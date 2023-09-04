Week 3 high school football power rankings: Undefeated Monterey joins the top 10
Here's a look at the top teams in the Lubbock area entering Week 3 of the high school football season.
1. Frenship (2-0)
Last week: No. 1; W, 35-34 (OT) vs. No. 5 Lubbock-Cooper
This week: at No. 10 Monterey (2-0)
The Tigers passed an early test against a solid Cooper squad. That sets up an undefeated showdown this week.
2. New Home (2-0)
Last week: No. 2; W, 47-7 at Colorado City
This week: vs. Hale Center (1-1)
The Leopards showed more offensive prowess against the Wolves.
3. Estacado (2-0)
Last week: No. 3; W, 49-16 at Dumas
This week: at Amarillo Palo Duro (1-1)
The offense continues to light it up, and the defense followed last week.
4. Seminole (2-0)
Last week: No. 4; W, 35-30 at Shallowater
This week: vs. Clint Mountain View (2-0)
Seminole's defense made the plays it needed to drop Shallowater.
5. Lubbock-Cooper (1-1)
Last week: No. 5; L, 35-34 (OT) at No. 1 Frenship
This week: vs. Abilene Wylie (0-2)
I won't ding the Pirates for losing an overtime contest to the top-ranked team. If anything, it showed me Cooper's capable of a strong season.
6. Farwell (2-0)
Last week: No. 6; W, 34-0 at Vega
This week: at Sundown (1-1)
Farwell impressed, as well, with a shutout on the road.
7. Olton (2-0)
Last week: No. 7; W, 43-0 vs. Dimmitt
This week: at Texico (N.M.) (3-0)
The Mustangs defense looked strong for a second consecutive week.
8. Lubbock Christian (2-0)
Last week: No. 9; W, 17-16 vs. Wellington
This week: vs. Bovina (1-1)
The Eagles won their ninth-straight game in dramatic fashion.
9. Muleshoe (2-0)
Last week: No. 10; W, 48-6 vs. Lamesa
This week: at Friona (0-1)
The Mules took care of business against Lamesa.
10. Monterey (2-0)
Last week: NR; W, 34-21 at Abilene Wylie
This week: vs. No. 1 Frenship (2-0)
The Plainsmen have come a long way from 0-10. A road win over Wylie is solid.
SIX-MAN RANKINGS
1. Jayton (2-0)
Last week: No. 2; W, 55-34 at No. 1 Klondike
This week: vs. Ira (1-0)
The Jaybirds staked their claim as the top team in the South Plains with a win over Klondike.
2. Klondike (1-1)
Last week: No. 1; L, 55-34 vs. No. 2 Jayton
This week: at Loraine (0-2)
The Cougars put up a fight against a good Jayton team, so they didn't fall too far.
3. Whiteface (2-0)
Last week: No. 3; W, 65-6 at Grandfalls-Royalty
This week: vs. Turkey Valley (1-1)
The Antelopes rolled in their second-straight game.
This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock, South Plains Week 3 high school football power rankings