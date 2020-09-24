Week 3 fantasy football rankings: Bank on some breakouts

Last week I started off my weekly rankings by complaining about injuries. That seems very silly now considering the demolition derby we were subject to in Week 2. Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley and Courtland Sutton, just to name a few, all suffered significant ailments.

If your team isn’t trying to overcome a significant injury, you’re part of a lucky few. Hopefully come this time next week we’ll be talking more about what went down instead of who.

Below are my half-point PPR fantasy football rankings for Week 3.

QB

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (vs. Kansas City Chiefs)

2. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (vs. Detroit Lions)

Although his passing numbers are solid, Murray has been making his mark felt on the ground in fantasy football. Through two weeks, Murray leads all QBs in rushing yards (158) and is tied for second in rushing touchdowns (3). The matchup against the Lions, who will be without CB Justin Coleman and may be without CB Desmond Trufant, is very exploitable.

3. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (vs. Dallas Cowboys)

New week, same message: #LetRussCook

4. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (at Seattle Seahawks)

5. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (at Baltimore Ravens)

If you selected Mahomes within the first three rounds of your fantasy draft, you’re not upset about his production so far, but you’re likely not thrilled either. Through Week 2, Mahomes is QB8 but has failed to crack the top-5 at the position in either week. This matchup against the suffocating Ravens secondary is not a great spot for him to go off. Baltimore has allowed just 5.6 yards per pass attempt thus far while surrendering just two passing touchdowns. You’re starting him though because he is Patrick Mahomes.

6. Cam Newton, New England Patriots (vs. Las Vegas Raiders)

7. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (vs. Los Angeles Rams)

8. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons (vs. Chicago Bears)

9. Matt Stafford, Detroit Lions (at Arizona Cardinals)

The Stafford we’ve seen through the first two weeks isn’t the one we saw last season. Both his intended air yards and aggressiveness percentage have taken noticeable dips in the early going. I expect that to change in Week 3 with the possible return of star WR Kenny Golladay. In eight games with Golladay last season, Stafford topped eight yards per attempt seven times. He’s yet to reach that mark this season.

10. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Houston Texans)

11. Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. Miami Dolphins)

#MinshewMania is running wild over the NFL and there’s nothing you can do to stop it. He is fantasy football’s QB9 and has an excellent matchup against the Dolphins on Thursday. Miami conceded a QB6 finish to Cam Newton in Week 1 and a QB3 performance to Josh Allen in Week 2. If you’re looking for a streaming option (32% rostered on Yahoo), he’s the guy.

12. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. Cincinnati Bengals)

After a pair of poor performances for Wentz, this is it. In order to regain the trust of fantasy football managers, he must put together a solid showing against the Bengals. Through two weeks, he owns the second-worst passer rating in the NFL (64.4). It’s bad news that he’ll reportedly be without WR Jalen Reagor for 6-8 weeks, but he has to do something against a Cincinnati secondary that ranked 17th according to Pro Football Focus entering this season.

13. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (at New Orleans Saints)

14. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans (at Pittsburgh Steelers)

15. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (at Minnesota Vikings)

16. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (at Philadelphia Eagles)

17. Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears (at Atlanta Falcons)

18. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at Denver Broncos)

19. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints (vs. Green Bay Packers)

There’s no way to sugarcoat it: Brees looked extremely limited against the Raiders on Monday Night Football. I understand everything that happens in a primetime game is magnified, but his inability to stretch the field shouldn’t be ignored. Without WR Michael Thomas, the perfect and seemingly irreplaceable complement to Brees’ game, the Saints passing attack looked broken. Returning home will help, but the team will have to figure out its woes during a shortened week of preparation.

