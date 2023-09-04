Week 3 high school football power rankings: Undefeated Monterey joins the top 10

Here's a look at the top teams in the Lubbock area entering Week 3 of the high school football season.

1. Frenship (2-0)

Last week: No. 1; W, 35-34 (OT) vs. No. 5 Lubbock-Cooper

This week: at No. 10 Monterey (2-0)

The Tigers passed an early test against a solid Cooper squad. That sets up an undefeated showdown this week.

2. New Home (2-0)

Last week: No. 2; W, 47-7 at Colorado City

This week: vs. Hale Center (1-1)

The Leopards showed more offensive prowess against the Wolves.

3. Estacado (2-0)

Last week: No. 3; W, 49-16 at Dumas

This week: at Amarillo Palo Duro (1-1)

The offense continues to light it up, and the defense followed last week.

Estacado's Dee'Ondric Green runs back a blocked extra point against Midland Greenwood on Aug. 24 at Lowrey Field.

4. Seminole (2-0)

Last week: No. 4; W, 35-30 at Shallowater

This week: vs. Clint Mountain View (2-0)

Seminole's defense made the plays it needed to drop Shallowater.

5. Lubbock-Cooper (1-1)

Last week: No. 5; L, 35-34 (OT) at No. 1 Frenship

This week: vs. Abilene Wylie (0-2)

I won't ding the Pirates for losing an overtime contest to the top-ranked team. If anything, it showed me Cooper's capable of a strong season.

6. Farwell (2-0)

Last week: No. 6; W, 34-0 at Vega

This week: at Sundown (1-1)

Farwell impressed, as well, with a shutout on the road.

7. Olton (2-0)

Last week: No. 7; W, 43-0 vs. Dimmitt

This week: at Texico (N.M.) (3-0)

The Mustangs defense looked strong for a second consecutive week.

8. Lubbock Christian (2-0)

Last week: No. 9; W, 17-16 vs. Wellington

This week: vs. Bovina (1-1)

The Eagles won their ninth-straight game in dramatic fashion.

9. Muleshoe (2-0)

Last week: No. 10; W, 48-6 vs. Lamesa

This week: at Friona (0-1)

The Mules took care of business against Lamesa.

10. Monterey (2-0)

Last week: NR; W, 34-21 at Abilene Wylie

This week: vs. No. 1 Frenship (2-0)

The Plainsmen have come a long way from 0-10. A road win over Wylie is solid.

Monterey's Luke Arrington prepares to throw the ball against Amarillo High, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Lowrey Field in PlainsCapital Park.

SIX-MAN RANKINGS

1. Jayton (2-0)

Last week: No. 2; W, 55-34 at No. 1 Klondike

This week: vs. Ira (1-0)

The Jaybirds staked their claim as the top team in the South Plains with a win over Klondike.

2. Klondike (1-1)

Last week: No. 1; L, 55-34 vs. No. 2 Jayton

This week: at Loraine (0-2)

The Cougars put up a fight against a good Jayton team, so they didn't fall too far.

3. Whiteface (2-0)

Last week: No. 3; W, 65-6 at Grandfalls-Royalty

This week: vs. Turkey Valley (1-1)

The Antelopes rolled in their second-straight game.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock, South Plains Week 3 high school football power rankings