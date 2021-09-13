Week 3 Heisman and CFB Title odds
Heisman and national title odds courtesy of PointsBet.
National title odds
Team
9/13
Last week
Alabama
210
200
Georgia
400
425
Clemson
700
600
Oklahoma
800
900
Ohio State
900
500
Oregon
2500
5500
Texas A&M
4000
3300
Penn State
5000
4000
Notre Dame
5000
5000
Florida
6000
5000
LSU
7500
4000
Michigan
7500
6600
Iowa
7500
10000
Iowa State
8000
4000
Miami FL
8000
5500
Cincinnati
8000
10000
UCLA
10000
8000
Arizona State
10000
10000
Ole Miss
10000
10000
Auburn
10000
12500
Virginia Tech
10000
N/A
Wisconsin
12500
8000
Texas
15000
4000
USC
15000
5000
North Carolina
15000
6600
Washington
15000
15000
Utah
15000
15000
Kentucky
15000
N/A
Oklahoma State
20000
10000
Pittsburgh
20000
15000
Arkansas
20000
N/A
UCF
20000
N/A
Michigan State
20000
N/A
Minnesota
20000
N/A
Mississippi State
20000
N/A
Stanford
20000
N/A
TCU
20000
N/A
Texas Tech
20000
N/A
West Virginia
20000
N/A
The odds among the top-five of the board mostly remained static, with the exception of Ohio State. The Buckeyes suffered a 35-28 home loss to Oregon as 14.5-point favorites. At +900, there's actually now a little bit of value on Ohio State. The rest of their schedule is a joke: Tulsa, Akron, Rutgers, Maryland, Indiana, Penn State, Nebraska, Purdue, Michigan State and Michigan. Importantly, the Buckeyes host the Nittany Lions. And just as importantly, Iowa and Wisconsin do not show up.
And right behind the Buckeyes on the board are our biggest upward movers of the week, not surprisingly, the Oregon Ducks (+2,500). Oregon managed to upend a top-3 Ohio State across the country without star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux or tackle-machine LB Justin Flowe. According to SP+, Oregon is a little overhyped -- that metric lists the Ducks No. 16. But Oregon has four breezy matchups coming up until its road matchup at UCLA -- Stony Brook, Arizona, Stanford and Cal. Especially since Washington and Utah are down, the rest of their schedule looks manageable. Oregon avoids USC and Arizona State. A playoff run is possible. But do we trust Anthony Brown?
I was surprised to see that Iowa only rise from +10,000 to +7,500 after upsetting Iowa State.
Interestingly, the book was more punitive with Iowa State than it was rewarding of Iowa. Iowa State turned the ball over four times (Iowa didn't turn it over once) and was trailing 27-10 before a garbage touchdown late in the fourth quarter. The Cyclones' odds doubled-up, from +4,000 to +8,000.
Heisman odds
Player
Team
9/13
Last Week
Alabama
230
350
Ole Miss
600
1000
Oklahoma
600
700
Cincinnati
2000
2500
Clemson
2500
1100
Georgia
3000
1200
Texas
4000
2500
Ohio State
4000
1000
UCLA
4000
6600
Florida
4000
4000
Alabama
5000
4000
Arizona State
5000
3300
Auburn
5000
6000
Michigan
6000
N/A
Auburn
8000
8000
D’Eriq King
Miami
8000
2500
Texas A&M
8000
10000
Notre Dame
8000
3300
John Metchie III
Alabama
8000
7000
North Carolina
8000
2500
Penn State
8000
4000
Alabama QB Bryce Young remained atop the board after a scheduled 46–14 victory against Mercer. He threw for 227 yards and accounted for three more TD to give him seven on the year. Young has not yet turned the ball over. I can’t bet on Young at this price.
Another SEC powerhouse offense taking on an FCS patsy, Corral dropped 281 yards and five touchdown passes on Austin Peay over the weekend. Including the opener against Louisville, Lane Kiffin’s crew is averaging 46.5 points per game and Corral is completing 66% of his passes through two games.
Not to be outdone, Spencer Rattler also used his FCS matchup this weekend to pad his stats. Rattler lit up Western Carolina for 243 yards and five TD on 20-of-26 passes before hitting the showers early in a 76-0 laugher.
Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei, Georgia QB JT Daniels, Texas RB Bijan Robinson, and Ohio State QB CJ Stroud have all seen their odds plummet for various reasons.
Uiagalelei has a 1/2 TD/INT rate through two games despite playing a FCS team, and Clemson already has that loss to Georgia. He’s moving pretty close to being eliminated from the race outright.
Same for JT Daniels, following his no-TD opener against Clemson and his missed-Week 2 due to injury. Georgia managed to blow out UAB without him.
Bijan Robinson’s candidacy took an enormous hit on Saturday, as he had 20 touches for 73 yards in Texas’ 40-21 loss to Arkansas. If the Longhorns lose a few more, he’ll be out of the race no matter what he does.
Stroud’s candidacy is also on shaky ground following Ohio State’s 35-38 upset loss to Oregon. Stroud threw for 484 yards and three TD, but he also took a brutal sack late and then threw a back-breaking interception that helped seal the Buckeyes’ fate. It’s going to be hard to justify handing him the Heisman with a home loss to Oregon as 14.5-favorites when the Ducks were missing their two best defensive players, most notable all-world EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Games of the Week
No. 1 Alabama at No. 11 Florida
No. 22 Auburn at No. 10 Penn State
No. 19 Arizona State at No. 23 BYU
Virginia at No. 21 UNC
No. 8 Cincinnati at Indiana
