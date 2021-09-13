Week 3 Heisman and CFB Title odds

Thor Nystrom
·5 min read



Heisman and national title odds courtesy of PointsBet.

National title odds

Team

9/13

Last week

Alabama

210

200

Georgia

400

425

Clemson

700

600

Oklahoma

800

900

Ohio State

900

500

Oregon

2500

5500

Texas A&M

4000

3300

Penn State

5000

4000

Notre Dame

5000

5000

Florida

6000

5000

LSU

7500

4000

Michigan

7500

6600

Iowa

7500

10000

Iowa State

8000

4000

Miami FL

8000

5500

Cincinnati

8000

10000

UCLA

10000

8000

Arizona State

10000

10000

Ole Miss

10000

10000

Auburn

10000

12500

Virginia Tech

10000

N/A

Wisconsin

12500

8000

Texas

15000

4000

USC

15000

5000

North Carolina

15000

6600

Washington

15000

15000

Utah

15000

15000

Kentucky

15000

N/A

Oklahoma State

20000

10000

Pittsburgh

20000

15000

Arkansas

20000

N/A

UCF

20000

N/A

Michigan State

20000

N/A

Minnesota

20000

N/A

Mississippi State

20000

N/A

Stanford

20000

N/A

TCU

20000

N/A

Texas Tech

20000

N/A

West Virginia

20000

N/A

  • The odds among the top-five of the board mostly remained static, with the exception of Ohio State. The Buckeyes suffered a 35-28 home loss to Oregon as 14.5-point favorites. At +900, there's actually now a little bit of value on Ohio State. The rest of their schedule is a joke: Tulsa, Akron, Rutgers, Maryland, Indiana, Penn State, Nebraska, Purdue, Michigan State and Michigan. Importantly, the Buckeyes host the Nittany Lions. And just as importantly, Iowa and Wisconsin do not show up.

  • And right behind the Buckeyes on the board are our biggest upward movers of the week, not surprisingly, the Oregon Ducks (+2,500). Oregon managed to upend a top-3 Ohio State across the country without star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux or tackle-machine LB Justin Flowe. According to SP+, Oregon is a little overhyped -- that metric lists the Ducks No. 16. But Oregon has four breezy matchups coming up until its road matchup at UCLA -- Stony Brook, Arizona, Stanford and Cal. Especially since Washington and Utah are down, the rest of their schedule looks manageable. Oregon avoids USC and Arizona State. A playoff run is possible. But do we trust Anthony Brown?

  • I was surprised to see that Iowa only rise from +10,000 to +7,500 after upsetting Iowa State.

  • Interestingly, the book was more punitive with Iowa State than it was rewarding of Iowa. Iowa State turned the ball over four times (Iowa didn't turn it over once) and was trailing 27-10 before a garbage touchdown late in the fourth quarter. The Cyclones' odds doubled-up, from +4,000 to +8,000.

Heisman odds

Player

Team

9/13

Last Week

Bryce Young

Alabama

230

350

Matt Corral

Ole Miss

600

1000

Spencer Rattler

Oklahoma

600

700

Desmond Ridder

Cincinnati

2000

2500

DJ Uiagalelei

Clemson

2500

1100

JT Daniels

Georgia

3000

1200

Bijan Robinson

Texas

4000

2500

CJ Stroud

Ohio State

4000

1000

Dorian Thompson-Robinson

UCLA

4000

6600

Emory Jones

Florida

4000

4000

Brian Robinson Jr

Alabama

5000

4000

Jayden Daniels

Arizona State

5000

3300

Tank Bigsby

Auburn

5000

6000

Cade McNamara

Michigan

6000

N/A

Bo Nix

Auburn

8000

8000

D’Eriq King

Miami

8000

2500

Isaiah Spiller

Texas A&M

8000

10000

Jack Coan

Notre Dame

8000

3300

John Metchie III

Alabama

8000

7000

Sam Howell

North Carolina

8000

2500

Sean Clifford

Penn State

8000

4000

  • Alabama QB Bryce Young remained atop the board after a scheduled 46–14 victory against Mercer. He threw for 227 yards and accounted for three more TD to give him seven on the year. Young has not yet turned the ball over. I can’t bet on Young at this price.

  • Another SEC powerhouse offense taking on an FCS patsy, Corral dropped 281 yards and five touchdown passes on Austin Peay over the weekend. Including the opener against Louisville, Lane Kiffin’s crew is averaging 46.5 points per game and Corral is completing 66% of his passes through two games.

  • Not to be outdone, Spencer Rattler also used his FCS matchup this weekend to pad his stats. Rattler lit up Western Carolina for 243 yards and five TD on 20-of-26 passes before hitting the showers early in a 76-0 laugher.

  • Uiagalelei has a 1/2 TD/INT rate through two games despite playing a FCS team, and Clemson already has that loss to Georgia. He’s moving pretty close to being eliminated from the race outright.

  • Same for JT Daniels, following his no-TD opener against Clemson and his missed-Week 2 due to injury. Georgia managed to blow out UAB without him.

  • Bijan Robinson’s candidacy took an enormous hit on Saturday, as he had 20 touches for 73 yards in Texas’ 40-21 loss to Arkansas. If the Longhorns lose a few more, he’ll be out of the race no matter what he does.

  • Stroud’s candidacy is also on shaky ground following Ohio State’s 35-38 upset loss to Oregon. Stroud threw for 484 yards and three TD, but he also took a brutal sack late and then threw a back-breaking interception that helped seal the Buckeyes’ fate. It’s going to be hard to justify handing him the Heisman with a home loss to Oregon as 14.5-favorites when the Ducks were missing their two best defensive players, most notable all-world EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Games of the Week

No. 1 Alabama at No. 11 Florida

No. 22 Auburn at No. 10 Penn State

No. 19 Arizona State at No. 23 BYU

Virginia at No. 21 UNC

No. 8 Cincinnati at Indiana

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

