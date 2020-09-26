Week 3 Injury Wrap: Niners missing key personnel again

Less than 24 hours from the third Sunday of the NFL season, let’s take a good look around.

• Julio Jones (hamstring) missed the full week of practice and is considered a game-day call for the home match against Chicago. The Falcons will also be without CB A.J. Terrell, who was placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list Saturday. Terrell is the first NFL player to test positive in the regular season. Atlanta’s entire team has been re-tested, with results due back Sunday morning.

• George Kittle (knee) remains week-to-week for the 49ers; he won’t play at the Giants. The Niners will also be without quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and two primary running backs, Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman. The hope is that Mostert could return next week. In the meantime, Nick Mullens takes over at quarterback, Jordan Reed remains the primary tight end, while Jeff Wilson and Jerick McKinnon are the running backs of consequence. The club also promoted JaMycal Hasty from the practice squad.

• Darren Waller (knee) and Josh Jacobs (hip) were able to practice Friday and are expected to play at New England. Rookie WR Henry Ruggs (hamstring/knee) will not be available.

• The Lions don’t consider Kenny Golladay (hamstring) 100 percent yet, and he’s not a sure thing to play at Arizona. He’s listed as questionable. Detroit will be without CB Desmond Trufant (hamstring).

• The Packers have listed Davante Adams (hamstring) as doubtful, so don’t plan on him Sunday night at New Orleans. He did not practice Friday. On the other side, Michael Thomas (ankle) remains week-to-week and is out for Week 3. Tre’Quan Smith had a credible game Monday at Las Vegas (5-86-0, seven targets).

• A.J. Brown (knee) remains out indefinitely, setting up Corey Davis as a Week 3 play against Minnesota’s scuffling secondary.

• Cam Akers (ribs) won’t play at Buffalo, but the Rams did take Malcolm Brown (finger) off the injury report. The Rams leaned on Brown in the Week 1 win at Dallas, then shifted to Darrell Henderson at Philadelphia.

• Devin Singletary is more appealing this week, given that Zack Moss (toe) won’t be in uniform. Of course, Josh Allen loves to plow in for rushing touchdowns. The Bills will also be without TE Dawson Knox (concussion).

• Jack Doyle (knee) practiced Friday and could return against the Jets, which dulls some of the streamer appeal of TE Mo Alie-Cox.

• Christian Kirk (groin) was ruled out Friday. Perhaps Larry Fitzgerald will pick up some extra targets against Detroit.

• Although Will Fuller didn’t seem completely healthy in Week 2 — and went without a target against Baltimore — the Texans did not include him on their injury reports this week. Kenny Stills (illness) and Duke Johnson (ankle) are listed as questionable.

• JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) missed two days of practice, but had a full session Friday. The Steelers will also welcome back guard David DeCastro, who missed the first two weeks.

• The winless Jets are missing key offensive personnel — Le’Veon Bell (hamstring/IR), Jamison Crowder (hamstring), and Breshad Perriman (ankle). WR Braxton Berrios, who had a Week 2 touchdown, is listed as questionable (hamstring).

• Alshon Jeffery (foot) remains week-to-week, and rookie Jalen Reagor (thumb) is on injured reserve.

• With Tyrod Taylor (lung) out indefinitely, Justin Herbert picks up his second start, this time as a favorite against Carolina. Justin Jackson (quad) is listed as doubtful, although Joshua Kelley might have left Jackson in the dust on the team’s depth chart.

• Philip Lindsay (foot) did some work Friday and might have a shot to return Week 4. Jerry Jeudy (ribs) had a full practice Friday.

• Sammy Watkins (concussion) had a full practice Saturday, though he’s not a sure bet to play Monday at Baltimore. Darrell Williams (ankle) was removed from the injury report; he’ll be ready in his normal backup role.

• The Patriots list Julian Edelman (knee) and N’Keal Harry (ankle) as questionable for the Raiders game, but context clues point to both of them playing Sunday. James White will miss the game; his father died in a car accident last weekend, and the same accident left his mother in critical condition. Rex Burkhead was New England’s primary back at Seattle, though Cam Newton has turned into the team’s de-facto goal-line back.

