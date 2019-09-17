Week 3 fantasy football receiver ranks: Will this be Mike Evans' big game?

Big games should be on the horizon for Mike Evans. (Photo by Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s still way too early in the season to say Mike Evans has been a disappointment, but through two weeks, fantasy gamers are wondering where the big blow-up game is. He’s turned 13 total targets into just six catches for 89 yards and no scores. After all the hype surrounding this Bruce Arians-led passing game, it’s been Chris Godwin, and not Evans, who’s been the early beneficiary.

But maybe Week 3 could bring some changes. Evans will face off against a Giants secondary that was torched by Michael Gallup and Amari Cooper and which allowed over 50 yards receiving to both John Brown and Cole Beasley. Check out where Evans stacks up in our experts’ Week 3 wide receiver rankings:

