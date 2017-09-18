Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: Defense

Defensive scoring was at a premium last week, with only six teams scoring more than 10 points. After nine touchdowns by D/STs on opening weekend, defenses only scored three touchdowns last week, which is more on par with what you'll normally see. For Week 3's fantasy defense rankings, the heavy hitters crowd the top portions of the board, but multiple streaming options make the top 10.
There aren't any matchups that really jump out (thanks, in part, to the Colts and Browns playing against each other and thus eliminating two potential streaming options), but the Ravens, who have created 10 turnovers in two games, face turnover-prone Blake Bortles and the Jaguars. Some potential streamers this week include the Packers (vs. Bengals), Rams (@ 49ers), Cowboys (@ Cardinals), and Dolphins (vs. Jets).
The Panthers, who have allowed a combined six points so far this season, have a tough test against the Saints offense, and depending on the status of Sam Bradford, the Buccaneers D/ST could move up if Case Keenum starts on Sunday for the Vikings.
For Jaguars and Ravens owners, those teams play in London this week with kickoff set for 9:30 a.m. ET.
Reminder: We'll update our rankings throughout the week and add player analysis, so please check back often.
8Dallas Cowboys @ Cardinals. They gave up 36 points to Trevor Siemian and the Broncos, but the Cowboys defense did get two turnovers and were just yards shy of a touchdown. Carson Palmer and the Cardinals offense have looked shaky the past two weeks against lackluster defenses, so expect a bounce-back performance for the Cowboys as a streaming option.
These rankings are for standard leagues
|1
|Baltimore Ravens vs. Jaguars (in London). As stated above, the Ravens lead the NFL in turnovers with 10 and face Blake Bortles, who had three turnovers in Week 2. It's a recipe for success.
|2
|Denver Broncos @ Bills. The Bills faced a tough Carolina defense and only scored three points in Week 2. The Broncos just held Ezekiel Elliott to eight yards and made the Cowboys, who rarely turn the ball over, turn it over twice. One of the favorites for best fantasy D/ST looks good this week.
|3
|Pittsburgh Steelers @ Bears. Back-to-back strong performances by the Steelers D/ST will be followed with a third one against Mike Glennon and the Bears, who struggled with three giveaways in Week 2.
|4
|Green Bay Packers vs. Bengals.The Bengals have yet to score a touchdown this season, and the Packers held the Seahawks to only seven points at home in Week 1. At Lambeau Field, the Packers should smother the discombobulated Bengals offense, making them a top streaming option.
|5
|New England Patriots vs. Texans. The Patriots, a top-10 fantasy D/ST last season, have looked like a bottom-10 fantasy D/ST so far this year. This should change tremendously facing a rookie QB at home.
|6
|Los Angeles Rams @ 49ers. After 29 points in Week 1, the Rams fell back to earth with a poor fantasy showing in Week 2. However, the 49ers have given up an average of 9.5 points in the first two weeks to opposing D/STs, so the Rams should be a worthy pickup this week. Note: They play on Thursday.
|7
|Kansas City Chiefs @ Chargers. The Chiefs bounced back from a poor performance against the Patriots and the loss of Eric Berry with a solid showing against the Eagles. Philip Rivers has a tendency to throw picks, like he did twice last year in his home matchup vs. the Chiefs, so Kansas City should be in your lineup.
|8
|9
|Seattle Seahawks @ Titans. Their offense may be woeful, but the Legion of Boom is still here. They held the Packers to only 17 points and the 49ers only to field goals, putting up solid fantasy numbers both weeks. Although the Titans offense looked great against Jacksonville, Marcus Mariota struggled immensely last season against top defenses.
|10
|Miami Dolphins @ Jets. The Raiders and Bills, who aren't known for their fantasy D/STs at all, managed to score double-digit fantasy points playing against the Jets. The Dolphins should be able to do the same and are a viable streaming option.
|11
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. Giants
|12
|Carolina Panthers vs. Saints
|13
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Vikings
|14
|New York Giants @ Eagles
|15
|Los Angeles Chargers vs Chiefs
|16
|Tennessee Titans vs. Seahawks
|17
|Indianapolis Colts vs. Browns
|18
|Arizona Cardinals vs. Cowboys
|19
|Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Ravens (in London)
|20
|Cincinnati Bengals @ Packers
|21
|Washington Redskins vs. Raiders
|22
|Atlanta Falcons @ Lions
|23
|Buffalo Bills vs. Broncos
|24
|Minnesota Vikings vs. Bucs
|25
|Houston Texans @ Patriots
|26
|Cleveland Browns @ Colts
|27
|Oakland Raiders @ Redskins
|28
|Chicago Bears vs. Steelers
|29
|New York Jets vs. Dolphins
|30
|Detriot Lions vs Falcons
|31
|New Orleans Saints @ Panthers
|32
|San Francisco 49ers vs. Rams
69