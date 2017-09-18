Our Week 3 fantasy rankings for defense/special teams might have fantasy owners stuck between deciding on the defense they drafted or a possible streamer. This week, many streamers make the top-10.

Defensive scoring was at a premium last week, with only six teams scoring more than 10 points. After nine touchdowns by D/STs on opening weekend, defenses only scored three touchdowns last week, which is more on par with what you'll normally see. For Week 3's fantasy defense rankings, the heavy hitters crowd the top portions of the board, but multiple streaming options make the top 10.

There aren't any matchups that really jump out (thanks, in part, to the Colts and Browns playing against each other and thus eliminating two potential streaming options), but the Ravens, who have created 10 turnovers in two games, face turnover-prone Blake Bortles and the Jaguars. Some potential streamers this week include the Packers (vs. Bengals), Rams (@ 49ers), Cowboys (@ Cardinals), and Dolphins (vs. Jets).

The Panthers, who have allowed a combined six points so far this season, have a tough test against the Saints offense, and depending on the status of Sam Bradford, the Buccaneers D/ST could move up if Case Keenum starts on Sunday for the Vikings.

WEEK 3 RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker



For Jaguars and Ravens owners, those teams play in London this week with kickoff set for 9:30 a.m. ET.

Reminder: We'll update our rankings throughout the week and add player analysis, so please check back often.

WEEK 3 DFS: DFS lineup builder

Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: Defense

8Dallas Cowboys @ Cardinals. They gave up 36 points to Trevor Siemian and the Broncos, but the Cowboys defense did get two turnovers and were just yards shy of a touchdown. Carson Palmer and the Cardinals offense have looked shaky the past two weeks against lackluster defenses, so expect a bounce-back performance for the Cowboys as a streaming option.

These rankings are for standard leagues