37, 9), Stefon Diggs (15, 52, 37), Kyle Rudolph (11, 9, 0), Chad Beebe (0, 61, 9)

Carries: Dalvin Cook (16, 20, 21), Alexander Mattison (12, 4, 9), Kirk Cousins (4, 2, 6), Mike Boone (3, 0, 0), Ameer Abdullah (0, 1, 2)

RZ Targets: Kyle Rudolph (1, 1, 0), Stefon Diggs (0, 2, 0)

RZ Carries: Dalvin Cook (4, 1, 3), Alexander Mattison (4, 0, 1), Mike Boone (1, 0, 0), Kirk Cousins (1, 0, 1),

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Trae Waynes (6-31-0, 3-15-0, 5-62-1), Mike Hughes (3-23-0, X, X), Xavier Rhodes (2-10-0, 7-93-0, 3-27-0), Jayron Kearse (1-4-0, 3-29-0, 7-46-0)

Observations: What I would give to be Kirk Cousins for one day. I’ll know I’ve made it when someone pays me $29 million a year to hand off to Dalvin Cook 20 times a game. As dominant as Cook has looked through three weeks, feeding him at the expense of two of the game’s best receivers seems like a strange allocation of resources. Last year Adam Thielen finished fifth in catches with 113, 10 more than 11th-place finisher Stefon Diggs. This year they rank 67th and 123rd, respectively. Could we be witnessing a changing of the guard at tight end? Irv Smith earned more yards on one catch Sunday (26) than incumbent Kyle Rudolph has produced all season (20 yards in three games). Handcuff alert: Alexander Mattison has quietly rushed for 132 yards, fourth-most among rookies.

New Orleans Saints

Targets: Alvin Kamara (10, 3, 8), Michael Thomas (7, 13, 13), Ted Ginn (5, 0, 7), Jared Cook (2, 7, 3), Josh Hill (2, 0, 1), Taysom Hill (1, 3, 2), Latavius Murray (0, 1, 3), Tre’Quan Smith (X, 3, 2)

Air Yards: Michael Thomas (51, 98, 137), Ted Ginn (29, 0, 89), Jared Cook (22, 68, 39), Josh Hill (11, 0, 3), Latavius Murray (0, -5, -2), Taysom Hill (-1, 25, 9), Alvin Kamara (-17, 47, 10), Tre’Quan Smith (X, 11, 26)

Receiving Yards: Alvin Kamara (92, 15, 72), Michael Thomas (54, 89, 123), Ted Ginn (15, 0, 101), Jared Cook (7, 25, 37), Taysom Hill (5, 16, 9), Josh Hill (4, 0, -2), Latavius Murray (0, 16, 4), Tre’Quan Smith (X, 49, 26)

Carries: Alvin Kamara (16, 13, 13), Teddy Bridgewater (3, 2, X), Latavius Murray (2, 5, 6), Taysom Hill (1, 0, 2)

RZ Targets: Alvin Kamara (1, 1, 2), Michael Thomas (1, 1, 0), Josh Hill (0, 0, 1), Taysom Hill (0, 0, 1), Latavius Murray (0, 0, 1), Tre’Quan Smith (X, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Alvin Kamara (5, 1, 1), Teddy Bridgewater (1, 0, X), Taysom Hill (0, 0, 1), Latavius Murray (0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Marshon Lattimore (10-152-0, 5-142-1, 5-47-1), P.J. Williams (4-36-0, 3-31-0, 3-41-1), Eli Apple (1-32-0, 1-15-0, 2-67-0)

Observations: Alvin Kamara did it all Sunday, plastering the Seahawks for two touchdowns in a Saints victory. He was slippery as a tile floor, evading 12 tackles en route to 161 yards from scrimmage (69 rushing, 92 receiving). Well-known for his vulturing expertise, Latavius Murray hasn’t been afforded that opportunity in New Orleans, playing just 28.1 percent of the team’s snaps including 12-of-56 (21.4 percent) in Week 3. It’s been slim pickings for Ted Ginn, who has amassed just 15 receiving yards since his blow-up Week 1 (7-101-0 against Houston). A downfield separator with speed to turn, Ginn’s skill set doesn’t exactly jive with pop-armed Teddy Bridgewater, who is keeping the seat warm for Drew Brees (thumb surgery) under center. In the buildup to Week 3, much of the discourse was centered around Taysom Hill and what his role would be against Seattle. That turned out to be a waste of breath as Hill was largely nonexistent, compiling 10 yards from scrimmage (five rushing, five receiving) on four snaps.

New York Giants

Targets: Sterling Shepard (9, X, 7), Evan Engram (8, 8, 14), Russell Shepard (5, 3, 0), Darius Slayton (5, X, X), Bennie Fowler (2, 10, 5), Rhett Ellison (1, 1, 2), Wayne Gallman (1, 1, 3), Cody Core (0, 5, 0), T.J. Jones (0, 4, X), Cody Latimer (X, 5, 8)

Air Yards: Sterling Shepard (110, X, 21), Darius Slayton (107, X, X), Russell Shepard (58, 14, 0), Evan Engram (36, 60, 72), Bennie Fowler (26, 157, 28), Rhett Ellison (3, 5, 31), Cody Core (0, 32, 0), T.J. Jones (0, 30, 0), Wayne Gallman (-2, 3, 0), Cody Latimer (X, 64, 164)

Receiving Yards: Evan Engram (113, 48, 116), Sterling Shepard (100, X, 42), Darius Slayton (82, X, X), Russell Shepard (6, 19, 0), Bennie Fowler (5, 51, 40), Rhett Ellison (3, 8, 8), Cody Core (0, 28, 0), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 24), T.J. Jones (0, 38, 0), Cody Latimer (X, 30, 74)

Carries: Wayne Gallman (5, 0, 2), Daniel Jones (4, X, 1)

RZ Targets: Russell Shepard (3, 0, 0), Evan Engram (2, 1, 1), Bennie Fowler (1, 0, 1), Sterling Shepard (1, X, 2), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 1), T.J. Jones (0, 1, X), Cody Latimer (0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Daniel Jones (2, X, 0), Wayne Gallman (1, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Janoris Jenkins (8-188-3, 7-75-0, 2-19-0), Grant Haley (3-58-0, 0-0-0, 2-22-0), Deandre Baker (2-24-0, 7-140-1, 4-132-1)

Observations: Even an injury to offensive centerpiece Saquon Barkley (a high-ankle sprain will cost him 4-8 weeks) couldn’t harsh the vibe Sunday as Giants fans basked in the glory of Daniel Jones, who electrified a struggling franchise with 336 yards and four touchdowns (two rushing and two receiving) against Tampa Bay. His seven-yard touchdown sprint with 1:16 remaining capped an 18-point comeback for the G-Men, who were also rewarded with strong efforts from Evan Engram (6-113-1) and Sterling Shepard (7-100-1). Darius Slayton also had himself a day, tallying 82 yards in his New York debut. Sunday was a needed palette cleanser for a tormented fan base but let’s not forget that this team is very much a work in progress. The backfield is in shambles without Barkley (Benny Cunningham, Fozzy Whittaker and Zach Zenner were brought in for workouts Tuesday) and Janoris Jenkins, who Mike Evans roasted for three touchdowns Sunday, appears to be running on fumes.

Philadelphia Eagles

Targets: Nelson Agholor (12, 11, 5), Zach Ertz (7, 16, 7), Mack Hollins (7, 8, 0), Miles Sanders (4, 5, 2), J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (3, 4, 0), Dallas Goedert (1, 0, 3), Jordan Howard (1, 1, 3), Darren Sproles (1, 3, 3), DeSean Jackson (X, 0, 10), Alshon Jeffery (X, 1, 6)

Air Yards: Mack Hollins (97, 93, 0), Zach Ertz (67, 151, 41), Nelson Agholor (64, 131, 76), J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (58, 90, 0), Miles Sanders (35, 5, -5), Dallas Goedert (26, 0, 37), Jordan Howard (5, 2, -1), Darren Sproles (4, 4, -3), DeSean Jackson (X, 0, 142), Alshon Jeffery (X, 22, 56)

Receiving Yards: Miles Sanders (73, 22, 2), Zach Ertz (64, 72, 54), Mack Hollins (62, 50, 0), Nelson Agholor (50, 107, 11), J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (10, 4, 0), Dallas Goedert (0, 0, 16), Jordan Howard (0, 8, 11), Darren Sproles (0, 5, 16), DeSean Jackson (X, 0, 154), Alshon Jeffery (X, 0, 49)

Carries: Miles Sanders (13, 10, 11), Jordan Howard (11, 8, 6), Carson Wentz (4, 3, 4), Darren Sproles (2, 0, 9)

RZ Targets: Nelson Agholor (3, 2, 0), Mack Hollins (1, 2, 0), Darren Sproles (1, 0, 1), Zach Ertz (0, 6, 0), Jordan Howard (0, 0, 1), Alshon Jeffery (X, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (3, 1, 1), Miles Sanders (3, 2, 2), Darren Sproles (1, 0, 1), Carson Wentz (1, 2, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Ronald Darby (5-57-0, 7-115-2, 3-39-0), Sidney Jones (2-30-1, 4-30-0, 3-25-0), Avonte Maddox (2-29-0, 6-72-1, 7-63-0), Rasul Douglas (3-26-0, 2-14-0, 4-85-2)

Observations: Nelson Agholor’s Week 3 was a microcosm of his deeply confusing Eagles tenure, complete with two touchdowns and a costly lost fumble, the latter setback fueling the unprompted scorn of a local hero. Injuries to Alshon Jeffery (calf), DeSean Jackson (abdomen) and Dallas Goedert (calf) among others have led to more involvement for Mack Hollins, who has drawn a combined 15 targets the past two weeks. Miles Sanders delivered his best game yet in Week 3, leading the team in both rushing (53) and receiving yards (73) in a loss to Detroit. The Eagles surely could have done without his two fumbles, but it was still a step forward for the rookie, who spent his first two games stuck in quicksand (2.41 yards per carry).

San Francisco 49ers

Targets: George Kittle (8, 3, 10), Dante Pettis (5, 0, 1), Deebo Samuel (4, 7, 3), Kendrick Bourne (3, 2, 3), Matt Breida (3, 1, 1), Marquise Goodwin (2, 3, 3), Richie James (2, 4, 2), Raheem Mostert (1, 4, 1), Tevin Coleman (X, X, 3)

Air Yards: Deebo Samuel (87, 17, 10), George Kittle (49, 52, 52), Marquise Goodwin (36, 61, 30), Dante Pettis (25, 0, 6), Kendrick Bourne (23, 8, 39), Richie James (22, 51, 30), Matt Breida (2, 0, 3), Raheem Mostert (1, -5, 0), Tevin Coleman (X, X, 4)

Receiving Yards: George Kittle (57, 54, 54), Deebo Samuel (44, 87, 17), Marquise Goodwin (41, 77, 7), Kendrick Bourne (22, 4, 9), Richie James (22, 7, 39), Matt Breida (20, 11, 0), Dante Pettis (20, 0, 7), Raheem Mostert (0, 68, 0), Tevin Coleman (X, X, 33)

Carries: Matt Breida (14, 12, 15), Raheem Mostert (12, 13, 9), Jeff Wilson (8, 10, X), Jimmy Garoppolo (6, 4, 2), Tevin Coleman (X, X, 6)

RZ Targets: Dante Pettis (2, 0, 0), Kendrick Bourne (1, 0, 1), George Kittle (0, 1, 3), Raheem Mostert (0, 1, 0), Deebo Samuel (0, 2, 0)

RZ Carries: Jeff Wilson (8, 5, X), Jimmy Garoppolo (3, 0, 0), Raheem Mostert (2, 1, 1), Matt Breida (1, 0, 0), Tevin Coleman (X, X, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Ahkello Witherspoon (3-80-1, 1-47-0, 2-21-0), Richard Sherman (1-7-0, 4-15-0, 3-27-1), K’Waun Williams (1-6-0, 5-58-1, 1-15-0)

Observations: I guess we can go back to looking for Bigfoot because Dante Pettis has finally been accounted for. He didn’t break any records with his modest 4-20-1 line in Week 3, but it’s good to have the sophomore pass-catcher back in our lives. Jeff Wilson channeled his inner vulture again Sunday, adding another two touchdown plunges to his 2019 tally. He leads the league in carries inside the 20 (13), proving the red zone is indeed his natural habitat. San Francisco could be headed for a backfield shakeup with Tevin Coleman (ankle) tentatively due back after this week’s bye. Even a flurry of turnovers (five giveaways) couldn’t keep the Niners down Sunday as their triumph over Pittsburgh pushed them to 3-0 for the first time since 1998.

Seattle Seahawks

Targets: Tyler Lockett (14, 12, 2), Will Dissly (7, 5, 2), Jaron Brown (6, 0, 0), DK Metcalf (6, 7, 6), C.J. Prosise (5, 3, 0), Malik Turner (3, 3, 0), Chris Carson (1, 3, 7)

Air Yards: Tyler Lockett (165, 81, 68), DK Metcalf (121, 113, 104), Will Dissly (66, 37, 29), Jaron Brown (55, 0, 0), Malik Turner (52, 23, 0), C.J. Prosise (10, 3, 0), Chris Carson (-6, -9, -33)

Receiving Yards: Tyler Lockett (154, 79, 44), DK Metcalf (67, 61, 89), Will Dissly (62, 50, 12), C.J. Prosise (38, 13, 0), Jaron Brown (30, 0, 0), Malik Turner (19, 54, 0), Chris Carson (-2, 27, 35)

Carries: Chris Carson (15, 15, 15), Russell Wilson (7, 6, 4), C.J. Prosise (4, 2, 0), Rashaad Penny (X, 10, 6)

RZ Targets: Tyler Lockett (3, 0, 0), Jaron Brown (2, 0, 0), DK Metcalf (2, 0, 1), Will Dissly (1, 2, 0), Chris Carson (0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Chris Carson (3, 0, 4), Russell Wilson (2, 0, 0), C.J. Prosise (1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre Flowers (5-45-1, 0-0-0, 10-170-1), Shaquill Griffin (0-0-0, 4-32-1, 1-7-0)

Observations: Chris Carson has again taken up residence in Pete Carroll’s doghouse, sealing his fate by coughing up his third fumble in as many games. Sunday’s gaffe was particularly costly, resulting in a 33-yard touchdown for the visiting Saints. C.J. Prosise led the backfield with 45 Week 3 snaps, though his role will likely vanish upon the return of hobbled sophomore Rashaad Penny (hamstring). Russell Wilson put a massive stat line on his ledger Sunday, though it took him a career-high 50 attempts to reach the 400-yard threshold. Tyler Lockett massacred the Saints secondary in Week 3, blazing to 154 yards on a career-high 11 catches. David Moore, back after missing Weeks 1 and 2 with a shoulder fracture, played sparingly in his 2019 debut, seeing the field on just 20-of-83 offensive snaps (24.1 percent). Nick Vannett’s trade to Pittsburgh comes as good news to Will Dissly, who has graduated from a shaky streamer to a weekly staple in record time.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Targets: Mike Evans (15, 8, 5), Chris Godwin (4, 9, 6), O.J. Howard (4, 0, 5), Cameron Brate (3, 2, 2), Dare Ogunbowale (3, 1, 5), Peyton Barber (2, 1, 4), Breshad Perriman (2, 4, 5)

Air Yards: Mike Evans (244, 120, 114), Chris Godwin (87, 119, 60), O.J. Howard (79, 0, 29), Dare Ogunbowale (16, -4, 23), Cameron Brate (15, 7, 2), Breshad Perriman (11, 64, 61), Peyton Barber (2, -1, 13)

Receiving Yards: Mike Evans (190, 61, 28), O.J. Howard (66, 0, 32), Chris Godwin (40, 121, 53), Dare Ogunbowale (23, 9, 33), Peyton Barber (7, 7, 12), Cameron Brate (7, 10, 8), Breshad Perriman (6, 0, 10)

Carries: Ronald Jones (14, 4, 13), Peyton Barber (13, 23, 8), Jameis Winston (4, 4, 5)

RZ Targets: Mike Evans (4, 1, 0), Cameron Brate (1, 0, 1), Chris Godwin (0, 1, 1), O.J. Howard (0, 0, 1), Dare Ogunbowale (0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Ronald Jones (4, 0, 3), Peyton Barber (2, 3, 1), Jameis Winston (2, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: M.J. Stewart (6-67-0, 1-8-0, 3-40-1), Vernon Hargreaves (2-53-1, 10-133-0, 1-14-0), Carlton Davis (2-26-0, 4-30-0, 1-7-0)

Observations: Mike Evans was nowhere to be found in Weeks 1 and 2, but he corrected that with a colossal Week 3, ransacking the Giants for 190 yards and three touchdowns. Sunday also served as a coming out party for Ronald Jones, who put Peyton Barber on notice with a 121-yard (80 rushing, 41 receiving) outburst. After being cold-shouldered in Carolina (zero targets), O.J. Howard rebounded with a successful Week 3, absorbing three catches for 66 yards on four targets while out-snapping Cameron Brate by a decisive 56-30 margin. Between blowing an 18-point second-half lead to a quarterback in his starting debut and intentionally taking a delay-of-game penalty to back up his kicker (how’d that work out?), Week 3 was not one of Bruce Arians’ finest efforts.

Washington Redskins

Targets: Paul Richardson (9, 3, 7), Terry McLaurin (8, 10, 7), Trey Quinn (7, 7, 6), Chris Thompson (5, 8, 10), Vernon Davis (4, 4, 7), Jeremy Sprinkle (4, 1, 1), Adrian Peterson (3, 2, X), Steven Sims (2, 1, 0)

Air Yards: Terry McLaurin (91, 134, 143), Paul Richardson (79, 11, 75), Trey Quinn (36, 37, 34), Jeremy Sprinkle (35, 6, 1), Vernon Davis (34, 22, 33), Steven Sims (-2, -3, 0), Chris Thompson (-6, 4, 18), Adrian Peterson (-15, 1, X)

Receiving Yards: Paul Richardson (83, 16, 36), Chris Thompson (79, 48, 68), Terry McLaurin (70, 95, 125), Vernon Davis (30, 29, 59), Trey Quinn (30, 36, 33), Steven Sims (24, 3, 0), Jeremy Sprinkle (19, 11, 8), Adrian Peterson (-3, 7, X)

Carries: Adrian Peterson (12, 10, X), Chris Thompson (7, 2, 3), Case Keenum (2, 1, 0)

RZ Targets: Paul Richardson (2, 1, 1), Vernon Davis (1, 0, 1), Terry McLaurin (1, 5, 0), Jeremy Sprinkle (1, 0, 0), Adrian Peterson (0, 1, X), Trey Quinn (0, 1, 2), Chris Thompson (0, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Chris Thompson (3, 1, 0), Adrian Peterson (2, 3, X), Case Keenum (1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Josh Norman (4-55-2, 3-78-1, 6-92-1), Jimmy Moreland (3-23-0, 5-46-0, 4-69-1), Fabian Moreau (2-14-0, X, X)

Observations: It’s probably time to give up the ghost on Case Keenum, who weathered five turnovers (two fumbles, three interceptions) in Monday night’s loss to Chicago. Washington hasn’t resembled anything close to a competent football team this season, but at least Terry McLaurin is doing his part. He’s been the Redskins’ saving grace, leading all rookies in catches (16) while ranking second to Marquise Brown in receiving yards with 257. Monday extended the 24-year-old’s touchdown streak to three. With Jordan Reed still feeling the effects of his seventh concussion (an injury that has put his career in question), expect fill-in Vernon Davis (9-118-1 through three games) to keep trucking at tight end. Josh Norman may have reached a new low in Week 3, getting body-bagged by the lethal combo of … Mitchell Trubisky and Taylor Gabriel? Yikes.