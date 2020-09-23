Week 3 fantasy football metrics notebook: Carson Wentz has been a problem — but there are signs of hope

1 - Eagles are crazy pass-heavy at 63 percent on early downs in positive scripts (4+ point lead)

Philadelphia is in turmoil after an injury-riddled 0-2 start. Losing to the Washington Football Team and getting completely outclassed by the Rams to start your season is not what you want to see.

The worst part about it is that the Eagles have set up an offense that should be conducive to success in the modern NFL. Philadelphia throws the ball at a 63-percent rate on early downs in positive situations when they’re playing with a lead. If you throw out the Giants (who registered just one play in the qualifying situation), no team has been more pass-heavy on early downs. It’s clear they want to kick teams around through the air. That makes sense considering they played without their starting running back in Week 1 but it’s also how you win in today’s league.

Such an approach also creates efficient passing opportunities for your quarterback. That’s been the case so far in Philly. Carson Wentz boasts the ninth-highest expected completion percentage, per Next Gen Stats. Making life easier on your quarterback is the name of the game.

Yet, the results have been horrific.

The team sports a hideous seven percent success rate on early down passes in positive situations. That represents a complete and total failure. Philadelphia can certainly claim some bad injury luck. Their first-round pick, Jalen Reagor, was meant to fill a big hole at wide receiver but he was hurt in camp and is now an IR candidate after his latest injury (a UCL tear). The offensive line is now down multiple starters.

However, that would be letting the biggest issue off the hook. The Eagles problem so far here in 2020 is their quarterback playing well below his own standards. You can see it in just about every metric. His completion percentage is 8.8 percentage points below expectations (NGS), which is higher than only Dwayne Haskins among quarterbacks this year.

And it gets worse.

The Eagles starter ranks 32nd in adjusted yards per attempt. Just a reminder: There are 32 starting quarterback spots in the NFL. While I think adjusted yards per attempt is a great way to evaluate quarterback play from a metrics perspective, you can argue teammates influence some of the raw stats that go into it. To make it more clear, Wentz ranks 27th in “on-target throw rate” per SportsRadar.

That’s just it. Wentz isn’t making the throws he should. He’s stacking bad habits onto an already problematic situation behind a banged-up offensive line. When asked about why his quarterback was regressing this deep into his career, coach Doug Pederson offered an ... interesting response:

Pederson’s response is essentially an admission of reality; Wentz’s play through two weeks does represent a regression of what we expect out of this one-time MVP-level player.

Does that mean we should panic? Not yet.

We know Wentz is a good quarterback. He has enough on his resume to cut him some slack two games coming on the tail of the weirdest offseason of a generation. Wentz could easily turn things around at any point, perhaps starting here in Week 3 in a cake matchup against a miserable Bengals defense. He could absolutely leave the “adjusted yards per attempt basement” by this time next week.

With all that said and true, we can still admit he’s been the biggest reason they sit at 0-2 and have pessimism running through their halls. Both things can be true. Franchise quarterbacks at Wentz’s level are supposed to elevate the conditions around them, not consistently fall victim to a decline in said conditions.

