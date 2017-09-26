Week 3 NFC Targets/Touches

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played. I also decided to add carries inside the five-yard line for running backs rather than just red zone carries. Carries inside the five is more valuable overall as the average touchdown rate over the last 10 years from within five yards is 39 percent, with a substantial drop from further out.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Cornerback data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The NFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the AFC is published on Wednesday.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (13, 6, 15), Jaron Brown (0, 11, 6), Andre Ellington (3, 5, 8), J.J. Nelson (6, 7, 3), Jermaine Gresham (4, 0, 9), David Johnson (9, 0, 0), John Brown (9, 0, 0), Chris Johnson (0, 0, 2), Kerwynn Williams (1, 0, 0)

Carries: Chris Johnson (0, 11, 12), Kerwynn Williams (5, 9, 1), David Johnson (11, 0, 0), Andre Ellington (0, 2, 5), John Brown (1, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (3, 1, 4), Jaron Brown (0, 2, 2), Jermaine Gresham (2, 0, 2), J.J. Nelson (1, 2, 0), Andre Ellington (0, 1, 1), David Johnson (1, 0, 0), John Brown (1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Kerwynn Williams (1, 4, 0), David Johnson (3, 0, 0), Andre Ellington (0, 1, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: David Johnson (1, 0, 0), Kerwynn Williams (1, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Budda Baker (0, 2-13-0, 0), Justin Bethel (5-94-2, 3-35-0, 3-76-1), Patrick Peterson (1-6-1, 1-16-0, 1-0-0), Tyrann Mathieu (6-74-0, 1-14-0, 2-66-0)

Observations: J.J. Nelson was active for this game after dealing with a hamstring issue, but he played 64 percent of snaps, which is his lowest snap percentage on of the season. Larry Fitzgerald bounced back in a major way after going 13-149-1 on 15 targets. Fitz owns a team-high 34 targets through three weeks — 17 more targets than the closest player (Jaron Brown.) Chris Johnson led them with 12 carries (17 yards, yawn.) There isn’t much standalone fantasy value in this team’s backfield.

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (5, 9, 12), Mohamed Sanu (9, 6, 6), Taylor Gabriel (4, 3, 6), Tevin Coleman (6, 2, 5), Devonta Freeman (2, 2, 3), Austin Hooper (2, 2, 2)

Carries: Devonta Freeman (12, 19, 21), Tevin Coleman (8, 6, 6), Taylor Gabriel (0, 1, 0)

RZ Targets: Devonta Freeman (0, 1, 2), Austin Hooper (0, 1, 1), Julio Jones (0, 1, 1), Mohamed Sanu (0, 0, 2), Taylor Gabriel (2, 0, 0), Tevin Coleman (0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Devonta Freeman (2, 2, 6), Taylor Gabriel (0, 1, 0), Tevin Coleman (0, 1, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Devonta Freeman (1, 2, 3), Tevin Coleman (0, 1, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Brian Poole (7-41-0, 7-77-0, 8-109-0), C.J. Goodwin (0, 1-17-0, 0), Desmond Trufant (3-43-1, 2-26-0, 3-20-0), Robert Alford (4-44-0, 8-91-1, 3-45-0)

Observations: The gap between Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman appears to be widening since Week 1 when they saw a similar percentage of looks. Over the last two weeks, Freeman has out-touched Coleman 45 to 18 and out-snapped him 79 to 51. Most importantly, Freeman is out-touching Coleman six to one in carries inside the five.

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Christian McCaffrey (7, 5, 11), Devin Funchess (2, 7, 10), Kelvin Benjamin (5, 8, 2), Curtis Samuel (0, 3, 5), Greg Olsen (4, 2, 0), Ed Dickson (1, 3, 1), Jonathan Stewart (2, 1, 2)

Carries: Jonathan Stewart (18, 15, 12), Christian McCaffrey (13, 8, 4), Curtis Samuel (0, 0, 1)

RZ Targets: Christian McCaffrey (0, 1, 1), Kelvin Benjamin (0, 1, 1), Devin Funchess (0, 1, 0), Jonathan Stewart (1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Jonathan Stewart (2, 2, 2), Christian McCaffrey (1, 2, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: Jonathan Stewart (2, 2, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Captain Munnerlyn (0, 2-21-0, 3-17-0), Daryl Worley (5-46-0, 4-27-0, 3-22-2), James Bradberry (4-42-0, 3-21-0, 3-77-1)

Observations: Through three weeks, Christian McCaffrey now leads the Panthers in target share (26 percent) and receiving yards (173.) With Kelvin Benjamin leaving with a leg injury, targets were funneled to McCaffrey (11) and Devin Funchess (10) in their loss to the Saints. With Greg Olsen out for awhile and Benjamin possibly missing some time, there is a lot of target share missing from this team.

Read More

Chicago Bears

Targets: Tarik Cohen (12, 9, 4), Zach Miller (6, 9, 3), Kendall Wright (4, 10, 0), Jordan Howard (5, 1, 5), Josh Bellamy (4, 7, 0), Deonte Thompson (2, 5, 2), Dion Sims (3, 1, 0), Benny Cunningham (0, 0, 3), Tanner Gentry (0, 3, 0), Markus Wheaton (0, 0, 2)

Carries: Jordan Howard (13, 9, 23), Tarik Cohen (5, 7, 12)

RZ Targets: Kendall Wright (0, 4, 0), Zach Miller (2, 2, 0), Tarik Cohen (1, 2, 0), Deonte Thompson (0, 2, 0), Jordan Howard (1, 0, 0), Josh Bellamy (1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (2, 0, 5), Tarik Cohen (1, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Jordan Howard (1, 0, 2)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Bryce Callahan (2-10-0, 1-8-0, 3-21-0), Cre'von LeBlanc (0, 1-11-0, 0), Kyle Fuller (4-39-0, 4-42-0, 7-82-0), Marcus Cooper Sr. (2-33-0, 4-36-1, 1-10-0), Prince Amukamara (0, 0, 1-7-1)

Observations: Somehow, after dealing with a shoulder issue and being out-played by Tarik Cohen in the first two weeks, Jordan Howard came in and rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. Through the first two weeks, Howard ran 33 pass routes and was targeted six times and caught just three passes, while dropping two of them. He caught all five targets this week for just 26 as he is averaging .85 yards per route run (PFF.) The top-three target-leaders for the Bears in Week 3 were all running backs, along with Zach Miller. There isn’t a reliable receiver in the Bears wide receiver group. Through three weeks, Tarik Cohen and Zach Miller own 40 percent of their target share.

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Dez Bryant (9, 16, 2), Jason Witten (9, 13, 4), Terrance Williams (7, 5, 4), Cole Beasley (5, 8, 1), Ezekiel Elliott (5, 5, 4), Brice Butler (3, 2, 2)

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (24, 9, 22), Alfred Morris (4, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Dez Bryant (3, 3, 1), Jason Witten (1, 3, 0), Cole Beasley (0, 1, 0), Ezekiel Elliott (1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (2, 1, 2), Alfred Morris (2, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (0, 1, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Anthony Brown (1-6-0, 7-62-1, 3-48-2), Chidobe Awuzie (3-22-0, 0, 0), Jourdan Lewis (0, 3-22-1, 5-33-0), Nolan Carroll (3-27-0, 3-67-0, 0), Orlando Scandrick (1-12-0, 0, 3-67-0), Xavier Woods (0, 0, 4-26-0)

Observations: Targets were hard to come by Monday night as Dak Prescott had just 18 total pass attempts. Ezekiel Elliott garnered 59 percent of the Cowboys’ offensive looks as he carried the ball 22 times and tied for a team-high four targets.

Detroit Lions

Targets: Golden Tate (12, 4, 11), Theo Riddick (7, 3, 9), Eric Ebron (3, 5, 7), Kenny Golladay (7, 3, 5), Marvin Jones (2, 5, 6), Ameer Abdullah (4, 0, 3), T.J. Jones (4, 0, 3),

Carries: Ameer Abdullah (15, 17, 14), Theo Riddick (1, 9, 0), Dwayne Washington (6, 3, 0), Zach Zenner (0, 0, 3), Golden Tate (2, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Eric Ebron (0, 1, 2), Golden Tate (1, 0, 2), Kenny Golladay (1, 0, 2), Theo Riddick (1, 0, 1), Ameer Abdullah (0, 0, 1), Marvin Jones (1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Ameer Abdullah (4, 0, 0), Dwayne Washington (2, 2, 0), Zach Zenner (0, 0, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: Ameer Abdullah (1, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Darius Slay (2-9-0, 5-55-0, 7-68-0), DJ Hayden (4-74-0, 0, 2-23-0), Nevin Lawson (5-57-0, 2-25-0, 3-27-0), Quandre Diggs (1-4-0, 4-31-0, 2-44-2)

Observations: Eric Ebron ran the fourth-most pass routes (33) among tight ends in Week 3, but averaged just 0.03 yards per route run (PFF.) He disappointed in an extremely exploitable matchup as he strung together a 2-9 receiving line on seven targets and also had two drops.

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Davante Adams (7, 10, 6), Ty Montgomery (4, 7, 12), Randall Cobb (13, 9, 0), Martellus Bennett (6, 11, 4), Jordy Nelson (8, 0, 9), Geronimo Allison (0, 5, 8)

Carries: Ty Montgomery (19, 10, 12), Randall Cobb (0, 1, 0)

RZ Targets: Davante Adams (0, 1, 3), Jordy Nelson (0, 0, 4), Ty Montgomery (0, 1, 2), Randall Cobb (0, 2, 0)

RZ Carries: Ty Montgomery (1, 1, 5)

Inside 5 Carries: Ty Montgomery (0, 1, 3)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Damarious Randall (4-59-0, 4-87-0, 3-20-0), Davon House (0, 1-19-0, 0), Kevin King (0, 1-12-0, 6-96-0), Quinten Rollins (5-55-0, 6-61-0, 0)

Observations: With Randall Cobb out Geronimo Allison took over the slot as he ran 80.6 percent of his routes from there (PFF.) Seven of his eight targets came from the slot, and he managed to catch just one of them, but it went for 50 yards. Ty Montgomery led the Packers with 12 targets, but he managed just 15 yards on the eight receptions. Through three weeks, Montgomery has played 89 percent of the snaps for the Packers and is responsible for 33 percent of their offensive looks. Jordy Nelson bounced back and played 96 percent of the snaps for Green Bay and turned in a healthy 6-52-2 line on nine targets.





Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Todd Gurley (6, 4, 7), Robert Woods (5, 4, 7), Cooper Kupp (6, 6, 2), Sammy Watkins (5, 2, 7), Gerald Everett (1, 3, 0), Tavon Austin (1, 3, 0)

Carries: Todd Gurley (19, 16, 28), Malcolm Brown (7, 0, 0), Tavon Austin (2, 2, 3), Justin Davis (1, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Cooper Kupp (1, 1, 1), Todd Gurley (0, 1, 2), Sammy Watkins (0, 0, 2), Robert Woods (0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (2, 3, 8), Malcolm Brown (3, 0, 0), Tavon Austin (0, 0, 3)

Inside 5 Carries: Todd Gurley (1, 2, 6), Malcolm Brown (1, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Blake Countess (1-50-0, 0, 0), Kayvon Webster (1-32-0, 0, 0), Kevin Peterson (0, 1-11-1, 0), Nickell Robey-Coleman (1-1-0, 4-48-0, 2-56-0), Troy Hill (0, 0, 3-32-1), Trumaine Johnson (2-25-0, 1-16-0, 6-139-0)

Observations: In an unforeseen shootout on Thursday night, three different Rams players saw over 100 total yards. Todd Gurley saw 58 percent of their offensive looks, scored three times, and tied for the team-lead in targets (seven) with Robert Woods and Sammy Watkins. Watkins (6-106-2) and Woods (6-108) saw almost identical stat lines. Gurley, Watkins, and Woods saw 82 percent of their offensive looks against the 49ers.

Minnesota Vikings

Targets: Stefon Diggs (8, 6, 11), Adam Thielen (10, 6, 8), Dalvin Cook (5, 3, 5), Kyle Rudolph (3, 6, 2), Jerick McKinnon (3, 5, 2), Laquon Treadwell (1, 6, 1), Jarius Wright (2, 2, 3)

Carries: Dalvin Cook (22, 12, 27), Jerick McKinnon (3, 3, 2), Latavius Murray (2, 3, 2), Stefon Diggs (1, 1, 0), C.J. Ham (0, 1, 0)

RZ Targets: Stefon Diggs (3, 0, 2), Adam Thielen (2, 0, 1), Dalvin Cook (2, 0, 1), Kyle Rudolph (2, 0, 1), Jarius Wright (0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Dalvin Cook (2, 0, 6), C.J. Ham (0, 1, 0), Jerick McKinnon (1, 0, 0), Latavius Murray (1, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Dalvin Cook (0, 0, 2)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Mackensie Alexander (1-12-0, 2-14-0, 4-44-0), Terence Newman (3-42-0, 2-35-1, 5-42-1), Trae Waynes (8-90-1, 2-60-0, 5-70-0), Tramaine Brock (0, 0, 3-46-1), Xavier Rhodes (3-32-0, 4-54-0, 4-36-0)

Observations: The Vikings’ offense was firing on all cylinders as Case Keenum was able to get the main parts of their offense going. He and Stefon Diggs were clicking as Diggs led the team with 11 targets that turned into a massive 8-173-2 line. Dalvin Cook saw 46 percent of the Vikings’ offensive looks as he had 27 rushes and five targets in Week 3. Cook (61) and Todd Gurley (63) are the only running backs to have over 60 carries this season.

New Orleans Saints

Targets: Michael Thomas (8, 10, 8), Alvin Kamara (6, 7, 5), Mark Ingram (5, 5, 4), Ted Ginn (5, 6, 3), Coby Fleener (6, 4, 1), Brandon Coleman (3, 6, 1), Tommylee Lewis (3, 2, 3), Josh Hill (0, 3, 1), Adrian Peterson (1, 0, 2)

Carries: Mark Ingram (6, 8, 14), Adrian Peterson (6, 8, 9), Alvin Kamara (7, 1, 2), Ted Ginn (1, 0, 1), Tommylee Lewis (0, 0, 1)

RZ Targets: Coby Fleener (3, 1, 0), Michael Thomas (0, 2, 2), Brandon Coleman (1, 1, 1), Ted Ginn (1, 2, 0), Alvin Kamara (2, 0, 0), Mark Ingram (0, 1, 1), Adrian Peterson (1, 0, 0), Josh Hill (0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Mark Ingram (2, 1, 1), Adrian Peterson (1, 1, 1), Alvin Kamara (2, 0, 0), Ted Ginn (1, 0, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: Mark Ingram (2, 0, 1), Adrian Peterson (0, 0, 1), Alvin Kamara (1, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): De'Vante Harris (4-50-1, 2-60-0, 1-7-0), Ken Crawley (0, 0, 4-30-0), Marshon Lattimore (2-33-0, 3-25-0, 0), P.J. Williams (4-95-0, 6-87-1, 3-29-0), Sterling Moore (0, 2-33-0, 0)

Observations: Michael Thomas (eight) out-targeted all the other wide receivers combined as Ted Ginn and Tommylee Lewis each saw three targets. Through three weeks, Thomas leads the Saints with 23 percent target share, followed by Alvin Kamara at 16 percent. Coby Fleener saw just 11 targets through three weeks with Willie Snead out of the lineup, but Snead will make his return this week against the Dolphins, targets may be a little thinner for him and the other receivers that have been rotating into the mix.

New York Giants

Targets: Sterling Shepard (8, 4, 10), Brandon Marshall (4, 5, 11), Evan Engram (5, 7, 7), Odell Beckham (0, 5, 13), Shane Vereen (10, 3, 2), Paul Perkins (3, 2, 2), Orleans Darkwa (1, 1, 1)

Carries: Paul Perkins (7, 7, 9), Orleans Darkwa (3, 3, 7), Shane Vereen (0, 6, 1), Sterling Shepard (1, 2, 0)

RZ Targets: Sterling Shepard (1, 1, 4), Odell Beckham (0, 0, 3), Evan Engram (0, 2, 0), Brandon Marshall (0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Paul Perkins (2, 0, 2), Orleans Darkwa (0, 0, 2), Shane Vereen (0, 1, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Orleans Darkwa (0, 0, 1), Paul Perkins (1, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (2-21-0, 3-13-0, 2-11-0), Eli Apple (8-99-1, 4-44-1, 5-53-1), Janoris Jenkins (2-43-0, 0, 4-38-0), Ross Cockrell (0, 2-18-0, 0)

Observations: Odell Beckham’s ankle woes may be behind as he went from 61 percent of the snaps in Week 2, to 80 percent in Week 3. He led the Giants with 12 targets and nine receptions that turned into a 9-79-2 line. As the Eagles were beat up in the secondary with injuries, Brandon Marshall (8-66) and Sterling Shepard (7-133-1) also turned in serviceable outings. The Giants had just 17 total rush attempts that went for 49 yards. Through three weeks there are averaging 3.0 yards per attempt — the fourth-worst mark in the league. Their backfield is a fantasy wasteland, with the exception of Shane Vereen, who is second on the team in receptions.

Philadelphia Eagles

Targets: Alshon Jeffery (7, 13, 8), Zach Ertz (8, 10, 10), Torrey Smith (3, 8, 5), Nelson Agholor (8, 3, 3), Darren Sproles (8, 4, 0), Wendell Smallwood (1, 2, 2), LeGarrette Blount (1, 1, 0)

Carries: LeGarrette Blount (14, 0, 12), Wendell Smallwood (4, 3, 12), Darren Sproles (2, 10, 3), Corey Clement (0, 0, 6)

RZ Targets: Nelson Agholor (1, 1, 1), Zach Ertz (0, 1, 2), Alshon Jeffery (0, 2, 0), LeGarrette Blount (1, 1, 0), Brent Celek (1, 0, 0), Darren Sproles (0, 1, 0), Torrey Smith (0, 1, 0), Wendell Smallwood (0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: LeGarrette Blount (2, 0, 3), Darren Sproles (0, 2, 0), Corey Clement (0, 0, 1), Wendell Smallwood (0, 0, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: LeGarrette Blount (1, 0, 3)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Jalen Mills (10-108-0, 5-63-0, 12-85-2), Jaylen Watkins (2-30-0, 2-26-0, 0), Patrick Robinson (2-11-0, 1-10-0, 5-103-1), Rasul Douglas (0, 4-22-0, 7-59-0)

Observations: With Darren Sproles exiting early with a broken arm and torn ACL, Wendell Smallwood came in and led the team with 57 percent of the snaps and strung together 71 yards on 12 carries. He ran a pass route on 22 of his 43 snaps (PFF.) The only healthy running backs on the roster currently are LeGarrette Blount, Smallwood, and Corey Clement.

San Francisco 49ers

Targets: Pierre Garcon (10, 5, 10), Marquise Goodwin (6, 6, 5), Carlos Hyde (6, 6, 4), George Kittle (6, 2, 3), Aldrick Robinson (2, 0, 4), Matt Breida (0, 2, 4)

Carries: Carlos Hyde (9, 15, 25), Matt Breida (4, 4, 3)

RZ Targets: Marquise Goodwin (1, 1, 2), Carlos Hyde (2, 0, 1), Pierre Garcon (0, 2, 1), George Kittle (1, 0, 1), Aldrick Robinson (0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Carlos Hyde (1, 1, 12)

Inside 5 Carries: Carlos Hyde (1, 0, 7)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Dontae Johnson (2-56-1, 3-27-0, 3-56-1), K'Waun Williams (0, 7-69-0, 6-63-0), Rashard Robinson (1-25-0, 5-46-1, 3-66-0)

Observations: Through three weeks, Carlos Hyde is now RB6 in PPR leagues. He’s fourth in the league with 5.2 yards per attempt and third with 84.3 rushing yards per game. Pierre Garcon appears to be the only reliable pass-catcher in this offense with 25 percent of the target share. He’s the only wide receiver on the 49ers with double-digit receptions.

Seattle Seahawks

Targets: Doug Baldwin (4, 9, 15), Jimmy Graham (7, 2, 11), Paul Richardson (7, 5, 7), Tyler Lockett (3, 9, 3), C.J. Prosise (0, 6, 5), Luke Willson (1, 3, 4), Chris Carson (1, 2, 2)

Carries: Chris Carson (6, 20, 11), C.J. Prosise (4, 0, 4), Eddie Lacy (5, 0, 0), Thomas Rawls (0, 5, 0), Doug Baldwin (1, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Doug Baldwin (0, 2, 2), Paul Richardson (1, 1, 2), Jimmy Graham (1, 0, 2), Tyler Lockett (2, 1, 0), Chris Carson (0, 1, 1), C.J. Prosise (0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Chris Carson (1, 1, 0), Thomas Rawls (0, 2, 0), C.J. Prosise (0, 0, 1), Eddie Lacy (1, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Chris Carson (1, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Jeremy Lane (1-14-0, 3-23-0, 3-27-0), Justin Coleman (4-43-0, 0, 0), Richard Sherman (2-16-0, 4-38-0, 1-17-0), Shaquill Griffin (6-52-0, 1-5-0, 3-27-0)

Observations: Just when we thought the Seahawks’ offense couldn’t possibly be any dumber. They go and do something like this, and totally redeem themselves! All kidding aside, this took everyone by surprise as they came into Tennessee as road underdogs, implied for just 20 points. Doug Baldwin came alive as he led them with 10-105-1 on 15 targets. Jimmy Graham came into Week 3 with nine yards on nine targets and was able to out-produce his first two weeks with a 7-72 line on 11 targets. Chris Carson continues to be the lead-back as he played 56 percent of the snaps and led the Seahawks with 11 carries. Game flow should set up better for him as they travel home to play the Colts in Week 4.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Targets: Mike Evans (0, 9, 12), DeSean Jackson (0, 7, 7), Adam Humphries (0, 3, 10), Cameron Brate (0, 3, 4), Charles Sims (0, 3, 1), O.J. Howard (0, 3, 1)





Carries: Jacquizz Rodgers (0, 19, 5), Charles Sims (0, 2, 2),





RZ Targets: Mike Evans (0, 2, 0), Adam Humphries (0, 1, 0), Cameron Brate (0, 0, 1), Charles Sims (0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Jacquizz Rodgers (0, 7, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Jacquizz Rodgers (0, 1, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Brent Grimes (0, 7-92-0, 0), Javien Elliott (0, 0, 1-7-0), Robert McClain (0, 6-61-1, 2-26-0), Ryan Smith (0, 2-23-0, 5-118-2), Vernon Hargreaves (0, 4-43-0, 6-120-1)





Observations: With Xavier Rhodes on Mike Evans, he did an exceptional job of limiting him to a 7-67 line on 12 targets. The No. 2 receivers against the Vikings have been doing well as Rhodes dances with the No. 1s. DeSean Jackson was targeted the third-most (seven times) but led the Bucs with 84 receiving yards and one touchdown. As the Bucs trailed most of the game, they had just seven rush attempts on the day.

Washington Redskins

Targets: Chris Thompson (5, 7, 7), Terrelle Pryor (11, 4, 4), Jamison Crowder (7, 5, 6), Jordan Reed (8, 6, 0), Ryan Grant (6, 2, 4), Vernon Davis (1, 1, 5), Josh Doctson (0, 1, 2), Samaje Perine (0, 1, 1), Rob Kelley (1, 0, 0)





Carries: Samaje Perine (0, 21, 19), Rob Kelley (10, 12, 0), Chris Thompson (3, 3, 8), Mack Brown (0, 0, 6)





RZ Targets: Jamison Crowder (2, 0, 2), Ryan Grant (1, 1, 0), Terrelle Pryor (2, 0, 0), Chris Thompson (0, 1, 0), Jordan Reed (1, 0, 0), Josh Doctson (0, 1, 0), Vernon Davis (0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Samaje Perine (0, 5, 2), Chris Thompson (0, 1, 2), Rob Kelley (0, 2, 0), Mack Brown (0, 0, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: None





Coverage Data (via PFF): Bashaud Breeland (2-31-0, 1-2-0, 2-16-0), Josh Norman (2-25-0, 2-36-0, 1-7-0), Kendall Fuller (4-24-0, 4-29-0, 2-17-0)





Observations: Chris Thompson is now the No.3 scoring running back in PPR leagues with 72 points, trailing only Kareem Hunt and Todd Gurley. It’s unlikely he can keep scoring touchdowns at this high of a rate, but he has a safe floor in PPR leagues as he is tied for the team-lead with 19 targets and he leads the Redskins in receiving yards (231) by 115 yards, and receiving touchdowns (two.) Terrelle Pryor is on shaky ground as he turned in back-to-back four-target performances. Due to his 11 targets in Week 1, he is sitting at 19 targets on the year, but he has a catch rate of just 53 percent.





