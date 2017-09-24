Defensive scoring was at a premium last week, with only six teams scoring more than 10 points. After nine touchdowns by D/STs on opening weekend, defenses only scored three touchdowns last week, which is more on par with what you'll normally see. For Week 3's fantasy defense rankings, the heavy hitters crowd the top portions of the board, but multiple streaming options make the top 10.

There aren't any matchups that really jump out (thanks, in part, to the Colts and Browns playing against each other and thus eliminating two potential streaming options), but the Ravens, who have created 10 turnovers in two games, face turnover-prone Blake Bortles and the Jaguars. Some potential streamers this week include the Packers (vs. Bengals), Rams (@ 49ers), Eagles (vs. Giants), Cowboys (@ Cardinals), and Dolphins (vs. Jets).

The Panthers, who have allowed a combined six points so far this season, have a tough test against the Saints offense, and depending on the status of Sam Bradford, the Buccaneers D/ST could move up if Case Keenum starts on Sunday for the Vikings.

For Jaguars and Ravens owners, those teams play in London this week with kickoff set for 9:30 a.m. ET.

Reminder: We'll update our rankings throughout the week and add player analysis, so please check back often. And don't forget to take a look at the myriad of ways you could lose in Week 3.

Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: Defense

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Giants. With Odell Beckham in the lineup, the Giants offense didn't look any better. The Giants have averaged the fourth-most points to opposing defenses (14.5) in two games, and the Eagles are a top-seven D/ST right now. The Eagles continue their dominance and the Giants offense continue their slow start.

