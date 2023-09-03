Week 3 high school football takeaways: Bloomington North shows more 4th quarter moxie

All 48 minutes of a football game count and Bloomington North's lineup is making the most of them.

For the second week in a row, the Cougars had their backs to the wall after the third quarter, then romped through the fourth to a win, scoring the last 21 points of a 38-28 Conference Indiana win at Terre Haute South on Friday.

North (3-0, 1-0) trailed 28-17 with 56 seconds left in the third and took over from there.

Bloomington North quarterback Dash King runs the ball into the end zone to score in the final minutes of the Cougars' win at Terre Haute South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Quarterback Dash King, who threw for 219 yards and led the rushing attack with 49 more, ran in a score with nine minutes left and Cole Grupenhoff caught the two-point conversion pass to make 28-25.

Then came the play of the night when King threw a pass that was tipped by one North receiver but then fell into the hands of Cole Grupenhoff, who fought off a tackler and covered the rest of the 60 yards for the TD with 7:41 still to go for a 32-28 lead.

THS's next drive made it to mid-field, but Graham Freund, who also hit a 22-yard field goal, broke up a fourth-down pass. That allowed North to run out the final five minutes and put a capper on it with King's third TD run with 13 seconds left.

Oddly enough, it was the run game that confounded the Cougars' defense for a bit. A week after THS quarterback Brady Wilson went 22-of-29 for 337 yards and five touchdowns in a stunning 34-33 loss to Floyd Central, North's held him to a pedestrian 12-of-26 for 176 and a key interception by Ross Ogden.

After the Braves' game-opening scoring drive, running back Imer Holman suffered an ankle injury, leaving junior Zyeiar White, who romped for 220 yards and two scores on 31 carries.

North also put together a clean game with only three penalties for 20 yards and no turnovers and special teams also came through with a big 96-yard kickoff return for a score by Stephon Opoku in the second quarter.

Just five teams remain undefeated in 5A: Bloomington North and South, Fort Wayne Snider, Plainfield and Hammond Central.

Breakthrough for Eastern Greene

Eastern Greene may dropped the pass right before halftime, but it didnt drop the ball.

The T-Birds, coming off consecutive tough losses had a strong finish this time, scoring the last 13 points of a 34-22 Southwest Conference win at North Daviess.

"That was a high intensity fourth quarter," Eastern coach Travis Wray said. "We tried to make it very interesting when we didn't need to at times, but it showed the resilience of this team. It showed what this team has learned, meaning that we can win these types of games."

But there was still some doubt at halftime, if it would be the same 'ol, same 'ol. The game started almost ominously with a line drive kickoff that bounced off a T-Bird and right to the Cougars, who drove for a score.

"We had the ball, about a minute and a half left, and we dropped a potential touchdown pass," Wray said. "We ran an RPO (run-pass option) and Jonas (Hawk) made a great read and a great pass, we just dropped it.

"We kind of got down on ourselves. But the way we came out, I'm so proud of our kids and staff and how they fought through it. We had guys cramping and banged up, we had guys stepping into different roles. Our O-line looked great and James had a big game. It was a great team win."

James would be running back James Lewis, who dashed for 251 yards with TD runs of 47, 60 and 76, the last capping the scoring. Kendall Britton took over at the center spot this week with linebacker Brody Teague and Lane Clark filling in Britton's old spot at tackle.

Defensively, the T-Birds were mighty stout over most of the last three quarters after North Daviess took a 19-7 lead early in the second. From there, they allowed only a field goal that put ND on top, 22-21 at half while getting a handle on the Cougars' rushing attack.

"We made some subtle changes at half," Wray said. "When the kids figured it out, they started to really fly around defensively."

Now, Eastern will have to adjust to handling success.

"Our kids are too talented to be 0-3," Wray said. "We feel that if the ball bounces our way, we're 3-0. Our kids know that. Springs Valley and North Knox are two great teams, but the way we lost is what I take issue with. We had a chip on our shoulders going in. Twenty-four hour rule. Enjoy it this weekend and move on. Our JV won too, so it was a big week for our program."

Edgewood’s Nehemiah Strunk (5) runs through a tackle attempt from Mitchell’s Ian Rayhill (72) during their football game at Edgewood on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Edgewood taking a hit

Like last year, injuries are taking a toll on Edgewood. Cascade took full advantage, jumping up 56-0 by halftime and surrendering only a safety in a 63-2 win. It's the most points Edgewood has given up in a game since 2011.

The Cadets (2-1) rushed for 408 yards and seven touchdowns on 42 carries. Three ballcarriers had at least 89 yards.

The Mustangs had just three first downs.

Around the state

Conference Indiana: Columbus North had no problems in a 35-6 win over Southport, going up 29-0 by halftime and scoring to start the third to get the running clock rule. Western Indiana: Cloverdale has two wins and back-to-back wins in the same season for the first time since 2018 with a 28-6 victory over Brown County. Indian Creek rang up a 38-0 win over Owen Valley as Jalen Sauer went 12-of-18 for 217 yards and three TDs for the Braves.

Statewide: A pair of potential sectional opponents clashed as Seymour (2-1) took down Columbus East, 41-26, just its second win over the Olympians since 2002. The Owls are averaging 44 ppg. Monrovia (3-0) beat Linton in a double-overtime thriller 27-26. It was tied 14 after regulation, and both teams scored in the first OT but neither could convert the extra point. The Miners scored and again come up short on the extra-point try only to see the Bulldogs score on fourth-and-3 and convert the kick. It's Linton's first regular season loss in 22 games, dating to Oct. 2, 2020. Whiteland bounced back with a 31-15 win over Decatur Central.

Contact Jim Gordillo at jgordillo@heraldt.com and follow on X (Twitter) @JimGordillo.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Week 3 football takeaways: Bloomington North shows more moxie