Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running back

The injuries are mounting and the running back handcuffs/waiver-wire pickups are flourishing. Our Week 3 fantasy football rankings for RBs tries to sort it all.

It doesn't get better than watching once and future waiver-wire pickups Chris Carson and Samaje Perine get 20 carries apiece, does it? Oh, it does? You're right. It definitely does. But that's the reality we live in, and that reality wreaks havoc on our Week 3 fantasy rankings for running backs.

Sure, the top 12 or so looks normal (even if no one really wants to start Lamar Miller), but after that, things get weird. Obviously, we're accounting for matchups and projected usage, but as we saw last week with LeGarrette Blount, projections are only that. With so many full-blown committee situations (and early-week injury questions), our handicapping is severely handicapped.

We'll continue to dig through the stats and look for anything that will give you an edge when setting your lineups this week.

WEEK 3 RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker



Reminder: We'll update our rankings throughout the week and add player analysis, so please check back often.

WEEK 3 DFS: DFS lineup builder

Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: RBs

7 Carlos Hyde, 49ers vs. Rams.

These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues