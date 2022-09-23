Week 3 Fantasy Preview: Hurts making the leap, Jefferson’s bounce back & Ertz blowup game

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon is joined this week by former Titans & Patriots DB Tank Williams for a fantasy preview of the NFL’s week 3 action.

The guys go over every game and tell you what they’re looking for or what you should know heading into the matchup.

02:15 Bills at Dolphins

07:45 Justin Jefferson or Stefon Diggs as WR2?

08:40 Eagles at Commanders

17:15 Chiefs at Colts

23:00 Lions at Vikings

28:30 Rams at Cardinals

33:45 Packers at Buccaneers

36:25 Ravens at Patriots

41:20 Jaguars at Chargers

46:20 Saints at Panthers

49:20 Raiders at Titans

53:50 Bengals at Jets

56:30 Texans at Bears

57:30 Falcons at Seahawks

60:55 49ers at Broncos

67:50 Cowboys at Giants

