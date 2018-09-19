Week 3 Fantasy Running Back Rankings: David Johnson is in for a rough one

The Arizona Cardinals look lost on offense, and fantasy owners of one David Johnson have been looking for answers, as well. Like, why does a former No.1 overall fantasy pick who can literally do it all only have six catches on the season? This is a guy who should be used in every facet of the offense, and it just isn’t happening right now. It’s no surprise then, to see Johnson barely make our Fantasy Football experts’ top-10 running backs for Week 3.

Things, unfortunately, don’t get any easier for Johnson owners in Week 3. The Cardinals will be facing the Chicago Bears, and Johnson will have to deal with a Khalil Mack-led front seven of terrifying proportions. Let’s hope the Arizona offensive staff decides to feed Johnson in the pass game more in Week 3.

See who our experts have ahead of Johnson in their Week 3 running back rankings:

