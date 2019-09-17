Week 3 fantasy football RB rankings: It's the perfect time to unleash Ezekiel Elliott

So far through two weeks, the Miami Dolphins have allowed 102 total points and 391 total rushing yards. So, the tanking is going well, wouldn’t you say so?

This week, Miami is set to square off against the Dallas Cowboys, and if there was ever a week for running back Ezekiel Elliott to get a full workload and be cut loose for the fantasy gamers who drafted him, it’s this one.

[Week 3 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Check out him out and the rest of the RBs in our experts’ Week 3 rankings:

2019 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

