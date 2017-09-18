Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running back

It doesn't get better than watching once and future waiver-wire pickups Chris Carson and Samaje Perine get 20 carries apiece, does it? Oh, it does? You're right. It definitely does. But that's the reality we live in, and that reality wreaks havoc on our Week 3 fantasy rankings for running backs.
Sure, the top 12 or so looks normal (even if no one really wants to start Lamar Miller), but after that, things get weird. Obviously, we're accounting for matchups and projected usage, but as we saw last week with LeGarrette Blount, projections are only that. With so many full-blown committee situations (and early-week injury questions), our handicapping is severely handicapped.
We'll continue to dig through the stats and look for anything that will give you an edge when setting your lineups this week.
Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: RBs
These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues
|1
|Jay Ajayi, Dolphins @ Jets.
|2
|Le'Veon Bell, Steelers @ Bears.
|3
|Devonta Freeman, Falcons @ Lions.
|4
|Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys @ Cardinals.
|5
|Todd Gurley, Rams @ 49ers.
|6
|Kareem Hunt, Chiefs @ Chargers.
|7
|Carlos Hyde, 49ers vs. Rams.
|8
|Ty Montgomery, Packers vs. Bengals.
|9
|Melvin Gordon, Chargers vs. Chiefs.
|10
|Dalvin Cook, Vikings vs. Bucs.
|11
|Leonard Fournette, Jaguars vs. Ravens (in London)
|12
|Lamar Miller, Texans @ Patriots.
|13
|C.J. Anderson, Broncos @ Bills.
|14
|Isaiah Crowell, Browns @ Colts.
|15
|Jonathan Stewart, Panthers vs. Saints.
|16
|Frank Gore, Colts vs. Browns.
|17
|LeSean McCoy, Bills vs. Broncos.
|18
|DeMarco Murray, Titans vs. Seahawks.
|19
|Marshawn Lynch, Raiders @ Redskins.
|20
|Jacquizz Rodgers, Bucs @ Vikings.
|21
|Mike Gillislee, Patriots vs. Texans.
|22
|Jordan Howard, Bears vs. Steelers.
|23
|Ameer Abdullah, Lions vs. Falcons.
|24
|Buck Allen, Ravens @ Jaguars (in London).
|25
|Samaje Perine, Redskins vs. Raiders.
|26
|Chris Carson, Seahawks @ Titans.
|27
|Christian McCaffrey, Panthers vs. Saints.
|28
|Tarik Cohen, Bears vs. Steelers.
|29
|Paul Perkins, Giants @ Eagles.
|30
|Joe Mixon, Bengals @ Packers.
|31
|Tevin Coleman, Falcons @ Lions.
|32
|Derrick Henry, Titans vs. Seahawks.
|33
|Darren Sproles, Eagles vs. Giants.
|34
|Theo Riddick, Lions vs. Falcons.
|35
|Chris Thompson, Redskins vs. Raiders.
|36
|Chris Johnson, Cardinals vs. Cowboys.
|37
|Terrance West, Ravens @ Jaguars (in London)
|38
|Mark Ingram, Saints @ Panthers.
|39
|Matt Forte, Jets vs. Dolphins.
|40
|James White, Patriots vs. Texans.
|41
|Jeremy Hill, Bengals @ Packers.
|42
|Wendell Smallwood, Eagles vs. Giants.
|43
|Bilal Powell, Jets vs. Dolphins.
|44
|Thomas Rawls, Seahawks @ Titans.
|45
|Duke Johnson Jr., Browns @ Colts.
|46
|D'Onta Foreman, Texans @ Patriots.
|47
|Jalen Richard, Raiders @ Redskins.
|48
|LeGarrette Blount, Eagles vs. Giants.
|49
|Shane Vereen, Giants @ Eagles.
|50
|Adrian Peterson, Saints @ Panthers.
|51
|Alvin Kamara, Saints @ Panthers.
|52
|Rex Burkhead, Patriots vs. Texans
|53
|C.J. Prosise, Seahawks @ Titans.
|54
|Giovani Bernard, Bengals @ Packers.
|55
|Andre Ellington, Cardinals vs. Cowboys.
|56
|Kerwynn Williams, Cardinals vs. Cowboys.
|57
|Charles Sims, Bucs @ Vikings.
|58
|Mike Tolbert, BIlls vs. Broncos
|59
|DeAndre Washington, Raiders @ Redskins.
|60
|Chris Ivory, Jaguars vs. Ravens (in London).
