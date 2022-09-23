Week 3 Fantasy Preview: Hurts making the leap, Jefferson’s bounce back & Ertz blowup game
Matt Harmon is joined this week by former Titans & Patriots DB Tank Williams for a fantasy preview of the NFL’s week 3 action.
The guys go over every game and tell you what they’re looking for or what you should know heading into the matchup.
02:15 Bills at Dolphins
07:45 Justin Jefferson or Stefon Diggs as WR2?
08:40 Eagles at Commanders
17:15 Chiefs at Colts
23:00 Lions at Vikings
28:30 Rams at Cardinals
33:45 Packers at Buccaneers
36:25 Ravens at Patriots
41:20 Jaguars at Chargers
46:20 Saints at Panthers
49:20 Raiders at Titans
53:50 Bengals at Jets
56:30 Texans at Bears
57:30 Falcons at Seahawks
60:55 49ers at Broncos
67:50 Cowboys at Giants
