Week 3 Live Blog

Week Three is upon us with another full slate of games. This week, we see the return of Eagles QB Carson Wentz and Packers RB Aaron Jones. Also, RBs like LeSean McCoy, Leonard Fournette, Jay Ajayi and Dalvin Cook are out.

(2:06PM) INJURY: The Giants have now ruled out TE Evan Engram for the day with a knee injury. The quick decision is a bad sign for him moving forward.

(2:04PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Ravens had to ask for a review, but it went their way and the 12-yard catch and run by RB Buck Allen was ruled a touchdown. The Ravens now have a 17-14 lead and Allen has 16 total yards on three touches.

(2:00PM) INJURY: Giants TE Evan Engram was tackled low and is now in the blue sideline medical tent. More on this injury as it is reported.

(1:57PM) TOUCHDOWN: WOW! Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was nearly sacked multiple times, spinning away from danger to find WR Chris Conley in the back of the end zone. KC leads the Niners 21-7. San Francisco earlier scored on a 35-yard pass from QB Jimmy Garoppolo to RB Kyle Juszczyk.

(1:55PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Bills went for it on fourth down and QB Josh Allen converted with a dive over the line for the score, giving the Bills a 24-0 lead.

(1:52PM) The day is young, but the story of the early slate of games is Bills rookie QB Josh Allen, who has thrown for 120 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 22 yards and a score, along with hurdling the Vikings defender Anthony Barr.

(1:50PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Panthers have scored again, this time on a four-yard pass from QB Cam Newton to WR Devin Funchess, who already has 3/47/1 for the game.

(1:43PM) Packers second-year RB Aaron Jones is getting some playing time and now has two carries for 18 yards. The Packers may not get to see much of their running game today, already trailing 14-0.

(1:39PM) TOUCHDOWN: Redskins veteran RB Adrian Peterson struggled last week, but seems to be back on track today. He has 22 yards on six early carries and just scored from two yards out on the latest carry. Washington leads the Packers 14-0.

(1:37PM) TOUCHDOWN: In case you were worried about Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt, don't. Hunt just scored his second rushing touchdown of the game but has just nine rushing yards on four carries. With an early 14-0 lead, Hunt could be in the for a big workload today.

(1:36PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Colts are on the board, tying the game against the Eagles. QB Andrew Luck hit WR Ryan Grant on a fade in the back corner of the end zone from five yards away. Luck has completed seven of his ten pass attempts, but for only 24 total yards.

(1:33PM) TOUCHDOWN: We might be witnessing the emergence of rookie WR Calvin Ridley, who caught his first career touchdown last week. QB Matt Ryan hit Ridley for an 18-yarder to get into the red zone and then went back to him for a 15-yard score.

(1:30PM) INJURY: In a revenge game for Titans QB Blaine Gabbert, we may not get to see him finish the game. Gabbert was hit had by the Jags defense and had to leave the game. He was relieved by QB Marcus Mariota, who was evidently not healthy enough to start but is active. The Titans lead 3-0 midway through the first.

(1:28PM) TOUCHDOWN: What is happening? The Bills have looked like the worst team in football through two games now have a 17-0 lead in Minnesota. After a fumble by QB Kirk Cousins, the Bills had a short field and QB Josh Allen connected with a wide open TE Jason Croom for a 26-yard touchdown.

(1:26PM) TOUCHDOWN: A pair of long runs from RB Christian McCaffrey put the Panthers in the red zone and QB Cam Newton found the paint from two yards out. McCaffrey now has 64 total yards.

(1:25PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Broncos have taken the lead again on a 35-yard end around from WR Emmanuel Sanders. Denver leads 14-7 over the Ravens.

(1:22PM) TOUCHDOWN: Look out! The Giants and QB Eli Manning have put together an early scoring drive. Manning was efficient, completing four of five passes and rookie RB Saquon Barkley finished off the drive with a 15-yard score.

(1:21PM) This was not expected. After failing to make an impact in the first two games, veteran WR Jordy Nelson now has two long gains along with the earlier score. He just caught a 66-yarder to get the Raiders into the red zone. Nelson already has 3/139/1.

(1:19PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Chiefs are on the board...no surprise. Maybe it is a surprise that QB Patrick Mahomes didn't throw for the score though. Instead, RB Kareem Hunt found the end zone for his first rushing score of the year, this one from one-yard away. KC leads SF 7-0.

(1:16PM) TOUCHDOWN: With RB Joe Mixon out, veteran RB Giovani Bernard should see a lot of work today and he begins with a one-yard score to cap off an extended Bengals drive.

(1:15PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Ravens have tied the game as rookie QB Lamar Jackson served as a decoy and RB Alex Collins powered the ball into the end zone from six yards away.

(1:14PM) TOUCHDOWN: Welcome back! Eagles QB Carson Wentz threw his first touchdown since Week Fourteen of last season, hitting rookie TE Dallas Goedert for a 13-yard score.

(1:11PM) TOUCHDOWN: For the first time this season, the Bills have a lead. QB Josh Allen ran and dove for the pilon, scoring from 10 yards out to take a surprising lead over the Vikings.

(1:08PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Broncos blocked a Ravens punt which led to six-yard rushing score from rookie RB Royce Freeman. Denver leads Baltimore in the early going.

(1:07PM) TOUCHDOWN: WR Paul Richardson has been the deep threat for the Redskins, but has had few opportunities. He got one early as QB Alex Smith found Richardson for a 46-yard score. They lead the Packers early.

(1:06PM) TOUCHDOWN: QB Derek Carr hit WR Jordy Nelson for a 61-yard gain on the opening play and then went back to him for a 12-yard score to give the Raiders an early lead over Miami.

(1:04PM) The week starts just like the past two with Saints QB Drew Brees hitting WR Michael Thomas for a 35-yard pass before RB Alvin Kamara broke off a pair of first-down runs. They're closing in on the red zone.