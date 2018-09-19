Week 3 FLEX Rankings: With Giovani comes opportunity

Giovani Bernard will get to be the man in Cincinnati while Joe Mixon is out. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Choosing which player to slot into your FLEX spot can be a tough gamble. Our Yahoo Fantasy Football experts have done the dirty work for you though, with their FLEX rankings for Week 3. And while you’ll find the usual stars at the top of the list, there’s one name that — on opportunity alone — can’t be ignored: Giovani Bernard.

Joe Mixon’s injury opens the door for Bernard to put a stranglehold on starter’s reps for at least two weeks. He faces the Carolina Panthers in Week 3, who allowed 86 total yards and a touchdown to Ezekiel Elliott in Week 1 and 125 total yards to Tevin Coleman in Week 2. Coleman is also filling in for an injured starter, so Bernard — while not as electrifying as Coleman — has a chance to get a lot of looks in both the passing and running games.

Check out who else our experts think highly of for the FLEX position in Week 3:

