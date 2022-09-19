Week 3 Mountain West Bowl Projections

This will be a weird week for bowl projections

Contact/Follow @JeremyMauss & @MWCwire

Bowl projection season is here after Week 3

Week 3 bowl projections are going to be a bit weird. We saw some interesting results like Wyoming upsetting Air Force, UNLV putting up another 50 points in a game, Colorado State is really bad and won’t sniff a bowl game this year, and a few teams were on a bye like San Jose State and Utah State which they are thankful for.

Here are the bowl lineup for the Mountain West this year.

– Cotton Bowl – at-large vs. Group of Five

– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC

– Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12

– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA

– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC

– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs Conference USA

Back up tie-ins

– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12

Other Options

– Cure Bowl vs Group of Five

– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl vs Group of Five

– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs Group of Five

– Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl vs Group of Five

Preseason Bowl Projections | Week 0 | Week 1 | Week 2

Week 3 bowl guesses are going to be fun. Wyoming gets backs into the picture as does UNLV as they are doing quite well on the offensive side of the ball by putting up over 50 points for the second time this season.

Nevada’s bowl chances took a hit with another loss and any chance or thought that Jay Norvell could just walk in and get to six wins.

The teams that are out this week are Utah State who is being replaced by UNLV in this week’s bowl projections. These are going to chance quite a bit so if your team isn’t here don’t panic, yet.

Also, there could be a seventh bowl option but we are being a bit conservative on just handing out a bowl invite.

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

2:15, ESPN

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Boise State vs Rice

Story continues

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

3:30, ABC

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Last Year; Utah State 24, Oregon State 13

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Air Force vs Cal

Frisco Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

9:15, ESPN

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Last Year: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army

Bowl Projection: Fresno State vs. Army

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

3:30, ESPN

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs. Miami (OH)

Easyport Hawaii Bowl

Saturday, December 24, 2022

8:00, ESPN

Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: UNLV vs. UTSA

Arizona Bowl

Friday, December 30, 2022

4:30, Barstool

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Wyoming vs. Eastern Michigan





Advertisement

More Bowl Projections!

Week 2 Mountain West Bowl Projections Week 1 Mountain West Bowl Projections Week 0 Mountain West Bowl Projections

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire